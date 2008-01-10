Used 2009 Saturn Aura Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Bought this car a few weeks ago. Really excited. Sticker claims 26MPG City, 34 HWY, 29 Combined. It gets 18 MPG in the city. No better under any circumstances. No matter how hard I try to improve the mpg, it does get better in the city. Both the dealer and GM say there is nothing wrong with the car. It is 3 MPG less than the lowest MPG range stated on the sticker. I have never felt more deceived by a car manufacturer in my life. Most gas only vehicles in this class would produce better mileage. I could not possibly recommend this vehicle to anyone. GM/Satun claims that you need to drive the car at least 5000 miles to see any increase in fuel economy.

Read more