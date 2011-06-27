Vehicle overview

Due to its anonymous styling, middle-of-the-road performance and cut-rate cabin, Saturn's L-Series, the company's previous midsize family car entry, was never a favorite of ours. (And based on sales figures, nor would it seem to have been a favorite of the general public.) But Saturn's fortunes in the midsize sedan market are changing. For the 2007 model year, it's releasing its new Aura, and this one finally looks to be a car that you'll want to take a look at.

As is the case with most General Motors products, the 2007 Saturn Aura's mechanical underpinnings are similar to those used in other models. In the Aura's case, it uses a stretched version of the "Epsilon" platform that's also employed for the Pontiac G6 and Chevrolet Malibu Maxx. The Aura is front-wheel drive and features a MacPherson strut front suspension and a four-link independent rear suspension design.

For the outside, Saturn chose to give the Aura a European look. The car's chiseled physique draws inspiration from some Opel products (a European-only GM division), while the cabin has an upscale ambiance never before seen in a Saturn. Further differentiating the Aura from its other GM relatives is the Aura Green Line, GM's first hybrid passenger car ever.

Saturn sees the Aura as a sport sedan, so even base models get 17-inch wheels as standard, while the sportier XR model wears 18s. Two of the three powertrains offered in the Aura merit special mention. The spirited 3.6-liter V6 in the XR is the same mill used in the Cadillac CTS and comes with a six-speed automatic transmission that's not available in the Caddy. The Green line hybrid version makes the Aura one of the few cars in this segment available with that gas-sipping technology, though in real-world testing we've found its increases in fuel economy to be middling.

Overall, the 2007 Saturn Aura looks to be one of the more interesting midsize sedans available for 2007. With strengths including a balanced approach to ride and handling, upscale styling, a classy cabin and generous safety features, this is a Saturn that's finally competitive against the leaders in the midsize family sedan segment.