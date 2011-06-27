  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe
  4. Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Base Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Phantom Drophead Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$469,900
See Phantom Drophead Coupe Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$469,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$469,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.1/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$469,900
Torque531 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower453 hp @ 5350 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$469,900
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$469,900
Brushed Steel Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$469,900
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
Lexicon premium brand speakersyes
Lexicon premium brand stereo systemyes
15 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$469,900
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear with wide-angle, side view, and simulated aerial camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$469,900
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$469,900
RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Lambswool Floormatsyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Humidor In Gloveboxyes
Veneered Front Cupholder Lidyes
Color-Keyed Boot Trimyes
Veneered Steering Wheel Spokesyes
Custom Treadplatesyes
Leather Boot Trimyes
Stainless Steel Pinstripesyes
Pen Set In Gloveboxyes
Door Capping Inlayyes
Mother Of Pearl Inlaysyes
White Instrument Dialsyes
Seat Pipingyes
Contrast RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$469,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$469,900
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$469,900
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room51.1 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$469,900
21" Chromed Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Fully Polished Wheelsyes
21" Optional Wheelsyes
Two-Tone Paint Schemeyes
Teak Deckingyes
Coachlineyes
21" Part Polished Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$469,900
Front track66.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.1 cu.ft.
Length220.9 in.
Curb weight5995 lbs.
Gross weight6725 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Height61.7 in.
EPA interior volume97.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base130.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Rear track65.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$469,900
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian (Commission Collection)
  • Dark Indigo (Commission Collection)
  • Black Green (Commission Collection)
  • Highlands Green (Commission Collection)
  • Flagstone (Commission Collection)
  • Autumn Mystery Black (Commission Collection)
  • Burnt Oak (Commission Collection)
  • Turchese (Commission Collection)
  • Black Kirsch (Commission Collection)
  • Brooklands Green (Commission Collection)
  • Silver Sand (Commission Collection)
  • Fame Green (Commission Collection)
  • Melanite (Commission Collection)
  • Aquilla Metallic (Commission Collection)
  • Sea Green (Commission Collection)
  • Iridium (Commission Collection)
  • Berwick Bronze (Commission Collection)
  • Blue Granite (Commission Collection)
  • Infinity Black (Commission Collection)
  • Adriatic Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Deep Garnet (Commission Collection)
  • Cassiopeia Silver (Commission Collection)
  • Silverstone (Commission Collection)
  • Carrara White (Commission Collection)
  • Porcelain (Commission Collection)
  • Deep Carnelian (Commission Collection)
  • Moonstone Pearl (Commission Collection)
  • Titanium (Commission Collection)
  • Velvet Orchid (Commission Collection)
  • Twilight Purple (Commission Collection)
  • Tungsten (Commission Collection)
  • Parian Marble (Commission Collection)
  • Rose Quartz (Commission Collection)
  • Purple Silk Metallic (Commission Collection)
  • Azurite Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Light Red (Commission Collection)
  • Neptune Silver (Commission Collection)
  • Arabian Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Red Velvet (Commission Collection)
  • Wildberry (Commission Collection)
  • Claret (Commission Collection)
  • Platinum (Commission Collection)
  • Silver Haze (Commission Collection)
  • Smoky Quartz (Commission Collection)
  • Arizona Sun (Commission Collection)
  • Pearl Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Duck Egg Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Blue Ice (Commission Collection)
  • Silverlake (Commission Collection)
  • Estoril Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Powder Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Admiral Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Anthracite
  • Midnight Blue
  • Arctic White
  • New Sable
  • Ensign Red
  • Madeira Red
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • English White
  • Diamond Black
  • Woodland Green
  • Black Ember (Commission Collection)
  • Sterling Grey (Commission Collection)
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Palladium (Commission Collection)
  • Gunmetal (Commission Collection)
  • Silver
  • Blue Velvet
  • Black
  • Cornish White
  • Mazarine Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Royal Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Orange Metallic (Commission Collection)
  • Inca Gold (Commission Collection)
  • Midnight Sapphire (Commission Collection)
  • Azurite Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Desert Dune (Commission Collection)
  • Aurum (Commission Collection)
  • Peacock Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Semaphore Yellow (Commission Collection)
  • Sunrise (Commission Collection)
  • Antique Gold (Commission Collection)
  • Bronze (Commission Collection)
Interior Colors
  • Pine Green & Creme Light (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green & Black (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green & Seashell (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue & Moccasin (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue & Seashell (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue & Creme Light (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice & Creme Light (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice & Smoke Grey (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Fawn Brown, premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Signal Red, premium leather
  • Pine Green, premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Blue Grey, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Smoke Grey, premium leather
  • Pine Green & Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green & Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light & Consort Red (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Black & Consort Red (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Black & Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green & Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Black & Moccasin (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell & Black (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue & Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell & Dark Spice (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell & Navy Blue (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice & Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice & Smoke Grey (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown & Pine Green (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin & Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown & Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown & Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light & Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light & Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin & Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin & Dark Spice (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell & Dark Spice (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell & Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue & Moccasin (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell & Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue & Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red & Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red & Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red & Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red & Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red & Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red & Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice & Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice & Seashell (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Black & Consort Red (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Black & Seashell (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Black & Moccasin (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey & Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey & Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey & Consort Red (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey & Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light & Navy Blue (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light & Black (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey & Black (Lineaer Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey & Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light & Consort Red (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red & Black (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red & Seashell (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red & Seashell (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red & Black (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red & Creme Light (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Fawn Brown & Seashell (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Fawn Brown & Black (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown & Pine Green (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red & Creme Light (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin & Creme Light (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin & Black (Standard Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin & Dark Spice (Standard Contrast), premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$469,900
Run flat tiresyes
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
285/45R21 109W tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$469,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$469,900
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Phantom Drophead Coupe Inventory

Related Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles