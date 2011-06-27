  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Ghost
  4. Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Ghost
Overview
Starting MSRP
$256,650
See Ghost Inventory
Starting MSRP
$296,000
See Ghost Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission8-speed automatic8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12
Combined MPG1515
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Starting MSRP
$296,000
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Starting MSRP
$296,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/21 mpg13/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)283.4/457.8 mi.283.4/457.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.8 gal.21.8 gal.
Combined MPG1515
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Starting MSRP
$296,000
Torque575 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm575 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l6.6 l
Horsepower563 hp @ 5250 rpm563 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.45.9 ft.
Valves4848
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Starting MSRP
$296,000
2 rear headrestsyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
brake dryingyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Starting MSRP
$296,000
Feature Selection 1yesno
Driver's Assistance Systems Threeyesyes
Feature Selection 2yesno
Driver's Assistance Systems Oneyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Starting MSRP
$296,000
diversity antennayesyes
16 total speakersyesyes
600 watts stereo outputyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
2 subwoofer(s)yesyes
USB connectionyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Starting MSRP
$296,000
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Air conditioningyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
Sun sensoryesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
telescopic steering wheelyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
interior active charcoal air filteryesno
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyes
trunk lightyesyes
Four zone climate controlnoyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelnoyes
interior air filtrationnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Starting MSRP
$296,000
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote window operationyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Starting MSRP
$296,000
Rear Massage Seatsyesyes
Lambswool Floormatsyesyes
RR Monogram To All Headrestsyesyes
Contrast Interior Schemeyesyes
Contrast Stitchingyesyes
Individual Seat Configurationyesyes
Luggage Compartment Convenience Packageyesyes
Accent Interior Schemeyesyes
Front and Rear Ventilated Seatsyesyes
Bespoke Interior Schemeyesyes
Rear Window Curtains In Blackyesyes
Front Massage Seatsyesyes
RR Monogram Inlay to Door Cappingsyesyes
Stainless Steel Pinstripesyesyes
Rear Theatre Configurationyesyes
Rear Compartment Coolboxyesyes
Picnic Tablesyesyes
Natural Grain Leatheryesyes
Color-Keyed Boot Trimyesyes
Extended Leather & Door Pocket Lightingyesyes
Polished Stainless Steel Tread Platesyesyes
SoE Monogram Inlay to Door Cappingsyesyes
Leather Headlining Plus Extended Leatheryesyes
Seat Pipingyesyes
Front Ventilated Seatsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Starting MSRP
$296,000
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Starting MSRP
$296,000
10 -way power passenger seatyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
premium leatheryesyes
driver cooled seatyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
passenger cooled seatyesyes
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.59.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Starting MSRP
$296,000
Rear head room39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear leg room42.3 in.49.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.55.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Starting MSRP
$296,000
20" Alloy Wheelsyesyes
Chromed Visible Exhaustsyesyes
Comfort Entry Systemyesyes
Coachlineyesyes
20" Part Polished Forged Alloy Wheelsyesyes
20" Chromed Alloy Wheelsyesyes
Panorama Sunroofyesno
20" Forged Alloy Wheelsyesyes
Adaptive Headlampsyesyes
Camera System (Side, Rear & Top View)yesyes
20" Fully Polished Forged Alloy Wheelsyesyes
Silver Satin Bonnet Finishyesyes
Upper Two-Tone Paint Schemeyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Starting MSRP
$296,000
Front track63.9 in.63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5490 lbs.5556 lbs.
Gross weight6482 lbs.6482 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.0.33 cd.
Maximum payload970 lbs.882 lbs.
Length212.6 in.219.3 in.
Height61.0 in.61.0 in.
Wheel base129.7 in.136.4 in.
Width76.7 in.76.7 in.
Rear track65.4 in.65.4 in.
Ground clearanceno5.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Starting MSRP
$296,000
Exterior Colors
  • Purple Silk Metallic (Commission Collection)
  • Highlands Green (Commission Collection)
  • Dark Indigo (Commission Collection)
  • Aquilla Metallic (Commission Collection)
  • Fame Green (Commission Collection)
  • Brooklands Green (Commission Collection)
  • Turchese (Commission Collection)
  • Adriatic Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Blue Granite (Commission Collection)
  • New Sable (Commission Collection)
  • Lzuli Blue
  • Deep Carnelian (Commission Collection)
  • Silver
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Ensign Red
  • Madeira Red
  • Porcelain (Commission Collection)
  • Silver Sand (Commission Collection)
  • Autumn Mystery Black (Commission Collection)
  • Black Green (Commission Collection)
  • Melanite (Commission Collection)
  • Sea Green
  • Berwick Bronze (Commission Collection)
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Infinity Black (Commission Collection)
  • Woodland Green
  • Iridium (Commission Collection)
  • Silverlake (Commission Collection)
  • Duck Egg Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Pearl Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Blue Ice (Commission Collection)
  • Admiral Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Powder Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Carrara White (Commission Collection)
  • Moonstone Pearl (Commission Collection)
  • Parian Marble (Commission Collection)
  • Black (Commission Collection)
  • Neptune Silver (Commission Collection)
  • Burnt Oak (Commission Collection)
  • Black Kirsch (Commission Collection)
  • Black Ember (Commission Collection)
  • Wildberry (Commission Collection)
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Deep Garnet (Commission Collection)
  • Claret (Commission Collection)
  • Tungsten (Commission Collection)
  • Gunmetal (Commission Collection)
  • Titanium (Commission Collection)
  • Flagstone (Commission Collection)
  • Obsidian (Commission Collection)
  • Diamond Black
  • English White
  • Cornish White
  • Smoky Quartz
  • Arctic White
  • Silver Haze (Commission Collection)
  • Cassiopeia Silver (Commission Collection)
  • Velvet Orchid (Commission Collection)
  • Rose Quartz (Commission Collection)
  • Twilight Purple (Commission Collection)
  • Platinum (Commission Collection)
  • Anthracite (Commission Collection)
  • Silverstone (Commission Collection)
  • Sterling Grey (Commission Collection)
  • Palladium (Commission Collection)
  • Purple Silk Metallic (Commission Collection)
  • Highlands Green (Commission Collection)
  • Dark Indigo (Commission Collection)
  • Aquilla Metallic (Commission Collection)
  • Fame Green (Commission Collection)
  • Brooklands Green (Commission Collection)
  • Turchese (Commission Collection)
  • Adriatic Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Blue Granite (Commission Collection)
  • New Sable (Commission Collection)
  • Lzuli Blue
  • Deep Carnelian (Commission Collection)
  • Silver
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Ensign Red
  • Madeira Red
  • Porcelain (Commission Collection)
  • Silver Sand (Commission Collection)
  • Autumn Mystery Black (Commission Collection)
  • Black Green (Commission Collection)
  • Melanite (Commission Collection)
  • Sea Green
  • Berwick Bronze (Commission Collection)
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Infinity Black (Commission Collection)
  • Woodland Green
  • Iridium (Commission Collection)
  • Silverlake (Commission Collection)
  • Duck Egg Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Pearl Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Blue Ice (Commission Collection)
  • Admiral Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Powder Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Carrara White (Commission Collection)
  • Moonstone Pearl (Commission Collection)
  • Parian Marble (Commission Collection)
  • Black (Commission Collection)
  • Neptune Silver (Commission Collection)
  • Burnt Oak (Commission Collection)
  • Black Kirsch (Commission Collection)
  • Black Ember (Commission Collection)
  • Wildberry (Commission Collection)
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Deep Garnet (Commission Collection)
  • Claret (Commission Collection)
  • Tungsten (Commission Collection)
  • Gunmetal (Commission Collection)
  • Titanium (Commission Collection)
  • Flagstone (Commission Collection)
  • Obsidian (Commission Collection)
  • Diamond Black
  • English White
  • Cornish White
  • Smoky Quartz
  • Arctic White
  • Silver Haze (Commission Collection)
  • Cassiopeia Silver (Commission Collection)
  • Velvet Orchid (Commission Collection)
  • Rose Quartz (Commission Collection)
  • Twilight Purple (Commission Collection)
  • Platinum (Commission Collection)
  • Anthracite (Commission Collection)
  • Silverstone (Commission Collection)
  • Sterling Grey (Commission Collection)
  • Palladium (Commission Collection)
Interior Colors
  • Navy Blue and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Black and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Black and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Black and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Moccasin Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Dark Spice Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Pine Green Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Creme Light Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Seashell Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Creme Litght Contrast, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Seashell Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Tan and Black Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Tan and Seashell Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Fleet Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Navy Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Consort Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Tan and Black Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Moccasin Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Black Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Navy Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Moccasin Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Dark Spice Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Creme Light Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Pine Green Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Black Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Pine Green Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Navy Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Fleet Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Black Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Dark Spice Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Black and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Black and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Black and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Black and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Navy Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Tan and Dark Spice Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Creme Light Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Tan and Navy Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Dark Spice Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Pine Green Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Seashell Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Pine Green, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Creme Light Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Seashell Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Pine Green Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Consort Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Navy Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Fleet Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Black Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Dark Spice Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Fleet Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red (Commission Mono Leather), premium leather
  • Tan (Commission Mono Leather), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Powder Blue (Commission Mono Leather), premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Creme Litght Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Black and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Black and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Black and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Moccasin Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Dark Spice Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Pine Green Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Creme Light Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Seashell Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Creme Litght Contrast, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Seashell Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Tan and Black Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Tan and Seashell Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Fleet Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Navy Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Consort Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Tan and Black Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Moccasin Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Black Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Navy Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Moccasin Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Dark Spice Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Creme Light Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Pine Green Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Black Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Pine Green Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Navy Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Fleet Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Black Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Dark Spice Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Black and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Black and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Black and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Black and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Navy Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Tan and Dark Spice Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Creme Light Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Tan and Navy Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Dark Spice Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Pine Green Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Seashell Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Pine Green, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Creme Light Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Seashell Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Pine Green Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Consort Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Navy Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Fleet Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Black Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Dark Spice Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Fleet Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red (Commission Mono Leather), premium leather
  • Tan (Commission Mono Leather), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Powder Blue (Commission Mono Leather), premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Creme Litght Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Starting MSRP
$296,000
Run flat tiresyesyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesyes
255/50R19 103Y tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Starting MSRP
$296,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Starting MSRP
$296,000
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Ghost InventorySee Ghost Inventory

Related Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles