  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn Aura Hybrid
  4. Used 2009 Saturn Aura Hybrid
  5. Used 2009 Saturn Aura Hybrid Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Saturn Aura Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Aura Hybrid
5(50%)4(25%)3(25%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Aura Hybrids for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,883 - $4,914
Used Aura Hybrid for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Biggest Car Mistake of my Life

Miami Resident, 10/01/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought this car a few weeks ago. Really excited. Sticker claims 26MPG City, 34 HWY, 29 Combined. It gets 18 MPG in the city. No better under any circumstances. No matter how hard I try to improve the mpg, it does get better in the city. Both the dealer and GM say there is nothing wrong with the car. It is 3 MPG less than the lowest MPG range stated on the sticker. I have never felt more deceived by a car manufacturer in my life. Most gas only vehicles in this class would produce better mileage. I could not possibly recommend this vehicle to anyone. GM/Satun claims that you need to drive the car at least 5000 miles to see any increase in fuel economy.

Report Abuse

30 in town, 37 on highway

Francis, 11/06/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought this last September and it has been a blast to drive. I am getting around 37 on the freeway and 30 in town without doing anything special. I do try to keep the "Eco" light on. I expect better next few months as I have been driving "no brake" when possible. Comfortable and quiet, yet plenty of power with four adults on trip to Chicago. Most driving is city with weekend runs to Chicago from St. Louis.

Report Abuse

Car is fun to drive

Kandy L Moore, 11/13/2015
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is a GM vehicle so parts are available if needed-it is comparable to Chevrolet models. It has all the bells & whistles and great gas mileage. Sold it and the new owner is beating it to death - so sad!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

It's OK

JRWSacto, 01/13/2010
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

The best I can say about my 2009 Saturn Aura hybrid is that "it's OK." Frankly, as a four-time Saturn buyer, I am disappointed. As most reviews have suggested, it has mediocre acceleration, and not very impressive miles per gallon. I get about 25 mpg on average, even though its rating is 28/33. It certainly gets better mileage than my former VUE suv, but that's to be expected, and I liked the VUE's styling and power much better. I look forward to the Chevrolet Volt, once the bugs are worked out. Good mileage and low "carbon footprint" is what I want, and I simply don't have it with the Saturn hybrid.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Aura Hybrids for sale

Related Used 2009 Saturn Aura Hybrid Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles