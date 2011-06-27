Used 1996 Saab 9000 Aero Consumer Reviews

STILL PERFECT... but Laurent , 07/06/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Last time, I made an issue about the interior. (It hasn't change since its intoduction in 1986) I still do. BUT this car has 152K on it and she still flys!! I had gone 125mph racing Mustangs, BMW, and Corvettes. The fastest I ever went was appox 137mph. I cannot believe the engine is still this strong. I did not modify anything on this car. The car still gets a mix loop (city/highway) of 26mpg. Report Abuse

An Amazing High-Performance Machine 1Rogue , 07/15/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The SAAB 9000 Aero is an amazing car. When I am on the highway, I get 29 MPG. The asynchronous turbo is awesome; I frequently find myself racing Z's, MB SL 500's, etc (last time at 125 mph. The comfort of the 1996 (leather Recaro seats) far exceeds ANY car on the market today. My SAAB mechanic has counseled me never to get rid of this car. And I won't. Report Abuse

My Saab Tim Boggs , 04/20/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My Saab is very nicely built. I'ts a very nice turbo gharged engine. THe exterior design is wonderful, and the inside is fairly stiff. Report Abuse

PERFECT BUT......... Laurent , 12/24/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I owned 4 other Saabs before, all 900 Turbos my last one a 1992. I was reluctant to get any SAAB after 1993 model since GM brought SAAB. I didnt want an American car with a Saab name on it. When I learned the AERO was still a Swedish made SAAB. I went looking I found this Beautiful Aero and plan on keeping her as long as I live. She handles like a dream. The only thing I was disappointed in is the interior mainly the instrument panel its almost the same as the interior when the 9000 was introduce back in 1986. They didnt even redesign the glove box for the airbag. Report Abuse