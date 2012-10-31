Used 2008 Saturn Aura for Sale Near Me

Team Gunther Kia - Daphne / Alabama

Here is a great 4-door sedan priced for under $5,000! Check out this silver V-6 powered 2008 Saturn Aura on sale at Team Gunther in Daphne. Sporting 165,864 clean CarFax miles, this gently driven Saturn is getting new brakes and will be ready to roll. Market values say you should expect to pay $5,925 for this Saturn but at Team Gunther in Daphne we have it on sale for only $4,832! For your best deal, You've Gotta Get To Gunther ! We make buying a Pre-Owned vehicle as easy and hassle-free as possible. We also maintain an excellent reputation for selling only the best quality pre-owned vehicles. Our service department gives each pre-owned vehicle a 120-point inspection and then repairs or replaces all components that do not pass inspection to ensure the vehicle is like-new. We provide complete product/warranty information as well as a CARFAX vehicle history report that's available online. We are conveniently located on Frederick Blvd; just off I-10, exit 38 near Sams club. Don't delay, visit us online at www.TeamGuntherVW.com or call us at 251-621-CARS(2277) to schedule your test drive today. This Saturn includes: SILVER PEARL FLOOR MATS, PREMIUM CARPETED FRONT, REAR AND TRUNK Floor Mats BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats SEATS, FRONT BUCKET Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats EMISSIONS, FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH 6-DISC IN-DASH CD CHANGER CD Player AM/FM Stereo CD Changer Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) A/T 6-Speed A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Beautiful color combination with Silver Pearl exterior over Black interior making this the one to own! More information about the 2008 Saturn Aura: With the addition of a base XE four-cylinder model, the 2008 Saturn Aura is now an even better deal than before and offers something for all types of sedan buyers, standing out as an especially sophisticated and sporty--yet frugal--sedan. At the other end of the line, the XR model, with its more powerful V6 and six-speed automatic, offers a driving experience that rivals that of luxury-brand sedans costing much more. The Green Line, as well, is attractive--and attractively priced--for those who want to minimize their fuel bills and energy use yet need a roomy sedan. This model sets itself apart with performance (XR), fuel efficiency (four-cylinder and Green Line)., Ride and handling, interior comfort, and looks and feels more upscale than its price indicates This outstanding example of a 2008 Saturn Aura XR is offered by Team Gunther Kia. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The quintessential Saturn -- This Saturn Aura XR speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Saturn Aura XR. It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2008 Saturn Aura: With the addition of a base XE four-cylinder model, the 2008 Saturn Aura is now an even better deal than before and offers something for all types of sedan buyers, standing out as an especially sophisticated and sporty--yet frugal--sedan. At the other end of the line, the XR model, with its more powerful V6 and six-speed automatic, offers a driving experience that rivals that of luxury-brand sedans costing much more. The Green Line, as well, is attractive--and attractively priced--for those who want to minimize their fuel bills and energy use yet need a roomy sedan. Interesting features of this model are performance (XR), fuel efficiency (four-cylinder and Green Line)., Ride and handling, interior comfort, and looks and feels more upscale than its price indicates

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Saturn Aura XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G8ZV57758F170608

Stock: L7836019A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020