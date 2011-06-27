Used 2011 Saab 9-5 Consumer Reviews

A Great Car for a Decent Price curt51 , 05/05/2011 26 of 26 people found this review helpful First, I must admit that I'm a Saabophile who is now on his eighth Saab. I've owned a Saab since 1988. By far this is the best Saab since my 1984 900 Turbo. The car is very quiet and comfortable. Plus, the amenities abound and make this a good bargain for the price. I love the exterior looks of the vehicle and I've gotten a number of compliments from complete strangers. Report Abuse

Great Car from an New Company gbytes , 12/14/2010 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I received my 2011 9-5 Laser Red Aero today. It is visually different from anything on the road and IMHO signals the beginning of a new era for Saab. I have been fortunate to own several high end Audi, BMW, and Mercedes automobiles. When shopping for a car this time I wanted something different from those (excellent) German vehicles. The 2011 9-5 is beautifully made and a very tasteful exercise in restraint. Having recently traded in my A8L it is nice to have a break from chrome and wood. The 9-5 feels very secure on the road and the 2.8L provides more than adequate performance. The pot holed B roads in New England do not break the cars composure even with the optional 19" wheels. Report Abuse

Beautiful and Unique bradmad , 04/15/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have had this car now for 3 weeks and so far it has been a pleasure to drive. I haven't see any others on the road, so it's nice to drive something unique. Handling is responsive, power is adequate and the interior is both comfortable and stylish. Gas mileage is better than rated as well. I'm averaging about 21 in town and have gotten 31 on a recent highway trip of about 100 miles. Report Abuse

4 years of worry free driving Dave , 05/19/2016 Aero 4dr Sedan AWD (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought my 2011 9-5 Aero over 4 years ago and have enjoyed it very much. This is not my daily driver, that is a 2010 Saab 9-3 sport-combi manual (yes manual) wagon. Both of these have been flawless. I bought the 9-5 Aero new for $33,000 with an extended warranty that was never used. The only expense was a $65 sensor, which was readily available from GM. I use this car primarily for road trips and do enjoy driving it. I like the aggressive stance, and enjoy the comfort of the car. I figure if I sold it now for even 15k it would still have cost me less than many other cars in terms of depreciation. Not for everyone, but I like that I don't have to turn a knob or click an icon to change a radio station. My wife's Audi is a pain to operate. The Saab is simple to operate, maybe primitive in today's world, but perfectly fine for me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse