Estimated values
2016 Ram Promaster Window Van 2500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,589
|$21,206
|$24,963
|Clean
|$17,154
|$20,682
|$24,303
|Average
|$16,285
|$19,633
|$22,983
|Rough
|$15,415
|$18,585
|$21,662
Estimated values
2016 Ram Promaster Window Van 3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,595
|$23,625
|$27,810
|Clean
|$19,111
|$23,041
|$27,075
|Average
|$18,142
|$21,873
|$25,604
|Rough
|$17,173
|$20,705
|$24,132