Used 1998 Saab 900 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|no
|21
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|324.0/450.0 mi.
|324.0/432.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|18.0 gal.
|18.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|no
|18/25 mpg
|18/24 mpg
|Combined MPG
|no
|21
|21
|Engine
|Torque
|155 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
|194 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
|194 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|150 hp @ 5700 rpm
|185 hp @ 5500 rpm
|185 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.4 ft.
|34.4 ft.
|34.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.0 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|52.4 in.
|52.4 in.
|52.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.0 in.
|34.1 in.
|34.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|41.8 in.
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|28 cu.ft.
|50 cu.ft.
|50 cu.ft.
|Length
|182.6 in.
|182.6 in.
|182.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3090 lbs.
|3060 lbs.
|3060 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.5 cu.ft.
|24.0 cu.ft.
|24.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.5 in.
|56.6 in.
|56.6 in.
|Wheel base
|102.4 in.
|102.4 in.
|102.4 in.
|Width
|67.4 in.
|67.4 in.
|67.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
