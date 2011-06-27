Vehicle overview

Thomas Jefferson may object, but all hybrids are not created equal. They are each endowed by their creators with different unalienable capabilities, which affect emissions, fuel economy and the pursuit of green envy. The 2008 Saturn Aura Green Line wears a hybrid badge and features a gasoline-electric power plant, but its capabilities pale in comparison to other hybrid-labeled sedans. Acceleration, emissions and most importantly, fuel economy, are far below average. This Saturn is the cheapest sedan (not counting the Prius) to wear a hybrid badge, but like so much in life, you certainly get what you pay for.

To prove this, let's look at some cold facts. At the heart of the Aura Green Line (and its underwhelming performance) is an electric motor/generator that provides only 4 kilowatts of electric boost to the 164-horsepower four-cylinder engine. The motor is capable of motivating the Aura on electricity alone up to 3 mph, but it's mostly used to start the engine when it automatically shuts off at traffic lights and other stopping situations.

By comparison, the Camry Hybrid features a 30-kilowatt electric motor that can power the vehicle by itself under light acceleration to speeds of almost 30 mph. This difference is key in city driving and stop-and-go traffic, where the Camry and other "full" hybrids like the Prius and Nissan Altima Hybrid rely heavily on electric propulsion. The Aura's electric motor doesn't have enough juice to sufficiently boost acceleration or fuel economy, resulting in disappointing results for both.

Independent of its hybrid system, the Saturn Aura is an attractive family sedan that provides plenty of space, features and style. Its interior quality is a little hit or miss, but in general, most buyers will find it a pleasant way to get around. Sadly, most of the regular Aura's European-bred handling capabilities have been sapped out of the Green Line. Smaller wheels and tires can be blamed for this, along with the lifeless electric power steering (versus hydraulic) that makes driving it as much fun as taxation without representation.

With a base price of a little more than $22,000, the 2008 Saturn Aura Green Line makes a compelling value argument, as it undercuts its principal competition (the Camry and Altima hybrids) by about $3,000. However, those vehicles are more impressive than the Aura even when their vastly superior gas-electric powertrains aren't considered. If purchasing a hybrid at a low price is a priority, the Toyota Prius is even cheaper than the Aura, and offers an impressive amount of passenger and interior space inside its midsize hatchback body. It's also a tad quicker and gets much better fuel economy.

There is hope, however. A full-fledged Two-Mode hybrid system similar to the one found in the Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon hybrids is rumored to replace the Aura's mild gas-electric system in the future. We'd suggest waiting for that, or buying the base four-cylinder Aura if you want one that's easy on gas. Otherwise, the 2008 Aura Green Line is a hybrid that, in the course of automotive events, leaves much to be desired.