Used 1990 Saab 900 SPG Consumer Reviews
Excellent
The SAAB 900 SPG is a beautiful vehicle. Having owned mine since March 2002, I have enjoyed every minute of ownereship. The car, if respected is great to drive, and never fails to bring a smile to my face. It has a timeless design and a few people have asked me if it was the new 9-3 (obviously not SAAB afficionados ). Pay close attention to maintenance and it will treat you well. I would highly recommend a SAAB to anyone.
SPG for Me, For enthusiasts not avg. joe
I have owned this car for 7 years to date (2004) and it has been the love of my life. This is definitely a vehicle intended for enthusiasts or hobbyists who are interested in maintaining a vehicle. I have had the need to replace parts (shocks, alternator, starter, clutch, etc.) however I find nothing out of the ordinary for a luxury segment vehicle and its mileage. The fuel economy, performance of a turbo-4 cyl. and utility of a saab hatchback are second to none. This car has performed reliably as long as I maintained it.
Sponsored cars related to the 900
Related Used 1990 Saab 900 SPG info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner