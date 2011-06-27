  1. Home
Used 1991 Saab 9000 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Saab > domestics

SaabMike, 10/11/2004
Had the car for 2 years. Done a lot of maintenence and found it fairly easy. Very good car.

Amazing First Car

Eric F, 08/01/2002
This is my first car, and I really love it, my parents gave it to me, and it is an amazing car.

A car for all ages

Joe2zzoli, 01/01/2003
This is my second car so far, and it is superb. My last car was a 1993 Subaru Legacy AWD which was mediocre compared to the saab. The saab has 208,000 miles and it runs like a charm, the handling is great and the performance and ride comfort are top knotch. I would recommend this car to any beginner driver.

Help mechanic's children through college

BoydW, 05/03/2004
The car is engineered to be a high performance vehicle. However, once the vehicle reaches an older age it looses most of it's power and style. The repairs have been costly. The parts are normally special order, and many parts are intergrated.

