Used 2000 Saab 9-5 Wagon Consumer Reviews
2000 Gary Fisher Edition Saab 9-5 Wagon
Purchased this car on eBay w/ 101,000 miles. I drive this car almost 200 miles per day in my sales job. I've replaced the DIC, serpentine belt, and battery since owning the car. I've completed routine maintenance when necessary (i.e. new tires, spark plugs, & brakes). Up to now this has been my BEST car for all the driving I that I do. This is saying a lot. I've had BMWs, Jaguar and Audi that cost me a fortune in frequent repairs.
Drive The Rest Then,,,,,,,
I have an extensive automotive background. Cert. tech, shop foreman, service advisor, with BMW, Roll's , Porsche, Mercedes, etc. I have owned several of the aforementioned vehicles. Ok, my first Saab. What a surprise! This automobile, averaged out, drives, handles, feels, comnpletely unique. Without getting too much into specifics, You don't get this with any other car! Exellent Luxury, Power, feel, handling, and oh yes harmon Kardon Sound, like never heard in a BMW. Ok,, Engine let's you know when it's accelerating. aka growl if you will. If Jag, they would call it the Purrr
SAAB story
I use the car in my business, and it is mostly highway. This car does nothing bad, and has been very reliable. The biggest problem with any SAAB is repair costs. Since I do most of my own, I can save on those. The previous poster who said the timing belt on his 9/5 was a problem should go get his money back. The 2.3t engine uses a chain, not a belt. They last nearly forever.
This is my SUV
2nd Saab (also have a 1992 900S), and it's great. This wagon holds its own on many fronts. A Suburban rear ended me hard at a stop light--I drove away, he was towed (anti-whiplash headrest was amazing). Turbo is satisfying for every day driving, though Saab did the right thing in increasing the base HP. Safety, cavernous storage, driver comfort, extrasa great value. Rear seat room good even for adults. I'm surprised at complaints of quality problems-- dealer did replace SID recently, but at 3 years this car could be almost showroom quality. I expect to drive it for 5-7 more years.
Poor Saab Reliability
I have never owned a new car that has had so many problems. The car does have excellent J.D. Powers Initial quality. However, it falls rapidly downhill after the first year of ownership. In 50,000 miles: 1) Replace the turbocharger 2) Replace the engine computer 3) Replace the SID Computer (information display) 4) Repace power steering line 5) Replace heat warmer switch 6) Replace door trim 7) Replace head lamps four times 8) Repair windshield washer jets 9) Replace rear windshield wiper assembly 10) Replace Brake Rotors New Problems to be Serviced: 1) A/C Compressor Moans at low engine speed 2) Second Power Steering Line Leaking
Sponsored cars related to the 9-5
Related Used 2000 Saab 9-5 Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner