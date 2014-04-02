Used 1990 Saab 900 for Sale Near Me

Mine was a 1989, but 1990 was as far back as Edmunds goes! So, my 900S hatchback was the best car I'd ever owned. It was a rustbox.. it spent its life in New England and Syracuse, NY, so road salt had its way with it. But despite the body rot, this thing was a trooper. It never left me stranded, it never leaked oil (until the very end), and all I ever had to do was brakes and exhaust. Can't beat it in the snow, and for quick maneuvers. It has a strange interior, but so damn comfortable. Everything is in its place, and your hands just go where they need to. The clutch is so forgiving, the transmission a tank, and the handling quite solid. It feels like no other car.. so very endearing.

