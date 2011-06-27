  1. Home
Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Phantom
3.0
1 reviews
Tire Problems

Bono, 11/02/2020
4dr Sedan (6.8L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
I have had a 2019 phantom since the beginning of April and the car has been in the shop at least 3 times because of vibrations coming from the wheels and tires. The last time it was in the shop for 3 weeks! Other than that I really like the car. I think that the customer service of rolls royce is not that great.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
