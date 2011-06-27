Vehicle overview

The 2009 Saturn Aura Hybrid frankly leaves us scratching our heads. Its fuel economy numbers -- 26 mpg city/34 highway and 29 combined -- are respectable independent of the competition, but pale in comparison to numbers from its principal rivals, the Nissan Altima Hybrid and the Toyota Camry Hybrid. Moreover, there's no payoff when you mat the accelerator -- the Aura Hybrid is a veritable slug compared with the surprisingly quick Nissan and Toyota. All right, so the Saturn must be a lot cheaper than the others, right? Wrong. At a base price of almost $25,000, it'll save you a paltry $700 over the Camry and about $1,700 vis-à-vis the Altima. The Aura Hybrid looks sharp enough, but that's pretty much the only compliment we can come up with for this undercooked hybrid.

The Aura Hybrid's main problem is that's not a true "two-mode" hybrid, meaning that the electric motor basically isn't powerful enough to run the car on its own. You can technically putter around on electric power only at speeds of 3 mph or less, but that's not very useful outside of a golf course -- and most of the courses we play don't allow Saturns on their fairways. In real-world driving, the Aura Hybrid's paltry four-kilowatt electric motor is employed simply to restart the engine from a stop when the accelerator is depressed. Conversely, the Camry and Altima Hybrids, which share Toyota's hybrid technology, feature a 30-kilowatt electric motor that can run on its own in light-throttle applications up to almost 30 mph. This bumps up their city fuel economy drastically -- to 35 mpg in the Altima's case, 33 for the Camry -- while the Aura Hybrid's city rating is only on par with gas-powered economy cars.

We'd heard rumors that the Aura would be switching to two-mode technology, but for now, that's reserved for the upcoming Saturn Vue Two-Mode Hybrid. Thus the 2009 Aura Hybrid soldiers on with a 164-horsepower four-cylinder engine that benefits only minimally from the electric motor's assistance. The result is an abysmal 11-second 0-60 sprint -- that's 2.5 and 3.5 seconds slower than the Camry and Altima, respectively. It's like the opposite of having your cake and eating it too: Not only is the Aura Hybrid less fuel-efficient than its rivals, it also makes them look like sports cars at the drag strip.

There are other shortcomings as well. Though the Aura is a sharply styled family sedan that provides plenty of space and features, its interior quality is somewhat inconsistent. And unfortunately, the non-hybrid Aura's above-average handling capabilities have been edited out of the Hybrid, thanks largely to its low-rolling-resistance tires. It corners about as well as the Camry, but that's really not saying much, as the Toyota's a certifiable land yacht -- and the Altima handily out-handles both.

If buying a hybrid on the cheap is a priority, a flimsy case could be made for the 2009 Saturn Aura Hybrid based on its slightly lower base price. However, Toyota's Prius is even more affordable than the Aura, and in addition to trouncing virtually every car on the road in terms of fuel economy, the Prius offers an unparalleled amount of passenger and interior space inside its midsize hatchback body. There just isn't much to be said for the Aura Hybrid when the competition is taken into account. Unless you can find one at a steep discount, we'd recommend looking elsewhere -- or waiting for GM's two-mode technology to find its way under the Aura's hood.