Used 1996 Saab 9000 Aero Consumer Reviews
STILL PERFECT... but
Last time, I made an issue about the interior. (It hasn't change since its intoduction in 1986) I still do. BUT this car has 152K on it and she still flys!! I had gone 125mph racing Mustangs, BMW, and Corvettes. The fastest I ever went was appox 137mph. I cannot believe the engine is still this strong. I did not modify anything on this car. The car still gets a mix loop (city/highway) of 26mpg.
An Amazing High-Performance Machine
The SAAB 9000 Aero is an amazing car. When I am on the highway, I get 29 MPG. The asynchronous turbo is awesome; I frequently find myself racing Z's, MB SL 500's, etc (last time at 125 mph. The comfort of the 1996 (leather Recaro seats) far exceeds ANY car on the market today. My SAAB mechanic has counseled me never to get rid of this car. And I won't.
My Saab
My Saab is very nicely built. I'ts a very nice turbo gharged engine. THe exterior design is wonderful, and the inside is fairly stiff.
PERFECT BUT.........
I owned 4 other Saabs before, all 900 Turbos my last one a 1992. I was reluctant to get any SAAB after 1993 model since GM brought SAAB. I didnt want an American car with a Saab name on it. When I learned the AERO was still a Swedish made SAAB. I went looking I found this Beautiful Aero and plan on keeping her as long as I live. She handles like a dream. The only thing I was disappointed in is the interior mainly the instrument panel its almost the same as the interior when the 9000 was introduce back in 1986. They didnt even redesign the glove box for the airbag.
excellent car
great car. this is my third saab in 18 years. love everything about it. from performance to fuel economy plus plenty of room. hate tne 95 GM influence made it just another japenese car.
