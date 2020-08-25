Used 2007 Saturn Aura for Sale Near Me

48 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Aura Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 48 listings
  • 2007 Saturn Aura XE in Dark Brown
    used

    2007 Saturn Aura XE

    115,693 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,000

    $2,213 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Aura XR in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Saturn Aura XR

    68,344 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,595

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Aura XE in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Saturn Aura XE

    112,013 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,498

    $851 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Aura XE in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Saturn Aura XE

    157,247 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,877

    $839 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Aura XE in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Saturn Aura XE

    116,236 miles
    1 Accident, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,795

    $883 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Aura XE in Black
    used

    2007 Saturn Aura XE

    73,312 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,554

    $883 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Aura XE in Gold
    used

    2007 Saturn Aura XE

    80,480 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,491

    $739 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Aura XE in Silver
    used

    2007 Saturn Aura XE

    58,605 miles

    $5,994

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Aura XR in Gray
    used

    2007 Saturn Aura XR

    69,541 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,450

    $392 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Aura XE in Gray
    used

    2007 Saturn Aura XE

    107,201 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Aura XE in Silver
    used

    2007 Saturn Aura XE

    96,361 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,900

    $871 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Aura XE in Gray
    used

    2007 Saturn Aura XE

    100,197 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,491

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Aura XE in Silver
    used

    2007 Saturn Aura XE

    160,368 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Aura XE in Gold
    used

    2007 Saturn Aura XE

    234,119 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,495

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Aura XE in Gold
    used

    2007 Saturn Aura XE

    65,608 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Aura XR in Gray
    used

    2007 Saturn Aura XR

    63,172 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,095

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Aura XE in Dark Brown
    used

    2007 Saturn Aura XE

    102,841 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Aura XE in Silver
    used

    2007 Saturn Aura XE

    158,690 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Saturn Aura searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 48 listings
  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn Aura
  4. Used 2007 Saturn Aura

Consumer Reviews for the Saturn Aura

Read recent reviews for the Saturn Aura
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7238 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 238 reviews
  • 5
    (82%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (0%)
All style, no substance
dmm1277ny,05/11/2013
XR 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I am the 2nd owner of this Aura XR. I brought it in Mar 2011 with 10,200 miles on it. It's a beautiful looking, well-optioned car with good performance and handling. I cannot wait to be rid of it because it has zero reliability. Its been to 2 different dealers in the past 3 months for electrical/computer issues which can not be found. They car will refuse to crank after short trips, then restart on its own after 10-15 minutes, usually accompanied by a random warning light (never the same one). Both trips to the dealer were the result of all gauges malfunctioning, all warning lights & messages coming on, and all electrical systems (like traction control) shutting off while driving.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Saturn
Aura
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Saturn Aura info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings