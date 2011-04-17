Used 1994 Saab 900 for Sale Near Me
- 143,562 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
1997 Saab 900 SE56,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
1997 Saab 900 SE151,257 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
treeweezel,04/17/2011
You get a highly intelligent package: a very reasonable dose of sport, a cozy but pleasant cabin, and a beautiful aerodynamic back end. One huge perk is the cargo room- it's basically a wagon. Aero, capacious, sporting, the back end has it all. The car has gotten more stylish with age. Socially it was the equivalent of the Prius in its day. Then newer cars came with stubby, blobular shapes, making the Saab look long, elegant, and clean cut. REPAIRS?? Yes you will need to do them. The cost is the same as generic cars of the era plus 30%. The car is not unstoppable, but it is unkillable. After any given repair, you could have thousands of miles before your next.