Used 2009 Saturn Aura
Pros & Cons
- Excellent fuel economy with the four-cylinder engine, strong optional V6, comfortable ride, adept handling, spacious seating, high safety ratings, sharp exterior design.
- Inferior cabin materials, minor ergonomic missteps, numb steering, no rear center armrest, a few reliability issues.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Despite some flaws, the 2009 Saturn Aura remains a solid domestic alternative to the midsize sedan imports. Smaller families should find enough flair, performance and amenities to remain satisfied.
Vehicle overview
The Saturn Aura debuted two years ago to accolades from consumers as well as the press, becoming a reasonable success in terms of sales. Like many GM products, the Aura shares much of its front-wheel-drive chassis and drivetrain with similar models like Chevy's Malibu and Pontiac's G6. What sets the Aura apart from its domestic brethren is its modern styling inside and out, as well as its unexpected road-holding prowess.
For the 2009 Aura, Saturn is emphasizing fuel economy. The midlevel 3.5-liter V6 has been discontinued, and the four-cylinder engine is now the only choice for the base XE trim. The four-cylinder has even been made an option this year for the upmarket XR. Saturn has also upgraded the four-cylinder's transmission, from a four-speed automatic to an advanced six-speed auto. Efficiency has risen as a result, and the four-cylinder Aura's fuel economy is now at the top of the midsize sedan segment. The powerful 3.6-liter V6 carries into 2009 unchanged.
Thanks to these effective powertrains as well as its smooth ride, spacious interior and sharp styling, the 2009 Saturn Aura is a respectable choice for a family sedan. But the competition is fierce. When the Aura faces off against the likes of the Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata, Nissan Altima, Toyota Camry or even its Malibu sibling, its faults, such as a less-than-stellar interior and numb steering, become more glaring. We also had numerous reliability problems with our long-term Aura XR V6 test car. Those in the market for any of these family four-doors would be well-advised to check out all choices before deciding.
Saturn Aura models
The midsize 2009 Saturn Aura family sedan is offered in two trim levels: XE and XR. The base-model XE comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels with plastic covers, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, a trip computer, OnStar and a six-speaker CD/MP3 audio system with an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. Going with the four-cylinder XR gets you 17-inch alloy wheels, remote vehicle start, foglamps, leather seating, a power driver seat, heated front seats, Bluetooth and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. The XR V6 is very similar but has 18-inch alloys, automatic climate control and an auto-dimming rearview mirror with a compass. Most of these features are available for the XE model as part of options packages. On the XR only, you can also get an eight-speaker audio system with redundant rear-seat audio controls (and two sets of wireless headphones), a six-CD changer and a power passenger seat. A sunroof is available for all Auras as an option.
2009 Highlights
Performance & mpg
For 2009, the Saturn Aura line is trimmed down to two engine choices (not including the Aura Hybrid). Both the entry-level Aura XE and the upscale XR are powered by GM's popular 2.4-liter inline-4 that produces 169 horsepower and 160 pound-feet of torque. The more capable 3.6-liter V6 has an output of 252 hp and 251 lb-ft of torque; it's offered only for the XR trim. Both engine choices are mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox, which includes steering-wheel-mounted paddles that allow drivers to shift their own gears if they wish.
Fuel economy gives the four-cylinder Aura a slight edge over competing models, turning in EPA numbers of 22 mpg city/33 mpg highway and 26 mpg in combined driving. The V6 XR model's added performance helps it reach 60 mph in an impressive 6.4 seconds, but mileage drops to 17 city/26 highway and 20 mpg combined.
Safety
Standard safety features on the Saturn Aura include antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Passenger sensors, new for 2009, improve front airbag deployment. There's no doubt that these features helped the Aura garner perfect marks for frontal- and side-impact tests from both the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (five out of five stars) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (the highest grade, "Good").
Driving
The fuel economy gains for the 2009 Saturn Aura are admirable, especially considering today's gas prices. The four-cylinder should be a fine choice for many shoppers, though the V6 provides considerably more power, particularly at low and middle rpm.
In general, the Aura feels steady, smooth, quiet and planted on the road, making it fine for long-distance conveyance. It seems as though the main gripe we have with the Aura is its steering. The four-cylinder and six-cylinder engines come with different steering setups, but neither offers much feeling from the wheel. The four-cylinder's electric steering is at least easier on the arms, as the V6's hydraulic system is overly heavy, making for a laborious effort at parking speeds. It has also suffered from reliability issues.
Interior
Space is the overriding sensation inside the Saturn Aura. Even when compared to those of the foreign class leaders, the Aura's cabin allows plenty of room in any seat. Getting in can occasionally be a problem, however, as the shape of the dash and B-pillar obstruct ingress, and it's a little difficult to wriggle behind the steering wheel, particularly if you're taller or large-framed.
Once inside, the driver is treated to an attractive-looking dash with engaging and legible gauges, though the amber-colored stereo and trip-computer readouts can be completely obscured in direct sunlight. More disappointing is the overall interior quality. In entry-level XE trim, the interior is adorned with metallic accents, but they do little to hide the inferior plastics used throughout. The XR trim level, at least, has attractive leather surfaces and simulated wood accents. Neither model has a fold-down armrest for the rear seat. Trunk space, at just under 15 cubic feet, is about average for this segment.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Aura
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2009 Saturn Aura.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- interior
- fuel efficiency
- comfort
- engine
- seats
- driving experience
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- spaciousness
- safety
- ride quality
- emission system
- transmission
- value
- maintenance & parts
- doors
- handling & steering
- lights
- acceleration
- sound system
- wheels & tires
- steering wheel
- brakes
- warranty
- visibility
- technology
- electrical system
- climate control
- oil
- off-roading
- road noise
- dashboard
Most helpful consumer reviews
I purchased my Aura new in Nov 2009 just as Saturn was exiting the business. Therefore I got an amazing deal. Options are the Comfort and Convenience packages which include power seat, auto dimming rear and side view mirror with compass, Homelink, Power Sunroof and Bluetooth. To date I have put 53K miles on my Aura. The only issues I had were a bad strut and faulty seat frame. Still on my original brakes and second set of tires. It still looks new inside and out. Quality materials have held up well and the paint is nice as it's thick and durable. The Aura is one of the quietest vehicles I've driven. It eats up highway miles and I never get uncomfortable or fatigued.
Purchased a Saturn Aura XR-4 after coming off a Lincoln Zephyr lease. I was looking for better mileage without sacrificing comfort. So far I am happy with the Auras performance. Ok its not a Lincoln, but the drive is comfortable and the 2.4 four cylinder gives me enough power and speed thanks to the 6 speed tranny. The interior is a little cheap and I agree the buttons on the steering wheels are small but I new this going in. This car has just about everything, bluetooth, moon, remote start, leather, Onstar, XM. It actually has more feature than my Zepher had. The price was very attractive. The exterior is eye catching. If your looking for an affordable midsize give the Aura a look.
We bought this car in 2010 with relatively low miles to replace our 2004 Honda Civic coupe since we had a baby on the way. The Aura was a real step up in size for us at the time as my wife and I were both used to driving compacts. It was a steal for a one year old car since Saturn was on it's way out, but it's essentially the same as Malibu and therefore parts and service are cheap and easy to come by. It's now approaching 8 years old and has a bit over 121k miles and we haven't really had to fix anything. In fact, the only repair (aside from body damage from people running into it) has been a camshaft position sensor that cost us about $40 at Autozone. The rear door locks don't always open by pushing the button on the door, and the plastic shroud over the radiator makes a little rattling sound when we first start it up, but aside from that, it's been pretty bulletproof as far as reliability is concerned. The AC is still ice cold, it doesn't leak anything, and aside from the rear door lock, everything works fine. The car feels as solid as my old Volvo 850. Our Aura has the Ecotec 4-banger which won't win many races, but it's fine for what we use it for--our daily commutes. If someone wanted a cheap, reliable car that still feels modern, I would strongly recommend.
Bought new in July 2009 - just turned 100K Have only replaced tires, wipers and rear shocks (dirt roads and potholes - yuck), oil & filter changes - everything else original including brakes. Avg @ 28 mpg summer, 26 winter. Maintenance at Buick/Cadillac dealer has been great! This is simply an extremely reliable car, with a great ride and handling, very quiet, good performance, comfortable, roomy and did I say reliable? Still looks new inside and out Rides far quieter than my friends Acura. I like it so much I am trying to find one for my daughter for a college graduation present.
Features & Specs
|XR 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MPG
|22 city / 33 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|169 hp @ 6400 rpm
|XE 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MPG
|22 city / 33 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|169 hp @ 6400 rpm
|XR 4dr Sedan
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|252 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
FAQ
Is the Saturn Aura a good car?
Is the Saturn Aura reliable?
Is the 2009 Saturn Aura a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2009 Saturn Aura?
The least-expensive 2009 Saturn Aura is the 2009 Saturn Aura XE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,655.
Other versions include:
- XR 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,865
- XE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $22,655
- XR 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $27,250
What are the different models of Saturn Aura?
More about the 2009 Saturn Aura
Used 2009 Saturn Aura Overview
The Used 2009 Saturn Aura is offered in the following submodels: Aura Sedan. Available styles include XR 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), XE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and XR 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2009 Saturn Aura?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2009 Saturn Aura and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2009 Aura 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2009 Aura.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2009 Saturn Aura and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2009 Aura featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2009 Saturn Aura?
Which 2009 Saturn Auras are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Saturn Aura for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2009 Auras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,300 and mileage as low as 99468 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2009 Saturn Aura.
Can't find a new 2009 Saturn Auras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Saturn Aura for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $11,548.
Find a new Saturn for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,954.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2009 Saturn Aura?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Saturn lease specials
Related Used 2009 Saturn Aura info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee