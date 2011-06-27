Used 2008 Saturn Aura Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Very Disapointed with Aura Hybird Williams , 08/12/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have bought my last American car! I am so disappointed with this vehicle, it has been at the dealership over thirteen times for repairs, some items three times, and now it has a recall on a $2K hybrid battery. The interior quality is junk! The gas mileage is terrible for a hybrid, and the performance stinks. I really wish I bought the Honda! What irritates me the most is thinking this is the best American engineering can do! Report Abuse

Good Value Mike H , 06/08/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We are happy with our Saturn Aura. Combination City/Highway is in the low 30's. Not bad for a car that comfortabley seats 4. If you drive it right on the highway, you can get close to 40 mpg. I'd buy it again.

Disappointed Disappointed , 06/23/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Very disappointed with gas mileage. Only 10-15 percent better than non hybrid Saturn. Honda Civic and Toyota Prius hybrids get 40% better gas mileage than non-hybrid Civic. Chevrolet dealer calls Saturn hybrid system the "Half-Hybrid" because it is only belt driven from the heavy duty alternator-generator when the gas engine shuts off at intersection red lights. Will only run 2mph on battery after stopping, compared to 20mph for Toyota Prius. Saturn Hybrid battery is much smaller. Also, only qualified for one-half the tax credit compared to a Honda Civic hybrid. Also very disappointed in General Motors restricting their dual stage hybrid to their large SUV gas guzzlers and pickup truck

Should not be called a HYBRID David , 07/08/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This gas mileage is AWFUL! I can find a 4cylinder camry or accord gas engine that gets BETTER gas mileage. This car gets around 20 city and 27 Hwy. THATS IT! I calculate my mileage EVERY time. On the positive end....car looks great, is comfortable, and has a great interior setup as far as the center console and radio goes.