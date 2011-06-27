  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(238)
2007 Saturn Aura Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Refined powertrain, roomy cabin with high-quality fit and finish, available hybrid version.
  • No true manual transmission available in sport-oriented XR, no coupe or wagon variants, Green Line's disappointing performance.
2009
2008
2007
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$6,495 - $6,995
Edmunds' Expert Review

After years of producing forgettable cars, Saturn steps up its game and brings out the Aura. With its well-rounded personality and attractive design, the Aura finally gives Saturn a legitimate contender in the midsize family sedan segment.

Vehicle overview

Due to its anonymous styling, middle-of-the-road performance and cut-rate cabin, Saturn's L-Series, the company's previous midsize family car entry, was never a favorite of ours. (And based on sales figures, nor would it seem to have been a favorite of the general public.) But Saturn's fortunes in the midsize sedan market are changing. For the 2007 model year, it's releasing its new Aura, and this one finally looks to be a car that you'll want to take a look at.

As is the case with most General Motors products, the 2007 Saturn Aura's mechanical underpinnings are similar to those used in other models. In the Aura's case, it uses a stretched version of the "Epsilon" platform that's also employed for the Pontiac G6 and Chevrolet Malibu Maxx. The Aura is front-wheel drive and features a MacPherson strut front suspension and a four-link independent rear suspension design.

For the outside, Saturn chose to give the Aura a European look. The car's chiseled physique draws inspiration from some Opel products (a European-only GM division), while the cabin has an upscale ambiance never before seen in a Saturn. Further differentiating the Aura from its other GM relatives is the Aura Green Line, GM's first hybrid passenger car ever.

Saturn sees the Aura as a sport sedan, so even base models get 17-inch wheels as standard, while the sportier XR model wears 18s. Two of the three powertrains offered in the Aura merit special mention. The spirited 3.6-liter V6 in the XR is the same mill used in the Cadillac CTS and comes with a six-speed automatic transmission that's not available in the Caddy. The Green line hybrid version makes the Aura one of the few cars in this segment available with that gas-sipping technology, though in real-world testing we've found its increases in fuel economy to be middling.

Overall, the 2007 Saturn Aura looks to be one of the more interesting midsize sedans available for 2007. With strengths including a balanced approach to ride and handling, upscale styling, a classy cabin and generous safety features, this is a Saturn that's finally competitive against the leaders in the midsize family sedan segment.

2007 Saturn Aura models

Three trim levels are offered for the 2007 Saturn Aura midsize sedan. The base XE comes with 17-inch wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories and a stereo with a CD player and auxiliary input jack. The XR is more of a luxury sport sedan, as it includes 18-inch alloy wheels, leather seating, a power driver seat, a six-disc CD changer, heated front seats, remote vehicle start, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. Notable options include power-adjustable pedals, a four-panel panoramic sunroof, two-tone "Moroccan" leather trim and XM Satellite Radio. The Green Line is the hybrid version, and other than having 16-inch wheels (versus 17s) its equipment level mirrors that of the XE.

2007 Highlights

Saturn takes a leap upmarket with the handsome and athletic Aura midsize sedan. Based on the same platform used for the Pontiac G6 sedan, the new-for-2007 Saturn Aura features a powerful engine lineup as well as a more upscale cabin. A hybrid version debuts later in the model year.

Performance & mpg

The mainstream Aura, the XE, comes with a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 224 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque and it's coupled to a four-speed automatic transmission. The upscale XR comes with a 3.6-liter, DOHC V6 that sends its 252 hp and 251 lb-ft of torque through a six-speed automatic that can be shifted manually via paddles behind the steering wheel. The 2007 Aura Green Line has a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine mated to an electric motor; together, they make 164 hp and 159 lb-ft of torque. A four-speed automatic comes standard on the Green Line. Fuel economy estimates range from 20 mpg city/28 mpg highway for the XR to 28/35 mpg for the Green Line.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2007 Saturn Auras include four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction control, the OnStar emergency communications system, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Stability control is standard on the XR and Green Line but not available on the XE.

Driving

Given the 2007 Saturn Aura's European roots -- the car's chassis is also used for the Saab 9-3 -- you'd expect capable and confident handling, and that's what it provides. Minimal body roll and a smooth, hushed highway ride make the Aura a great long-distance companion. Thankfully, the Aura uses hydraulic power steering that provides more feedback and a more linear feel than the fussy electric power-assist units used in its GM cousins.

With the 3.6-liter V6, acceleration is strong and smooth at any speed -- with six gears to choose from, the power is always on tap. GM's workhorse 3.5-liter V6 provides respectable punch as well, along with excellent fuel economy.

The Green Line hybrid is a disappointment. Unlike its competitors, the Aura Green Line can't run solely on electric power while in the city or in rush hour traffic, thus hurting its mileage potential. In an Edmunds.com comparison test, the Green Line was the slowest to 60 mph and averaged just 26 mpg, compared to figures in the low 40s for the Toyota Camry and Nissan Altima hybrids.

Interior

With a cabin that's 3 inches longer than that of the already roomy Pontiac G6 and Malibu Maxx platform mates, the Aura treats rear passengers to a lavish amount of space. Quality materials and a pleasing mix of simulated wood and metallic accents give the cabin an upscale ambiance, while acoustic glass for the windshield and front windows contributes to the serenity. The optional four-panel panoramic sunroof provides a larger than normal opening when retracted and a see-through roof when it's closed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Saturn Aura.

5(82%)
4(11%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.7
238 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

All style, no substance
dmm1277ny,05/11/2013
XR 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I am the 2nd owner of this Aura XR. I brought it in Mar 2011 with 10,200 miles on it. It's a beautiful looking, well-optioned car with good performance and handling. I cannot wait to be rid of it because it has zero reliability. Its been to 2 different dealers in the past 3 months for electrical/computer issues which can not be found. They car will refuse to crank after short trips, then restart on its own after 10-15 minutes, usually accompanied by a random warning light (never the same one). Both trips to the dealer were the result of all gauges malfunctioning, all warning lights & messages coming on, and all electrical systems (like traction control) shutting off while driving.
Unreliable
cperone87,12/09/2014
I bought a 2007 Saturn Aura used with just under 80k miles. Having owned a 1999 Saturn SL2 for 8 years and having good luck with it, i decided to try again. Big mistake. 2 weeks into ownership, the power steering fluid was leaking. The whole steering rack had to be replaced. Luckily, the dealer i bought it from did it for free. 2 months into ownership, i thought i had a bad wheel bearing. Turns out it was the output shaft bearing to the Transmission, which meant a whole new transmission. Luckily i bought a 2 year warranty on it. During the transmission repair, i was informed that the engine's rear seal was leaking. This is only the beginning, and i pray it does not continue.
Saturn - Like never before!
JustinPHI,12/09/2006
Before the Sky and Aura were released, I would have never considered buying a Saturn. With some trepidation I took the plunge and couldn't be happier. The European styling (both inside and out) is superb and its drive matches its great looks. I've received many complements from others driving far more expensive cars (who I think may be jealous). For its price, the ride is smooth, yet powerful when needed. The interior is very classy (wood trim, high quality rubber, excellent electronics design) and reminds me of an Audi. I've been told the exterior resembles a Lexus/Infiniti and completely agree. It has some flaws, but not many - an excellent car at an excellent price.
GM in control again.
usvet,12/13/2006
Thus far I have owned a total of 17 new vehicles in my 56 year lifetime, 12 of which were foreign including VW, Subaru, Honda, Mazda(1 ford engine), and Isuzu. I have owned 2 Saturns. The first one a VUE V6 SUV which I purchased because of the Honda engine. The second is my Aura which I just purchased. Unlike the VUE it is all American which makes me very happy knowing that I finally found a domestic vehicle that is up to par with the foreign competion.
See all 238 reviews of the 2007 Saturn Aura
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
252 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
224 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Hybrid
164 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2007 Saturn Aura Overview

The Used 2007 Saturn Aura is offered in the following submodels: Aura Sedan, Aura Hybrid. Available styles include XR 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), XE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and Green Line 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A).

