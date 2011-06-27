Used 2000 Saab 9-5 Wagon Consumer Reviews

2000 Gary Fisher Edition Saab 9-5 Wagon Steve , 01/26/2008 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Purchased this car on eBay w/ 101,000 miles. I drive this car almost 200 miles per day in my sales job. I've replaced the DIC, serpentine belt, and battery since owning the car. I've completed routine maintenance when necessary (i.e. new tires, spark plugs, & brakes). Up to now this has been my BEST car for all the driving I that I do. This is saying a lot. I've had BMWs, Jaguar and Audi that cost me a fortune in frequent repairs. Report Abuse

Drive The Rest Then,,,,,,, Dennis Parton , 05/28/2004 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I have an extensive automotive background. Cert. tech, shop foreman, service advisor, with BMW, Roll's , Porsche, Mercedes, etc. I have owned several of the aforementioned vehicles. Ok, my first Saab. What a surprise! This automobile, averaged out, drives, handles, feels, comnpletely unique. Without getting too much into specifics, You don't get this with any other car! Exellent Luxury, Power, feel, handling, and oh yes harmon Kardon Sound, like never heard in a BMW. Ok,, Engine let's you know when it's accelerating. aka growl if you will. If Jag, they would call it the Purrr

SAAB story ed , 06/28/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I use the car in my business, and it is mostly highway. This car does nothing bad, and has been very reliable. The biggest problem with any SAAB is repair costs. Since I do most of my own, I can save on those. The previous poster who said the timing belt on his 9/5 was a problem should go get his money back. The 2.3t engine uses a chain, not a belt. They last nearly forever.

This is my SUV ACF , 09/17/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful 2nd Saab (also have a 1992 900S), and it's great. This wagon holds its own on many fronts. A Suburban rear ended me hard at a stop light--I drove away, he was towed (anti-whiplash headrest was amazing). Turbo is satisfying for every day driving, though Saab did the right thing in increasing the base HP. Safety, cavernous storage, driver comfort, extrasa great value. Rear seat room good even for adults. I'm surprised at complaints of quality problems-- dealer did replace SID recently, but at 3 years this car could be almost showroom quality. I expect to drive it for 5-7 more years.