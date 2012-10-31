Used 2008 Saturn Aura for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 131,281 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,400$1,657 Below Market
Royal Moore Buick GMC - Hillsboro / Oregon
> WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC!!! >*** THIS CAR NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY, ON-SITE PURCHASE ONLY! Royal Moore Auto center is not able to offer financing on these pre-Wholesale vehicles. Due to the COVID 19 Virus, the normal auto auctions that we sell our vehicles deemed to not be 'front line' and 'retail' ready, are closed. Royal Moore Auto Center will now make these vehicles available to the public. These vehicles have NOT been inspected by the Royal Moore Auto Center because they do not meet our requirements and therefore may, and usually do, need repairs. The Customer will pay ALL costs for ANY repairs. The Customer understands that Royal Moore Auto Center is NOT obligated to make any repairs regardless of any oral statement about these vehicles. The Customer understands that the vehicle is being purchased ' AS IS' AND WITH NO WARRANTIES OR GUARANTEES. 3.5L V6 VVT. 2008 Saturn Aura 18/29 City/Highway MPG Tax, Title, Registration, $150.00 Documentation Fee, and any optional dealer installed accessories are not included in this price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57N08F189901
Stock: 08662B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 168,516 miles
$3,222$1,477 Below Market
Cole Valley Chevrolet - Newton Falls / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57B58F273850
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,895 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,000$3,479 Below Market
Nate Wade Subaru - Salt Lake City / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57B28F153018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 222,000 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,390$788 Below Market
Kals Kars Company - Wadena / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57BX8F264321
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,163 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,949$323 Below Market
D-Patrick Nissan - Evansville / Indiana
2008 Saturn Aura XE Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at D-Patrick Nissan. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of Certified Pre-Owned Nissan vehicles. Get your next used vehicle where customer service matters, D-Patrick Nissan. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 17' Fascia Spoke Wheels w/5-Spoke Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Playback/XM Satellite, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Front & Rear Floor Mats, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electric Power Steering, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction Control, Trip comput
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57B88F217644
Stock: Z6819
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 129,092 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$4,888$201 Below Market
Car Pros Kia of Tacoma - Tacoma / Washington
Everybody Knows Car Pros.2008 Saturn Aura XE FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 VVTHere at Car Pros Tacoma Kia we take our Internet Business Very Seriously!Shopping at Car Pros is car buying the way it should be; Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises:*Transparent Pricing and Sales Process- NO GIMMICKS!!*Pressure Free , Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff!*In House Team of Loan and Lease Specialists! They are Great with numbers, and even better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try! We Will Surprise You!* Free Car Washes with any Service!* Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping!* Certified Factory Service Technicians!Car Pros Kia of Tacoma where everyone leaves with the new car that they want, at a price they can afford, from great people that will take care of you after the sale!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57N78F101667
Stock: S20075A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 144,943 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
Sugar Loaf Ford Lincoln - Winona / Minnesota
Local Trade Used Saturn Aura XE 4 Door Sedan 3.5L V-6 Automatic Leather Seats Power Moonroof power windows power locks air cruise tilt CD player Runs drives And Looks Good.............................Call Or Text Joe 507-459-0162. We are a certified Presidents Award Winner great service/parts department and Auto Collision Center. We Offer Great Financing (O.A.C.) and welcome Trades. To see more vehicles Like this... Go To www.sugarloaffordinc.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57N08F289562
Stock: 18735A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 108,602 miles
$4,990
AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Carbon Flash Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Engine; Ecotec 2.4L 4-Cylinder Gray; Cloth Seat Trim Seats; Front Bucket Traction Control Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic Wheels; 17" (43.2 Cm) Fascia Spoke With Five-Spoke Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. It has passed AutoNation's mechanical inspection, Virginia Safety inspection, and Emissions test. It's ready for YOU to test drive, come on by an check it out at AutoNation Honda Dulles. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57B58F153787
Stock: 8F153787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 53,102 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,999
Cutter Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Honolulu - Honolulu / Hawaii
Only 53,102 Miles! Scores 30 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This Saturn Aura delivers a Gas I4 2.4L/145 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 17" (43.2 CM) FASCIA SPOKE WITH FIVE-SPOKE TRIM (STD), WHEEL TRIM, 17" (43.2 CM) FIVE-SPOKE CHROMED, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD).* This Saturn Aura Features the Following Options *PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (AE8) 8-way power driver seat adjuster, (UK3) steering-wheel mounted audio controls, (N34) leather-wrapped steering wheel and (VY7) leather-wrapped shift knob , TRACTION CONTROL, TAN, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET includes driver manual lumbar control and adjustable head restraints (STD), RED JEWEL TINTCOAT, FLOOR MATS, CARPETED FRONT AND REAR, ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L 4-CYLINDER (169 hp [126.0 kW] @ 6400 rpm, 160 lb-ft of torque [216.0 N-m] @ 4500 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER and MP3 playback, digital clock, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume, XM Satellite Radio capable and auxiliary input jack that enables plug/play connection of all auxiliary audio players (STD).* Stop By Today *A short visit to Cutter Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Fiat located at 777 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96813 can get you a dependable Aura today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57B88F234623
Stock: W12752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 131,082 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,450
Jeff Benson Car Co. - Wayne / Michigan
DETAILS PHOTOS AND PRICING COMING SOON!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57B78F282629
Stock: D8651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,640 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,975
Williams Chevrolet - Traverse City / Michigan
Cream White 2008 Saturn Aura XE Low Mileage 1 Owner Moon Roof FWD 4-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 2.4L I4 We sell the most in Northern Michigan, that is why the Williams price is so low! 22/33 City/Highway MPG BUY WITH COMPLETE 'PEACE OF MIND', THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A 5 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57B28F243950
Stock: 20641A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 220,985 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,500
Studebaker Buick GMC - Richmond / Indiana
BARGAIN!! LOCAL TRADE!! This vehicle has been inspected by one of our GM Certified technicians and professionally detailed!! This 2008 Saturn Aura XE comes with a 3.5L V6 Engine, Automatic Transmission, Gray Cloth Interior, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows and Locks, Mirrors, 17 Aluminum Wheels, Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering, Rear Defogger, CD Player, OnStar, ABS/Airbag/Side Impact, and much more!! * * Driving From Out of Town? Call Ahead to Ensure Availability: *1-855-872-3162* Contact Chad Mitchell for Internet Special Pricing!! ** Fast and Friendly Approval over the Phone** Be sure to print this ad and bring it to the Dealership , ask forChad, and receive my Best Internet Deal **Boat and motorcycle trades welcome**We are a licensed watercraft and motorcycle dealer** We consider anything you pour gas into! Call, Text, Email or Leave a Message for more information! 1-855-872-3162 www.StudebakerAutos.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57N68F141920
Stock: 120120B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 106,975 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,979
Broadway Volkswagen - Green Bay / Wisconsin
2008 Saturn Aura XE Bronzed Pewter FWD ECOTEC 2.4L I4 LOCAL TRADE IN, CLOTH, POWER DRIVER SEAT, ONSTAR EQUIPPED, TRACTION CONTROL. 22/33 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57B68F286543
Stock: A031924B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 132,671 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan
Ocean Mist 2008 Saturn Aura XE FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 VVT 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster. Odometer is 14337 miles below market average! 18/29 City/Highway MPG BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57NX8F110332
Stock: X21352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 118,145 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,970
Greg Sweet Chevrolet Buick - Conneaut / Ohio
GREG SWEET CHEVROLET BUICK 440-593-7714 WE OFFER SPECIAL FINANCING AND COMPETITIVE RATES! ACCEPTING TRADE INS! 286 E. MAIN RD. CONNEAUT OH 44030 https://www.gregsweetchevy.net/ 2008 Saturn Aura XE, 118,145 miles Color: Techno Gray / Engine: Ecotec 2.4L 4-Cyl Engine Tran: Automatic ENTERTAINMENT * Audio system feature, 6-speaker system, includes high-mounted tweeters * Antenna, integral rear window EXTERIOR * Wheels, 17' (43.2 cm) fascia spoke with five-spoke trim * Tires, P225/50R17 touring, blackwall * Door handles, body-color * Wipers, front intermittent, controlled-cycle * Tire, compact spare * CHMSL, center high-mounted stop light, LED illumination * License plate bracket, front * Daytime Running Lamps * Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, body-color, folding * Moldings, bright window reveal * Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control * Fog lamps, front projector beam * Moldings, bright bodyside * Tail lamps, LED illumination INTERIOR * Defogger, rear-window * Remote Keyless Entry * Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel mounted * Steering wheel, 3-spoke with mounted Driver Information Center and cruise controls * Lighting, interior, includes overhead and door pocket ambient LED * Driver Information Center, multi-lingual, includes seven information displays (dual trip odometers, fuel range, fuel economy, average speed, outside temperature, vehicle mileage and remaining oil life), nine-feature personalization options and 23 warning messages * Air conditioning, single-zone manual * Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night * Seat adjuster, driver 2-way power vertical * Console, front with padded sliding armrest, lined dual bin storage, 12-volt power outlet, automatic-sliding tambour door that covers (2) cup holders, coin well and cell phone holder * Windows, power with driver Express-Down and Express-Up and rear passenger lockout * Instrumentation, LED analog with speedometer, temperature, fuel, tachometer and multi-lingual Driver Information Center * Seats, front bucket includes driver manual lumbar control and adjustable head restraints * Trunk release, power, remote * Tire Pressure Monitor * Door locks, power programmable with lockout protection, delayed locking and child security * Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with 2 outboard adjustable head restraints * Sill plates, front door, bright * Steering column, tilt and telescopic * Retained accessory power * Power outlets, 2 - 12-volt located in front floor console and center stack storage compartment * Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, extendable * Cup holders, dual front and rear (4) MECHANICAL * Transmission, 4-speed automatic * Exhaust, single stainless-steel with chrome tip * Engine, ECOTEC 2.4L 4-cylinder (169 hp [126.0 kW] @ 6400 rpm, 160 lb-ft of torque [216.0 N-m] @ 4500 rpm) (Includes NW9 traction control) * Front wheel drive * Alternator, 125 amps SAFETY * LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats in all 3 rear seating positions * Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc * Air bags, dual-stage frontal driver, frontal passenger with passenger sensing system, driver and right-front passenger side impact and front and rear outboard head curtain (Head curtain side air bags are designed to help reduce the risk of head and neck injuries to front and rear seat occupants on the near side of certain side-impact collisions. Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints for your child's age and size. Even in vehicles equipped with air bags and the Passenger Sensing System, children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57B78F216260
Stock: 6258B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 165,864 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,925
Team Gunther Kia - Daphne / Alabama
Here is a great 4-door sedan priced for under $5,000! Check out this silver V-6 powered 2008 Saturn Aura on sale at Team Gunther in Daphne. Sporting 165,864 clean CarFax miles, this gently driven Saturn is getting new brakes and will be ready to roll. Market values say you should expect to pay $5,925 for this Saturn but at Team Gunther in Daphne we have it on sale for only $4,832! For your best deal, You've Gotta Get To Gunther ! We make buying a Pre-Owned vehicle as easy and hassle-free as possible. We also maintain an excellent reputation for selling only the best quality pre-owned vehicles. Our service department gives each pre-owned vehicle a 120-point inspection and then repairs or replaces all components that do not pass inspection to ensure the vehicle is like-new. We provide complete product/warranty information as well as a CARFAX vehicle history report that's available online. We are conveniently located on Frederick Blvd; just off I-10, exit 38 near Sams club. Don't delay, visit us online at www.TeamGuntherVW.com or call us at 251-621-CARS(2277) to schedule your test drive today. This Saturn includes: SILVER PEARL FLOOR MATS, PREMIUM CARPETED FRONT, REAR AND TRUNK Floor Mats BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats SEATS, FRONT BUCKET Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats EMISSIONS, FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH 6-DISC IN-DASH CD CHANGER CD Player AM/FM Stereo CD Changer Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) A/T 6-Speed A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Beautiful color combination with Silver Pearl exterior over Black interior making this the one to own! More information about the 2008 Saturn Aura: With the addition of a base XE four-cylinder model, the 2008 Saturn Aura is now an even better deal than before and offers something for all types of sedan buyers, standing out as an especially sophisticated and sporty--yet frugal--sedan. At the other end of the line, the XR model, with its more powerful V6 and six-speed automatic, offers a driving experience that rivals that of luxury-brand sedans costing much more. The Green Line, as well, is attractive--and attractively priced--for those who want to minimize their fuel bills and energy use yet need a roomy sedan. This model sets itself apart with performance (XR), fuel efficiency (four-cylinder and Green Line)., Ride and handling, interior comfort, and looks and feels more upscale than its price indicates This outstanding example of a 2008 Saturn Aura XR is offered by Team Gunther Kia. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The quintessential Saturn -- This Saturn Aura XR speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Saturn Aura XR. It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2008 Saturn Aura: With the addition of a base XE four-cylinder model, the 2008 Saturn Aura is now an even better deal than before and offers something for all types of sedan buyers, standing out as an especially sophisticated and sporty--yet frugal--sedan. At the other end of the line, the XR model, with its more powerful V6 and six-speed automatic, offers a driving experience that rivals that of luxury-brand sedans costing much more. The Green Line, as well, is attractive--and attractively priced--for those who want to minimize their fuel bills and energy use yet need a roomy sedan. Interesting features of this model are performance (XR), fuel efficiency (four-cylinder and Green Line)., Ride and handling, interior comfort, and looks and feels more upscale than its price indicates
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Aura XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZV57758F170608
Stock: L7836019A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 120,035 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,800
Mccluskey Automotive Reading - Cincinnati / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57N88F113715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,353 miles
$6,380
S & K Buick GMC - Springfield / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. ***SUNROOF / MOONROOF***, ***HEATED SEATS***, ***LEATHER***, Low Miles, ***THIS LOWER MILE 1-OWNER TRADE-IN HAS BEEN WELL CARED FOR. IT IS CREAM WHITE WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR AND IS SET OFF BY IT'S 14 SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS***, **REMOTE START**, **ADJUSTABLE PEDALS**, **STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS**, **BARGAIN BOULEVARD SPECIAL**, 18' Multi-Spoke Ultra-Bright Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD/XM Satellite, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, XM Satellite Radio. 17/26 City/Highway MPG Like every S&K Buick GMC quality pre-owned, this vehicle has been completely serviced and inspected BEFORE it is offered for sale. S&K quality pre-owned vehicles are meticulously detailed inside and out and ready to go. Call, click or call today on this great vehicle opportunity. Skbuickgmc.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Aura XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZV57758F118041
Stock: Z2121A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
