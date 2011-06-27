Used 1995 Saab 9000 Aero Consumer Reviews

Awsome!!! Beniasky , 02/25/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I just bought this car and I LOVE IT!!! Its very roomy and can fit my kids in the backseat and not have them touching each other... well without them being forced to touch. I've been getting around 40+ on my M.P.G. and gas OMG i went almost 300 miles on 1 tank of gas! wasn't gonna push it, i still had 1/4 tank left when i filled it up. there needs to be more cars like the Saab!!! Report Abuse

Great RPbrit , 05/08/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Wonderful to drive. All the power you can want with no turbo lag. Interior like a First class airline seat.

1995 Saab Aero RoRo , 02/09/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This has been an outstanding car over the last 6 years, requiring little more than normal maintenance, oil changes and tires. Replaced the clutch at 100K and the starter, alternator, and battery at 130K, which demonstrated some weird electrical symtoms. Only 2 tows in 6 years, not bad for being at 140K. The car has taken me through some icy conditions and gave me a feeling of control and safety. Gets great gas mileage 28-32 mpg.

4 years with my 95 Aero timmyl , 03/05/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful We purchased this car with 29K miles on it. We bought it for the fuel economy coupled with major power. This car moves out faster than most cars built today and still gets 27-28 mpg at 80mph. We had only a few small issues while it was still under warranty (starter, abs module, di cassette) but Saab took care of everything. Since the warranty expired, there have been no problems and the car now has 88K miles on it. To enhance the performance, I added SASAB sway bars, Abbot Racing suspension bushings and a K&N air filter. The sways make a huge difference in corning but admittedly, make the ride much firmer.