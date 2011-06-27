Used 2007 Saturn Aura Sedan Consumer Reviews

All style, no substance dmm1277ny , 05/11/2013 XR 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 32 of 32 people found this review helpful I am the 2nd owner of this Aura XR. I brought it in Mar 2011 with 10,200 miles on it. It's a beautiful looking, well-optioned car with good performance and handling. I cannot wait to be rid of it because it has zero reliability. Its been to 2 different dealers in the past 3 months for electrical/computer issues which can not be found. They car will refuse to crank after short trips, then restart on its own after 10-15 minutes, usually accompanied by a random warning light (never the same one). Both trips to the dealer were the result of all gauges malfunctioning, all warning lights & messages coming on, and all electrical systems (like traction control) shutting off while driving. Report Abuse

Unreliable cperone87 , 12/09/2014 35 of 37 people found this review helpful I bought a 2007 Saturn Aura used with just under 80k miles. Having owned a 1999 Saturn SL2 for 8 years and having good luck with it, i decided to try again. Big mistake. 2 weeks into ownership, the power steering fluid was leaking. The whole steering rack had to be replaced. Luckily, the dealer i bought it from did it for free. 2 months into ownership, i thought i had a bad wheel bearing. Turns out it was the output shaft bearing to the Transmission, which meant a whole new transmission. Luckily i bought a 2 year warranty on it. During the transmission repair, i was informed that the engine's rear seal was leaking. This is only the beginning, and i pray it does not continue.

Saturn - Like never before! JustinPHI , 12/09/2006 25 of 26 people found this review helpful Before the Sky and Aura were released, I would have never considered buying a Saturn. With some trepidation I took the plunge and couldn't be happier. The European styling (both inside and out) is superb and its drive matches its great looks. I've received many complements from others driving far more expensive cars (who I think may be jealous). For its price, the ride is smooth, yet powerful when needed. The interior is very classy (wood trim, high quality rubber, excellent electronics design) and reminds me of an Audi. I've been told the exterior resembles a Lexus/Infiniti and completely agree. It has some flaws, but not many - an excellent car at an excellent price.

GM in control again. usvet , 12/13/2006 23 of 25 people found this review helpful Thus far I have owned a total of 17 new vehicles in my 56 year lifetime, 12 of which were foreign including VW, Subaru, Honda, Mazda(1 ford engine), and Isuzu. I have owned 2 Saturns. The first one a VUE V6 SUV which I purchased because of the Honda engine. The second is my Aura which I just purchased. Unlike the VUE it is all American which makes me very happy knowing that I finally found a domestic vehicle that is up to par with the foreign competion.