Used 2007 Saturn Aura for Sale Near Me
- 115,693 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,000$2,213 Below Market
iDrive Auto Sales - Walton / Kentucky
Call us for details! We offer traditional financing, guaranteed approvals and Buy Here Pay Here services, thanks!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57NX7F269172
Stock: 0051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,344 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,595
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Low miles, clean car for year we changed front bumper only. Pls come by for test drive. thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Rear Radio Control, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn Aura XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZV57737F135046
Stock: 135046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 112,013 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,498$851 Below Market
Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Delaware - Delaware / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* CLEAN CARFAX, MOONROOF, REMOTE ENTRY, BLUETOOTH.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# 7F162368 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $925 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Mounted & Balanced 2 New Tires, Performed A Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail, and Performed A Comprehensive 125-point Inspection Along With An Oil & Filter Change, New Wipers & Tire Rotation!This front wheel drive 2007 Saturn Aura XE features an impressive 6cyl, 3.5l, 224.0hp Engine with a Silver Metallic Exterior with a Gray Fabric Interior. With only 112,013 miles this 2007 Saturn Aura is your best buy in Delaware, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2007 Saturn Aura in Delaware,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# 7F162368 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has this 2007 Saturn Aura XE ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram today at *(740) 369-9611 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2007 Saturn Aura XE! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Delaware serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 2815 Stratford Rd Delaware OH, 43015 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 29.0 Highway MPG and 20.0 City MPG! This Saturn Aura comes Factory equipped with an impressive 6cyl, 3.5l, 224.0hp engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Front Wheel Drive, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Telescoping Wheel, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Rear Performance, Tachometer, Tires - Front Performance, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Remote Trunk Release*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Delaware, Westerville & Marysville used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Deleware, OH dealership over these interior options: Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof, Cloth Seats, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Power Drivers Seat, Illuminated entry, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Tilt Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors, Bench Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Floor Mats, Split Folding Rear Seat*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* From Marysville to Marion you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Steel Wheels, Wheel Covers, Auto Headlamp*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether steering your way to work in Westerville or soccer practice in Scioto County, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Daytime Running Lights, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Rear Head Air Bag, Overhead airbag, Delay-off headlights, Dual Air Bags, Occupant sensing airbag, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag*DISCLAIMER:* Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, $250 Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Any available rebates included in sales price in lieu of any special financing / lease incentives unless otherwise indicated. Internet prices are available to everyone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57N77F162368
Stock: 7F162368
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 157,247 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,877$839 Below Market
Western Slope Toyota - Grand Junction / Colorado
Recent Arrival!20/29 City/Highway MPGAwards:* NACTOY 2007 North American Car of the Year
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57N37F183038
Stock: 66915A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 116,236 miles1 Accident, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,795$883 Below Market
U Park We Sell - Mesa / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57N37F142716
Stock: 142716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,312 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,554$883 Below Market
Lithia Hyundai of Reno - Reno / Nevada
FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! XE trim, BLACK ONYX exterior and INTERIOR TRIM TITANIUM/EBONY interior. Edmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Sedan Under $25,000, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control. Saturn XE with BLACK ONYX exterior and INTERIOR TRIM TITANIUM/EBONY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 224 HP at 5800 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Sedan Under $25,000. Edmunds.com's review says "comfortable ride, adept handling, spacious seating, high safety ratings, sharp exterior design". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. MORE ABOUT US: Lithia Hyundai of Reno sells new Hyundai's, certified pre-owned Hyundai's, and used cars, trucks, and SUV's! We have excellent finance options as low as 0% on select models, in addition to all avilable Hyundai incentives and rebates! We also specialize in second chance financing! We are located in Northern Nevada at 2620 Kietzke Ln. Reno, NV 89502. 775-682-3300. Our hours are Monday-Saturday 8: 30am - 8pm and Sundays 10am - 6pm. 100% customer satifaction is our priority! Please call us today! Price does not include $449 Dealer doc fee, taxes, and license fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57N27F274009
Stock: 7F274009
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 80,480 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,491$739 Below Market
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The 2007 Saturn Aura is the company's first truly credible entry in the most competitive segment of the automobile market. The Aura is based on the same safe, solid architecture as the Saab 9-3, which sells for thousands of dollars more. Compared with the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry and Ford Fusion, the Aura is well equipped with safety and comfort features. The cabin is tastefully done and laid out well. All the controls work very well and the sound setup is particularly convenient. Underway, the Saturn Aura is quiet and handles well. We found it drives like a European family sedan, taut and responsive, with brakes, suspension and powertrain working together to respond to the driver's wishes. This is not surprising, given the Aura shares its structure with the German Opel Vectra. The 2007 Saturn Aura is a classy, mid-size family sedan that combines front-wheel-drive dynamics with contemporary styling, a decent interior and very good fuel economy. It is safe and easy to drive. This model has extra low miles, a clean carfax and Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player, Power Driver Seat and more… Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57N47F189463
Stock: C9463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,605 miles
$5,994
Green Nissan - Springfield / Illinois
Silver Metallic FWD 3.5L V6 VVT Aura Saturn XE 2007 4-Speed Automatic 20/29 City/Highway MPG 2007 Saturn Aura XERecent Arrival! 20/29 City/Highway MPGAwards:* NACTOY 2007 North American Car of the YearThank you for contacting Green Nissan. If you would like more information on this vehicle or to schedule a test drive please call 217-787-7620.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57N57F204777
Stock: N22649A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 69,541 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,450$392 Below Market
Prudential Auto Leasing - Hudson / Ohio
WWW.PRUDENTIALAUTO.NET All Available Luxury Options !! One Owner with 100% Clean Carfax/ Autocheck and Title !! Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Moon Roof, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seats, Power Steering, Power Windows, Traction Control, ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Radio, Bucket Seating, CD Changer, Child Seat, Cruise Control, Driver-Side Airbag, Passenger-Side Air Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Alarm Control, Remote Key less Entry, Side-Impact Airbags, Sun Roof, Tilt Wheel, Tinted Glass and More.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn Aura XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZV57757F203279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,201 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,990
O'Rielly Chevrolet - Tucson / Arizona
XEFWD 3.5L V6 VVT20/29 City/Highway MPGAwards:* NACTOY 2007 North American Car of the YearYou get more, is a comprehensive package of benefits that buyers receive with every used vehicle purchase at no additional cost.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57N67F174379
Stock: F080054A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 96,361 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,900$871 Below Market
Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan
Silver Pearl 2007 Saturn Aura XE FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 VVT 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 9927 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPG Awards: * NACTOY 2007 North American Car of the Year BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57N17F183152
Stock: 200051A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 100,197 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,491
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The 2007 Saturn Aura is the company's first truly credible entry in the most competitive segment of the automobile market. The Aura is based on the same safe, solid architecture as the Saab 9-3, which sells for thousands of dollars more. The fully independent suspension splits the difference between ride quality and handling, both of which are quite good. Furthermore, thanks to the use of sound-deadening materials everywhere from the firewall to the side glass and wheel wells, the interior is near-silent even at speeds over 75 mph. The 2007 Saturn Aura is a classy, mid-size family sedan that combines front-wheel-drive dynamics with contemporary styling, a decent interior and very good fuel economy. It is safe and easy to drive. This 2 owner model has low miles, a clean carfax and Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player, Power Driver Seat and more… CALL 480-983-3456 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 837 W MAIN ST MESA AZ 85201 Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. Second key, floor mats, and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57N77F183222
Stock: C3222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 160,368 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2007 Saturn Aura XE 4 door sedan automatic with the 3.5L V6 engine. Has heated leather seats; sunroof. One owner no accidents. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57N57F175734
Stock: 25674
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 234,119 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,495
McDonald GMC - Saginaw / Michigan
FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 VVT This is a great value for the price. Call 989-790-5155 and ask about this Aura today! Awards: * NACTOY 2007 North American Car of the Year
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57N57F174390
Stock: 10174390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 65,608 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,995
Aero Motors - Essex / Maryland
*Covid-19 Update:*We are *OPEN* and serving our customers by appointment only! *Call 443-377-0992* to set up your appointment! All vehicles get Sanitized using CDC guidelines after every test drive! Showroom is closed to public and serves one customer at a time. Then Customer spaces are then sanitized using CDC guidelines. Our Customer's and staff's safety is our utmost concern while providing the very best service at this very difficult time.This gorgeous 2007 Saturn Aura XE Sedan in Tan is everything you've been searching for and more! Powered by a proven 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 224hp connected to a smooth-shifting Automatic transmission. The Front Wheel Drive Sedan shines brightly and offers near 29mpg on the highway!Inside the XE trimmed cabin, enjoy comfortable cloth seats, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player, auxiliary audio input, power accessories, and more. We all can appreciate a stylish sedan and still has plenty of room for the whole family.The safety list from Saturn includes tire pressure monitoring, traction control, daytime running lights, and plenty of airbags. You'll love the way this Aura XE looks sitting in your driveway but you'll have to hurry before someone else beats you to it! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57N97F168981
Stock: A4758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2019
- 63,172 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,095
Diablo Subaru - Walnut Creek / California
EPA 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 63,172! XR trim. Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, ENHANCED CONVENIENCE PKG, XM SATELLITE RADIO, Alloy Wheels. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer. MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: ENHANCED CONVENIENCE PKG 6-way pwr front passenger seat, pwr adjustable pedals, XM SATELLITE RADIO 150+ channels of coast-to-coast digital music, news, sports, talk, comedy, XM Instant Traffic & Weather, (3) month free trial period, combined OnStar/XM antenna. Saturn XR with TECHNO GRAY exterior and EBONY INTERIOR TRIM interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 252 HP at 6300 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Sedan Under $25,000. Edmunds.com explains "comfortable ride, adept handling, spacious seating, high safety ratings, sharp exterior design". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. WHO WE ARE: With So Many Happy Drivers in the Greater Concord CA, Danville, San Ramon and Berkeley Areas, It's Easy to See Why Diablo Subaru of Walnut Creek is Your Trusted Source for Subaru Vehicles. We're renowned in the greater Walnut Creek, Concord CA, Danville, San Ramon and Berkeley areas for our superb selection of new Subaru models, plain and simple. Interested in utilizing one of our areas of expertise? Come visit us at 2646 N Main Walnut Creek, Walnut Creek, CA for all your automotive needs. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn Aura XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZV57747F308699
Stock: 7F308699TX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 102,841 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
Lithia Toyota of Redding - Redding / California
XE trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner. Heated Seats, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, PREFERRED PKG, CONVENIENCE PKG, Non-Smoker vehicle. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player. MP3 Player, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: CONVENIENCE PKG universal home remote, remote vehicle starter system, auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass display, heated front seat cushions & seatbacks, PREFERRED PKG 8-way pwr driver seat, steering wheel audio controls, heated exterior mirrors. Saturn XE with BRONZED PEWTER exterior and INTERIOR TRIM LT NEUTRAL/EBONY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 224 HP at 5800 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Sedan Under $25,000. Edmunds.com explains "comfortable ride, adept handling, spacious seating, high safety ratings, sharp exterior design". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. WHO WE ARE: Our commitment to treating you in a neighborly fashion extends from our inventories and auto repair service to our no-frills, easy-to-comprehend auto financing. This comes not only in the form of car loans and leasing service for drivers from Redding, Chico, Red Bluff and Shasta Lake, but a tenacious spirit dedicated to getting the flexible terms you deserve. Please feel free to explore our entire site and see all of the products, services, and pre-buy car research we have to offer. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57N37F142229
Stock: 7F142229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 158,690 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,995
Roy O'Brien Ford - Saint Clair Shores / Michigan
Clean CARFAX. Aura XE, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 VVT, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Silver Metallic, tan Leather, 17 Twin-Spoke Machined Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 7 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Compass Display, Convenience Package, Enhanced Convenience Package, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Folding Mirrors, Outside temperature display, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Preferred Package, Premium Trim Package, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Trip computer, Universal Home Remote, XM Satellite Radio.Call our Pre-Owned sales team at (586) 776-7600 or E-Mail us at royobrien@forddirectcrm.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57N67F271565
Stock: X3256A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
