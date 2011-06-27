  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(15)
1995 Saab 9000 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Saab 9000 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$707 - $1,519
Used 9000 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Saab adds a light-pressure turbo and a V6 to its large-car engine roster. V6 cars come only with an automatic transmission. Daytime running lights (DRLs) become standard on all 9000s this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Saab 9000.

5(73%)
4(27%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
15 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One of the Great Cars ever !
Gerry,03/28/2006
The Saab 9000 CSE Turbo is one of the great cars ever. Key in the console, jet-fighter inspired interior and plenty of power under the hood. The last of the classic Saabs. But a constant pedal pressure is necessary to get the greatest turbo effect. But for a luxury ride with Saab excitement in every ride, this is a classic and I still miss mine, three cars later. Doesn't have the greatest reliablity, but I still would drive it today.
Saabs save lives
eliteboi,02/04/2012
I've owned this car for 8 months. I've had and driven so many cars over the years i've started to lose count. A Saab 9000 has always been on my list of cars to buy. Why would I specifically want this model? A CSE over an CS or Aero? Well, that's simple cheaper insurance then an Aero but almost the same power. Last week while letting my friend drive my car, we swerved to miss a dog, hit a median and took out a sign- going well over 50. We DROVE away without a scratch on one another. The car, took most all of the impact. 9000's are more reliable then most other Saab models, and I can attest to the safety of the car. The awesome gas mileage, amazing acceleration and it handles very well.
Awsome!!!
Beniasky,02/25/2010
I just bought this car and I LOVE IT!!! Its very roomy and can fit my kids in the backseat and not have them touching each other... well without them being forced to touch. I've been getting around 40+ on my M.P.G. and gas OMG i went almost 300 miles on 1 tank of gas! wasn't gonna push it, i still had 1/4 tank left when i filled it up. there needs to be more cars like the Saab!!!
Great Ride
arbeaner,07/19/2008
This is my second Saab 9000 and I would recommend it to anyone. The car rides nice, plenty of performance, fair gas mileage (I get about 24 m.p.g. with a mixture of highway and city driving), great sound system, and it gives you a unique style as there aren't that many of these cars left on the road! This is a true Saab, pre G.M., and it brings all of the Saab performance and safety features that you could want to the table!
See all 15 reviews of the 1995 Saab 9000
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1995 Saab 9000 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Saab 9000

Used 1995 Saab 9000 Overview

The Used 1995 Saab 9000 is offered in the following submodels: 9000 Hatchback, 9000 Sedan, 9000 Aero. Available styles include CDE 4dr Sedan, CS Turbo 4dr Hatchback, Aero Turbo 4dr Hatchback, CSE 4dr Hatchback, and CSE Turbo 4dr Hatchback.

