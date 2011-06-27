  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9000
  4. Used 1996 Saab 9000
  5. Used 1996 Saab 9000 Aero
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 Saab 9000 Aero Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 9000
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
7 reviews
Write a review
See all 9000s for sale
List Price Estimate
$867 - $1,863
Used 9000 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

STILL PERFECT... but

Laurent, 07/06/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Last time, I made an issue about the interior. (It hasn't change since its intoduction in 1986) I still do. BUT this car has 152K on it and she still flys!! I had gone 125mph racing Mustangs, BMW, and Corvettes. The fastest I ever went was appox 137mph. I cannot believe the engine is still this strong. I did not modify anything on this car. The car still gets a mix loop (city/highway) of 26mpg.

Report Abuse

An Amazing High-Performance Machine

1Rogue, 07/15/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The SAAB 9000 Aero is an amazing car. When I am on the highway, I get 29 MPG. The asynchronous turbo is awesome; I frequently find myself racing Z's, MB SL 500's, etc (last time at 125 mph. The comfort of the 1996 (leather Recaro seats) far exceeds ANY car on the market today. My SAAB mechanic has counseled me never to get rid of this car. And I won't.

Report Abuse

My Saab

Tim Boggs, 04/20/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My Saab is very nicely built. I'ts a very nice turbo gharged engine. THe exterior design is wonderful, and the inside is fairly stiff.

Report Abuse

PERFECT BUT.........

Laurent, 12/24/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I owned 4 other Saabs before, all 900 Turbos my last one a 1992. I was reluctant to get any SAAB after 1993 model since GM brought SAAB. I didnt want an American car with a Saab name on it. When I learned the AERO was still a Swedish made SAAB. I went looking I found this Beautiful Aero and plan on keeping her as long as I live. She handles like a dream. The only thing I was disappointed in is the interior mainly the instrument panel its almost the same as the interior when the 9000 was introduce back in 1986. They didnt even redesign the glove box for the airbag.

Report Abuse

excellent car

vssaab, 01/18/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

great car. this is my third saab in 18 years. love everything about it. from performance to fuel economy plus plenty of room. hate tne 95 GM influence made it just another japenese car.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 9000s for sale

Related Used 1996 Saab 9000 Aero info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles