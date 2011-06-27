Used 1994 Saab 900 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG202119
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg18/26 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/432.0 mi.324.0/468.0 mi.288.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG202119
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 2900 rpm155 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm167 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.1 l2.3 l2.5 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6000 rpm150 hp @ 5700 rpm170 hp @ 5900 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Turning circleno35.4 ft.no
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.8 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomnono37.6 in.
Rear leg roomnono36.0 in.
Measurements
Length184.3 in.182.6 in.182.6 in.
Curb weight2950 lbs.2950 lbs.3010 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.24.0 cu.ft.24.0 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
Wheel base99.1 in.102.4 in.102.4 in.
Width66.5 in.67.4 in.67.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno50 cu.ft.50 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Metallic
  • Cirrus White
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Monte Carlo Yellow
  • Plantana Gray Metallic
  • Aubergine Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Eucalyptus Green Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Monte Carlo Yellow
  • Plantana Gray Metallic
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Metallic
  • Eucalyptus Green Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Aubergine Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Cirrus White
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Plantana Gray Metallic
  • Cirrus White
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Monte Carlo Yellow
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Eucalyptus Green Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Aubergine Metallic
  • Black
