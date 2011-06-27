Estimated values
1993 Saab 9000 Aero Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$662
|$1,213
|$1,514
|Clean
|$590
|$1,083
|$1,352
|Average
|$444
|$823
|$1,029
|Rough
|$299
|$564
|$705
Estimated values
1993 Saab 9000 CSE 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$627
|$1,201
|$1,514
|Clean
|$559
|$1,073
|$1,352
|Average
|$421
|$816
|$1,029
|Rough
|$284
|$559
|$705
Estimated values
1993 Saab 9000 CD Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$609
|$1,195
|$1,514
|Clean
|$543
|$1,067
|$1,352
|Average
|$409
|$811
|$1,029
|Rough
|$276
|$556
|$705
Estimated values
1993 Saab 9000 CSE Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$657
|$1,211
|$1,514
|Clean
|$585
|$1,082
|$1,352
|Average
|$441
|$823
|$1,029
|Rough
|$297
|$563
|$705
Estimated values
1993 Saab 9000 CDE Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$655
|$1,211
|$1,514
|Clean
|$584
|$1,082
|$1,352
|Average
|$440
|$823
|$1,029
|Rough
|$297
|$563
|$705
Estimated values
1993 Saab 9000 CD 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$576
|$1,183
|$1,514
|Clean
|$513
|$1,057
|$1,352
|Average
|$387
|$804
|$1,029
|Rough
|$261
|$550
|$705
Estimated values
1993 Saab 9000 CS 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,186
|$1,514
|Clean
|$520
|$1,059
|$1,352
|Average
|$392
|$805
|$1,029
|Rough
|$264
|$552
|$705
Estimated values
1993 Saab 9000 CS Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$617
|$1,197
|$1,514
|Clean
|$550
|$1,069
|$1,352
|Average
|$414
|$813
|$1,029
|Rough
|$279
|$557
|$705
Estimated values
1993 Saab 9000 CDE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$626
|$1,201
|$1,514
|Clean
|$558
|$1,073
|$1,352
|Average
|$420
|$816
|$1,029
|Rough
|$283
|$559
|$705