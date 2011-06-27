  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 900
  4. Used 1997 Saab 900
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Saab 900 Features & Specs

More about the 1997 900
Overview
See 900 Inventory
See 900 Inventory
See 900 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG192020
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg18/25 mpg18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.8/400.2 mi.313.2/435.0 mi.313.2/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.17.4 gal.17.4 gal.
Combined MPG192020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm194 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm194 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5900 rpm185 hp @ 5500 rpm185 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.34.4 ft.34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room41.8 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
Measurements
Length182.6 in.182.6 in.182.6 in.
Curb weight3300 lbs.3020 lbs.3020 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.24.0 cu.ft.24.0 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.102.4 in.102.4 in.
Width67.4 in.67.4 in.67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Amethyst Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Cirrus White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Embassy Blue
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Java Black Pearl Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Pearl Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Cayenne Red Pearl Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Embassy Blue
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Cirrus White
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Java Black Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Amethyst Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Embassy Blue
  • Black
  • Imola Red
  • Cirrus White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Pearl Metallic
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Java Black Pearl Metallic
See 900 InventorySee 900 InventorySee 900 Inventory

Related Used 1997 Saab 900 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles