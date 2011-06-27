  1. Home
Used 1990 Saab 900 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212222
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg19/26 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/468.0 mi.342.0/468.0 mi.342.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG212222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm128 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm128 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm128 hp @ 6000 rpm128 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.8 ft.33.8 ft.33.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Measurements
Length184.3 in.184.5 in.184.3 in.
Curb weight2967 lbs.2732 lbs.2787 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.21.9 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Wheel base99.1 in.99.1 in.99.1 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno57 cu.ft.53 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cherry
  • Cirrus White
  • Black
  • Edwardian Gray Metallic
  • Cirrus White
  • Black
  • Cherry
  • Rose Quartz Metallic
  • Edwardian Gray Metallic
  • Embassy Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Cirrus White
  • Black
  • Rose Quartz Metallic
  • Cherry
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Embassy Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Edwardian Gray Metallic
