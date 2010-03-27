Used 1997 Saturn S-Series for Sale Near Me

St. Anthony Motors - Saint Anthony / Idaho

Vehicle Details This model is a manufacturer certified pre-owned vehicle. If you are looking for a tough long lasting vehicle, this it is a great option for you. This model sips fuel. This small car is fun to drive! This small car will stick to the ground on the sharpest of turns. With exceptional handling you will enjoy every curve of your favorite roads. This unit has dependability you can trust. When it comes to any auto purchase, there is nothing more important than safety. this small car will protect you and your passengers with innovative safety features. The Saturn S Series has durability you can depend on as the miles tick away. This Saturn S Series is a versatile vehicle. This 1998 Saturn S Series is designed to handle any icy road condition that Mother Nature can throw at you. Your passengers will feel safe with stable braking and handling on all road conditions. The interior and exterior are in good condition. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. Equipment This small car has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. This Saturn S Series has a 1.9 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This vehicle is equipped with a gasoline engine. This model comes with a manual transmission.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1998 Saturn S-Series SL1 .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G8ZG5282WZ101901

Stock: 981901T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-10-2020