Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom Sedan Consumer Reviews

Bono , 11/02/2020 4dr Sedan (6.8L 12cyl Turbo 8A)

I have had a 2019 phantom since the beginning of April and the car has been in the shop at least 3 times because of vibrations coming from the wheels and tires. The last time it was in the shop for 3 weeks! Other than that I really like the car. I think that the customer service of rolls royce is not that great.