Used 1998 Saab 9000 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Saab 9000 a real classic
Excellent mix of size, utility, styling, luxury, and performance in a startlingly eco-friendly road warrior.
My Saab
I love this car.It truly combines power,luxury and refinement.Safety is also very high on this praise list because my car was totalled and I was able to walk away.What A Car!
Great concept !
I bought the car new in 1997. It always has been very satisfactory. Unfortunately Saab stopped producing this great concept in the year I bought it. I can´t imagine trading it in for a nowadays car. The Audi A8 Avant showcar was quite nice, but I heard they won´t take it in production. Maybe the VW Touareg would be a convincing alternative. Nevertheless: A reassuring thought that this car will probably run for many many years.
The last 9000 - fun and practical
We bought the 98 9000 off lease as we needed a bigger car. Heard alot about 9000s and got a good deal. The car, minus some expensive trips to the mechanic for routine maintenance (Typical, I found, for this car) has been great. Fast, handles well, hauls everything in the world - incredibly versatile, something most euro-sedans are NOT these days (you get it THEIR way only). Plus, it comes optioned- out only, so there's no picking and choosing (like the BMW and Audi), which helps hold the cost down on initial purchase.
Transmission woes
Not a bad car. The hatchback feature is great and I wish more cars had them. This car had a new transmission installed in September 2001 and now needs another one (which is not covered by warranty). All service and parts are very expensive.
