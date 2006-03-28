Used 1995 Saab 9000 for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Saab 9000
Read recent reviews for the Saab 9000
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.715 Reviews
Gerry,03/28/2006
The Saab 9000 CSE Turbo is one of the great cars ever. Key in the console, jet-fighter inspired interior and plenty of power under the hood. The last of the classic Saabs. But a constant pedal pressure is necessary to get the greatest turbo effect. But for a luxury ride with Saab excitement in every ride, this is a classic and I still miss mine, three cars later. Doesn't have the greatest reliablity, but I still would drive it today.
