Used 1993 Saab 9000 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

The Saab that flies Tristan , 05/22/2009 I have a 1993 tan Saab 9000 cse turbo standard shift with 244,000 miles on it, but this car really is beautiful and I love driving it, a true European car worth looking up to.

Wonderful car james , 09/15/2009 This is my first car. I love it. I go hunting, fishing, canoeing and skiing all with just my saab. I bought it for 700$ with a lot of body damage. It drives straight and runs good. I take for routine trips that are over 200 miles with no problems. It handles great on the snow and ice (I live in Alaska), The exhaust fell off at the headers, but with a little welding it is as good as new. It looks like a piece of junk but when it drives and runs great who cares. I drive over 20000 miles a year and I have already put 15000 miles on this car (it originally had 185,000 miles). I love this car.

Great Story Roba , 06/28/2002 When you want the european engineering and longivity with a confortable ride check out the SAAB 9000 CSE... Our 9000CSE is just starting to get intoit's self after 90K of great miles... the usual maintenance but well worth it for the life of this great car.

Used Luxuary on the cheap Tobruk , 09/18/2002 A very solid car with few problems, except the automatic traction control device. A major pain, but not enough to spoil the fun. Especially great deal used, as they have a greater depreciation value than a volvo.