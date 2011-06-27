Used 1990 Saab 9000 Consumer Reviews
SAABrina
I love my 1986 Saab, but it is definitely an old car now with 211,000 miles on it. even though she's old, she still manages to act like a teenage girl. Sweet most of the time, but she can be a !@#$!. on the third fuel pump, the locks always break, some of the things have just never worked ac cruise control, but i don't care. in fact it makes me love this car all the more. its quirky and fast just like a saab should be. GM took a great brand and killed it. Long live Swedish Saabs
Not too shabby
Bought mine with 130000, and now it has 150000, descent ride, good gas milage(22 city almost 32 highway), fun turbo, expensive but classy. Leather seats climate control turbo good for long trips. Expensive to fix and impossible to repair in your own garage. spent 3500 for the car and about 8000 for parts and labor. Still runs, cold starts hard, but turbo is easy to tune, mine has 235 torque and 205 horsepower with just turbo boost, k&n air and high octane (98 octane) fuel, beats any civic or integra piece of cake, even beat an 89 mustang down a strip. Fun car for kids, just need a good mechanic.
Saabilicious
The car rides extremely smoothly. However, if you have to take it to the shop beware! You will be in for a scare. I have found that the normal trip to the shop cost me an average of $500. From the transmission, to the engine, to the breaks, something contunually seems to be going every 6 months. On the upside, the ride is great. Very smooth, and comftortable. Great luxury ride. I would just reccomend take care of the car, or it will take care of your wallet!
Saab story
Mine is a 1989 Turbo. As all Saab owners will tell you, we love the car--when it is running right. But you had better be a weekend mechanic yourself or have close ties to a reliable inexpensive mechanic you trust, or look out! My 2nd gear synchro has been cooked ever since I picked it up at105,000 miles. The speedo quit for 2yrs, then fixed itself this past year....go figure. I am about to havemy 3rd (that's right THIRD) clutch slavecylinder ($1200) in 5 yrs and 30,000miles. Headliner sagging now. I hear another cv joint clicking (and I alreadyreplaced this one). Engine mounts ofcourse need redoing now. It's not too late, save yourself! Buy a Toyota!
NEED TO KNOW VALUE
I LOVE THE WAY THE CAR DRIVES.IT SEEMS TO HAVE AN EXCELLENT MOTOR AND TRANSMISSION BUT IT SEEMS THAT I CAN'T DEPEND ON THE ELECTRICAL PARTS.IT NEEDS REPAIRS ON THE HOOD,ONE SMALL PLACE ON THE BODY,A REAR TAIL LIGHT LENS,REPAIRS ON THE AC,TAPE DECK AND CD PLAYER NOT WORKING,AND I BELIEVE IT NEEDS AN ALTERNATOR.RIGHT NOW IT IS NOT RUNNING.NEW BATTERY BUT NOT HOLDING A CHARGE.
