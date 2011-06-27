  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9000
  4. Used 1998 Saab 9000
  5. Used 1998 Saab 9000 Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1998 Saab 9000 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 9000
5(60%)4(40%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
Write a review
See all 9000s for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,018 - $2,191
Used 9000 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Saab 9000 a real classic

ron, 09/03/2006
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Excellent mix of size, utility, styling, luxury, and performance in a startlingly eco-friendly road warrior.

Report Abuse

My Saab

Corey, 03/20/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I love this car.It truly combines power,luxury and refinement.Safety is also very high on this praise list because my car was totalled and I was able to walk away.What A Car!

Report Abuse

Great concept !

Melvin Wals, 12/22/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought the car new in 1997. It always has been very satisfactory. Unfortunately Saab stopped producing this great concept in the year I bought it. I can´t imagine trading it in for a nowadays car. The Audi A8 Avant showcar was quite nice, but I heard they won´t take it in production. Maybe the VW Touareg would be a convincing alternative. Nevertheless: A reassuring thought that this car will probably run for many many years.

Report Abuse

The last 9000 - fun and practical

robh19, 04/07/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We bought the 98 9000 off lease as we needed a bigger car. Heard alot about 9000s and got a good deal. The car, minus some expensive trips to the mechanic for routine maintenance (Typical, I found, for this car) has been great. Fast, handles well, hauls everything in the world - incredibly versatile, something most euro-sedans are NOT these days (you get it THEIR way only). Plus, it comes optioned- out only, so there's no picking and choosing (like the BMW and Audi), which helps hold the cost down on initial purchase.

Report Abuse

Transmission woes

Padre, 12/27/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Not a bad car. The hatchback feature is great and I wish more cars had them. This car had a new transmission installed in September 2001 and now needs another one (which is not covered by warranty). All service and parts are very expensive.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 9000s for sale

Related Used 1998 Saab 9000 Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles