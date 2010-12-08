Used 2008 Saturn Aura Hybrid for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Aura Hybrid Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Saturn Aura Hybrid searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn Aura Hybrid
  4. Used 2008 Saturn Aura Hybrid

Consumer Reviews for the Saturn Aura Hybrid

Read recent reviews for the Saturn Aura Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating
3.45 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (20%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (40%)
  • 2
    (20%)
Very Disapointed with Aura Hybird
Williams,08/12/2010
I have bought my last American car! I am so disappointed with this vehicle, it has been at the dealership over thirteen times for repairs, some items three times, and now it has a recall on a $2K hybrid battery. The interior quality is junk! The gas mileage is terrible for a hybrid, and the performance stinks. I really wish I bought the Honda! What irritates me the most is thinking this is the best American engineering can do!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Saturn
Aura Hybrid
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to