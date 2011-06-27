Used 2008 Saab 9-3 Turbo X Consumer Reviews
Power in your seat
I have been a SAAB guy for 6 years now & I simply love these machines. I just bought the SAAB Turbo X only 600 out of 2,000 made it to the States & what a car. Hands down AMAZING!! I have to say the ONLY thing GM helped SAAB with was their electrical systems that are much better. And the dealer was willing to let this baby go at more then $12,000.00 off the sticker!! $32,000.00 out the door with tinted windows and front clear rock chip protection at no charge, and they went for it!! Now IS the time to buy...they are hungry. The XWD system is rock on.....I could not break this one off the road. SOLID CAR ALL AROUND!!
Blast to Drive
I've owned a 9.5 Areo in the past (which I loved), but this is like nothing Saab has ever offered. Quality is outstanding, not one problem so far; performance is amazing, especially for the price. The six speed manual transmission really adds to the true sports car feel and driving experience/control.
Total Drivers Car
I bought this car on day -1 and now 50K miles later I can say I'm glad I did. As a total package this car cannot be beat. Does it go 0-60 with an M3 - no of course not. As a total experience this car rocks - decent off the line performance, great handling, no bling-bling crap, and a decent back seat.
2008 Saab 9-3 Turbo X
Just purchased Turbo X sport sedan and really, really love this car. Only had it for a day, but what a blast. Handles like it's on rails, power at the lower rpm, not like my previous 98 SE turbo. Very comfortable, but a bit harsh over rough roads. Love the exhaust note! Shifter a bit notchy, but I've only had it for a day and will get used to it, I'm sure. If you like Saabs and want a sports car with all weather capability as a bonus, there is no better car out there.
Get it while you can!
I've had the car almost two weeks now and what a blast. Very quick and feels very solid. Love the exhaust note and the low end torque, which I wasn't used to in my previous 98 Saab turbo. If you like to drive this is a great car with the 6 spd manual. While the shift action may not be as smooth as I would like, it enhances the experience much more than the automatic version. While the MSRP may scare you, Saab's incentives make this car a great buy! Excellent car for the money and fun factor!
