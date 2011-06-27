Used 1998 Saab 900 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPGno2121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.324.0/450.0 mi.324.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no18/25 mpg18/24 mpg
Combined MPGno2121
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm194 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm194 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm185 hp @ 5500 rpm185 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.34.4 ft.34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room41.8 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity28 cu.ft.50 cu.ft.50 cu.ft.
Length182.6 in.182.6 in.182.6 in.
Curb weight3090 lbs.3060 lbs.3060 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.24.0 cu.ft.24.0 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.102.4 in.102.4 in.
Width67.4 in.67.4 in.67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Cosmic Blue
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Green Silver
  • Golden Sand
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Java Black Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Embassy Blue
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Copper Bronze
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Cayenne Red Pearl Metallic
  • Monte Carlo Yellow
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Cirrus White
  • Green Silver
  • Copper Bronze
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Java Black Pearl Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Embassy Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Cirrus White
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Golden Sand
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Amethyst Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Cosmic Blue
  • Cayenne Red Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Copper Bronze
  • Cirrus White
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cosmic Blue
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Java Black Pearl Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Amethyst Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Embassy Blue
  • Golden Sand
  • Green Silver
  • Sky Blue Metallic
