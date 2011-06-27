Used 2005 Saturn L300 Sedan Consumer Reviews
A dark-horse winner
We chose the L300 over the Mazda6, VW Passat, and Subaru Legacy and we couldn't be happier. It is a sharp looking car that you don't see at every street corner, and the V6 is underrated in its performance--this car goes. It's a blast to drive and has been completely reliable. You really can't beat it for the money--with all the incentives, the car was thousands less as equipped than others in its class, and in my opinion far better looking to boot. Even the mileage is commendable considering the abundant power (we average 24 to 30 mpg).
Excellent value
Very good car for the money. The few folks who gave negative comments about this car must expect BMW or Mercedes performance. You are not paying for a BMW or Mercedes.
Saturn L300
This Saturn has the ride of a heaVIER CAR, THE ROAD PREFORMANCE IS EXCELLENT, IT IS COMFORTaBLE TO DRIVE, ALL CONTROLS ARE WITHIN EASY REACH OF THE DRIVER. Quiet inside the passenger compartment. roomy ,large trunk, good gas mileage Lumbar control is out of place for driver located to the right side twist knob operation(should be power controlled)
Great at nothing
I owned this car for several years and put over 50K on it. It was reliable, never had a major repair! But that was all the good I can say. The car had no personality. It had average power, average gas mileage, average handling, looks were bland and the car was absolutely no fun to drive. The plastic body made the car sound as if you were doing 110mph wile simply cruising down the highway at 60mph.
Best Kept Secret
At first I regretted my purchase and thought I wanted to hang myself for not getting the 2006 Hyundai Sonata. After 4 days of driving it I realized that this car is great and I no longer feel remorse. It handles well and though it can do better on gas and the comfort for back seat passengers is not all that great I love this car. I love driving it and it was better than Honda or any mid sized sedan Ford have to offer (in my opinion). This car is like one of the best kept secrets. I am very happy with the L300 2005 and hope to have it for at least 8 years!
Sponsored cars related to the L300
Related Used 2005 Saturn L300 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner