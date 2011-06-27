Used 1996 Saab 900 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG212119
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg18/26 mpg17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/468.0 mi.324.0/468.0 mi.306.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG212119
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm194 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm167 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.0 l2.5 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm185 hp @ 5500 rpm170 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.34.4 ft.no
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.0 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.44.5 in.42.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.no52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.36.5 in.37.8 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.no34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.no52.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity50 cu.ft.no50 cu.ft.
Length183.0 in.183.0 in.183.0 in.
Curb weight2940 lbs.3005 lbs.3170 lbs.
Ground clearance4.5 in.4.5 in.no
Height56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
Wheel base102.0 in.102.4 in.102.4 in.
Width67.4 in.67.4 in.67.4 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in placeno12.5 cu.ft.no
