Used 1990 Saab 900 SPG Consumer Reviews

The SAAB 900 SPG is a beautiful vehicle. Having owned mine since March 2002, I have enjoyed every minute of ownereship. The car, if respected is great to drive, and never fails to bring a smile to my face. It has a timeless design and a few people have asked me if it was the new 9-3 (obviously not SAAB afficionados ). Pay close attention to maintenance and it will treat you well. I would highly recommend a SAAB to anyone.

GHOATS , 08/25/2004

I have owned this car for 7 years to date (2004) and it has been the love of my life. This is definitely a vehicle intended for enthusiasts or hobbyists who are interested in maintaining a vehicle. I have had the need to replace parts (shocks, alternator, starter, clutch, etc.) however I find nothing out of the ordinary for a luxury segment vehicle and its mileage. The fuel economy, performance of a turbo-4 cyl. and utility of a saab hatchback are second to none. This car has performed reliably as long as I maintained it.