Used 2015 Ram Promaster City Minivan Consumer Reviews

Nice little van Chris , 11/09/2015 Tradesman SLT Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 40 of 40 people found this review helpful I have purchased a 2015 Promaster City. I looked at the Nissan Nv200 And the Chevy City Express. The Chevy is just a rebadged Nissan and they want you to pay for them doing that at around 2k more. I test drove the Nissan twice. Not a bad little van , but I could tell it was best designed for the city, and no tow rating. The Nissan is slow. What got me on the Ram was 50 more horsepower. Got it with a factory trailer hitch rated to tow 2000lbs. So it can tow my 4 wheeler to play on the weekends, ect. Plus the ram drives so much better. 80mph down the highway at just over 2k rpm. Nice. Only have 2000 miles on it and averaging 27 highway and 21 city loaded with probably 500 pounds of tools. Also very stable in winds, handles like a car. So far so good. the transmission is a little strange, as well as the gas pedal is touchy, quarter throttle acts like its floored, But overall I can get used to that for the trade off in towing and performance. Performance Interior Comfort

Promaster City Tradesman with cargo partition. Martin , 12/11/2017 Tradesman SLT Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful It is pretty tight in the cab with the cargo partition installed. The seats are comfortable. About 25000 miles on my van, purchased new. No maintenance problems at all so far. Have carried pallet loads up to 1400 pounds in it around town. Independent rear suspension is nice. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Economy Delivery Van Al Tuttle , 05/12/2019 Tradesman SLT Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Model Promaster City SLT Cargo Van. This is a mini delivery van. Great interior cargo capacity -space and weight. Hinged rear doors release to open more than 90 degrees - really helps. Sliding side doors provide adequate access Space is obtained at the cost of sound proofing - so you get road noise - recommended high tire pressure (42 psi) may also contribute to noise. Tight handling and steering with good braking. Better than expected acceleration out of 2.4L engine and 9 speed auto transmission.. Great gas mileage - Average around 28 MPH for WV Country Rd driving. Taking it easy on the flat - have gotten as high as 32 MPH. No problems in snow or muddy gravel roads with all season tires, but didn't push it. Have encountered ground clearance problems on rutted/cratered WV back country roads - but not a problem on "normal" roads.Lots of nooks for storing -doors and overhead bin. A little tight between seats- cup holders too small dia. Seats firm but adequate adjustments, including lumbar support. Without windows on the side sliding cargo doors, it is difficult to see traffic coming from the right at intersections that are more than 90 degrees (over your shoulder - true for any windowless van). Otherwise visability front and side good. Rear camera and backup warning helps. In 2015 model, speedometer is difficult to see on sunny days, especially if wearing sunglasses. On third set of tires 48K, and original brakes. (put new tires on for last winter - replaced 2nd set still had about 1/2 wear.) One electrical problem with rear wiper switch required replacement of control module for all switches/controls on the steering wheel/column (under warranty). Only other maintenance - oil, filters, and alignments. AC is just adequate, Night time high beams exceptional. Performance