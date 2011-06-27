Used 1993 Saab 9000 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
The Saab that flies
I have a 1993 tan Saab 9000 cse turbo standard shift with 244,000 miles on it, but this car really is beautiful and I love driving it, a true European car worth looking up to.
Wonderful car
This is my first car. I love it. I go hunting, fishing, canoeing and skiing all with just my saab. I bought it for 700$ with a lot of body damage. It drives straight and runs good. I take for routine trips that are over 200 miles with no problems. It handles great on the snow and ice (I live in Alaska), The exhaust fell off at the headers, but with a little welding it is as good as new. It looks like a piece of junk but when it drives and runs great who cares. I drive over 20000 miles a year and I have already put 15000 miles on this car (it originally had 185,000 miles). I love this car.
Great Story
When you want the european engineering and longivity with a confortable ride check out the SAAB 9000 CSE... Our 9000CSE is just starting to get intoit's self after 90K of great miles... the usual maintenance but well worth it for the life of this great car.
Used Luxuary on the cheap
A very solid car with few problems, except the automatic traction control device. A major pain, but not enough to spoil the fun. Especially great deal used, as they have a greater depreciation value than a volvo.
Fast, fun, and expensive to drive.
Sense I've purchased the car, 8000 miles, I've replaced transmission, timing chain, and fuel pump. TCS problesm still prevelent. Watch out for cars with TCS. The fastest four cylinder I've driven.
Sponsored cars related to the 9000
Related Used 1993 Saab 9000 Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner