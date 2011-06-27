Used 2015 Ram Promaster City Minivan Consumer Reviews
Nice little van
I have purchased a 2015 Promaster City. I looked at the Nissan Nv200 And the Chevy City Express. The Chevy is just a rebadged Nissan and they want you to pay for them doing that at around 2k more. I test drove the Nissan twice. Not a bad little van , but I could tell it was best designed for the city, and no tow rating. The Nissan is slow. What got me on the Ram was 50 more horsepower. Got it with a factory trailer hitch rated to tow 2000lbs. So it can tow my 4 wheeler to play on the weekends, ect. Plus the ram drives so much better. 80mph down the highway at just over 2k rpm. Nice. Only have 2000 miles on it and averaging 27 highway and 21 city loaded with probably 500 pounds of tools. Also very stable in winds, handles like a car. So far so good. the transmission is a little strange, as well as the gas pedal is touchy, quarter throttle acts like its floored, But overall I can get used to that for the trade off in towing and performance.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Promaster City Tradesman with cargo partition.
It is pretty tight in the cab with the cargo partition installed. The seats are comfortable. About 25000 miles on my van, purchased new. No maintenance problems at all so far. Have carried pallet loads up to 1400 pounds in it around town. Independent rear suspension is nice.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Economy Delivery Van
Model Promaster City SLT Cargo Van. This is a mini delivery van. Great interior cargo capacity -space and weight. Hinged rear doors release to open more than 90 degrees - really helps. Sliding side doors provide adequate access Space is obtained at the cost of sound proofing - so you get road noise - recommended high tire pressure (42 psi) may also contribute to noise. Tight handling and steering with good braking. Better than expected acceleration out of 2.4L engine and 9 speed auto transmission.. Great gas mileage - Average around 28 MPH for WV Country Rd driving. Taking it easy on the flat - have gotten as high as 32 MPH. No problems in snow or muddy gravel roads with all season tires, but didn't push it. Have encountered ground clearance problems on rutted/cratered WV back country roads - but not a problem on "normal" roads.Lots of nooks for storing -doors and overhead bin. A little tight between seats- cup holders too small dia. Seats firm but adequate adjustments, including lumbar support. Without windows on the side sliding cargo doors, it is difficult to see traffic coming from the right at intersections that are more than 90 degrees (over your shoulder - true for any windowless van). Otherwise visability front and side good. Rear camera and backup warning helps. In 2015 model, speedometer is difficult to see on sunny days, especially if wearing sunglasses. On third set of tires 48K, and original brakes. (put new tires on for last winter - replaced 2nd set still had about 1/2 wear.) One electrical problem with rear wiper switch required replacement of control module for all switches/controls on the steering wheel/column (under warranty). Only other maintenance - oil, filters, and alignments. AC is just adequate, Night time high beams exceptional.
- Performance
Good for small paint companies
I hade purchased a 2015 Promaster City slt .the Ram drives so much better then ,chevy,nissan,fords.Thank to me ,Noel FRM Noelspainting &Handyman Ser, for making it possible for the aftermarket dashkits, Chrysler Data Interface kit,for all rams to install aftermarket radios YA! and Ive took my van to there local shop [non-permissible content removed] and I was the first van to get this after market parts installed and they sure did ! they keep it for a week and had a slamming system put in 2015 kenwwod 7 " touch screen, 2000 amp 12 sub ,mids & highs all possible thanks to me that ive push the senior tech colins the man to proceed these upgrades so you all can enjoy. anyways my 2 only complaints are the rotors that arnt good enough i think is defective told mopar about this and i was ignord ,2nd when you drive for 3hrs the van seems to get very hot on he inside pannels and the outside head lights to were it can burn you if you put your hand on it for a min other then that i think is a good work van
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Promaster City
Related Used 2015 Ram Promaster City Minivan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner