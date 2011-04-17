Used 1994 Saab 900 for Sale Near Me

3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
900 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  • 1993 Saab 900 S Luxury
    used

    1993 Saab 900 S Luxury

    143,562 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 1997 Saab 900 SE
    used

    1997 Saab 900 SE

    56,745 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,350

    Details
  • 1997 Saab 900 SE
    used

    1997 Saab 900 SE

    151,257 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $1,500

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Saab 900 searches:

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 900
  4. Used 1994 Saab 900

Consumer Reviews for the Saab 900

Read recent reviews for the Saab 900
Overall Consumer Rating
4.230 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
  • 5
    (40%)
  • 4
    (43%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (3%)
An intellectual's gem
treeweezel,04/17/2011
You get a highly intelligent package: a very reasonable dose of sport, a cozy but pleasant cabin, and a beautiful aerodynamic back end. One huge perk is the cargo room- it's basically a wagon. Aero, capacious, sporting, the back end has it all. The car has gotten more stylish with age. Socially it was the equivalent of the Prius in its day. Then newer cars came with stubby, blobular shapes, making the Saab look long, elegant, and clean cut. REPAIRS?? Yes you will need to do them. The cost is the same as generic cars of the era plus 30%. The car is not unstoppable, but it is unkillable. After any given repair, you could have thousands of miles before your next.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Saab
900
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to