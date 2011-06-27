Estimated values
1999 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,333
|$2,319
|$2,814
|Clean
|$1,221
|$2,124
|$2,587
|Average
|$998
|$1,735
|$2,133
|Rough
|$774
|$1,346
|$1,679
Estimated values
1999 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,477
|$2,706
|$3,326
|Clean
|$1,353
|$2,479
|$3,057
|Average
|$1,105
|$2,025
|$2,521
|Rough
|$857
|$1,571
|$1,985
Estimated values
1999 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,374
|$2,614
|$3,241
|Clean
|$1,259
|$2,395
|$2,979
|Average
|$1,028
|$1,956
|$2,457
|Rough
|$798
|$1,517
|$1,934
Estimated values
1999 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,398
|$2,421
|$2,935
|Clean
|$1,281
|$2,218
|$2,698
|Average
|$1,046
|$1,811
|$2,225
|Rough
|$811
|$1,405
|$1,751
Estimated values
1999 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,482
|$2,892
|$3,605
|Clean
|$1,357
|$2,649
|$3,314
|Average
|$1,109
|$2,164
|$2,733
|Rough
|$860
|$1,679
|$2,151