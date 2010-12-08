Used 2008 Saturn Aura Hybrid for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Saturn Aura Hybrid
Read recent reviews for the Saturn Aura Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating3.45 Reviews
Williams,08/12/2010
I have bought my last American car! I am so disappointed with this vehicle, it has been at the dealership over thirteen times for repairs, some items three times, and now it has a recall on a $2K hybrid battery. The interior quality is junk! The gas mileage is terrible for a hybrid, and the performance stinks. I really wish I bought the Honda! What irritates me the most is thinking this is the best American engineering can do!