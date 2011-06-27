I've owned this car for 8 months. I've had and driven so many cars over the years i've started to lose count. A Saab 9000 has always been on my list of cars to buy. Why would I specifically want this model? A CSE over an CS or Aero? Well, that's simple cheaper insurance then an Aero but almost the same power. Last week while letting my friend drive my car, we swerved to miss a dog, hit a median and took out a sign- going well over 50. We DROVE away without a scratch on one another. The car, took most all of the impact. 9000's are more reliable then most other Saab models, and I can attest to the safety of the car. The awesome gas mileage, amazing acceleration and it handles very well.

