Used 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

FROM A GUY THAT OWNS TWO 2016 RAM PROMASTERS 1500
I own two pro masters of the same year and the same model, and I want to provide an honest review separated by sections so that you can make the best decision possible when purchasing this vehicle. DO I RECOMMEND THIS VEHICLE: No, I don't. I would suggest you purchase a more reliable van by Ford. The vehicles have been great regarding the space they provide, and I like the seating, but the reason I suggest you stay away from this vehicle is that there is just way too many issues with them. I read some reviews by some disgruntled people and I typically think they're just upset, but it doesn't happen to everyone. Well, I own two, and the problems between both of them have been tremendous, and all before the vehicle reached 30,000 miles. Van 1: Before 20,000 miles first the bolts in the door were loose and began falling out. PROBLEM #1: I noticed something with the door, and it was bent because of the bolts missing and securing the door. PROBLEM #2: While driving the vehicle just died. Towed it to the dealership and entire oil system needed to be replaced because it was malfunctioning. Warranty covered it. PROBLEM #3: The driver side window stopped working and had to get that fixed. PROBLEM #4: The sensor for low tire pressure is always on indicating low pressure when it's fine, had to get that replaced. PROBLEM #5: Back door wouldn't open, the cables had to be readjusted on the door. PROBLEM #6: The air conditioner now produces a low-level hum that is always present. I haven't had this fixed yet but will update when I have it addressed. PROBLEM #7: The headlight bulbs burn out fast. I've had to replace them about five times already; this isn't normal. CONCLUSION: All these issues had taken place before 30,000 and were all covered by warranty. I will say that calling Promaster has been great as they took care of all the issues for me and they do a great job at that. Even if you take it to the dealership, always notify Promaster so they can follow up with everything. VAN 2 PROBLEMS: I purchased this with 20,000 miles, and all of these issues happened before 40,000. PROBLEM #1: Headlight keeps going on on the left, I replace it twice a month at this point. PROBLEM #2: When turning on the van the air conditioner doesn't work, and I have to restart the vehicle once or twice for it to reset and turn on. PROBLEM #3: The sliding door is stuck shut and won't open. I have to take it in because the handle won't work or anything else. PROBLEM #4: The vehicle is starting to loose power when driving and I'm taking it to warranty again next week for this issue. PROBLEM #5: The tire pressure sensor keeps tripping when the tires are filled just fine. No one should purchase a new vehicle or one with 20,000 miles and have this many issues; it's ridiculous.
Do not purchase
Steering rack bad after 60K, goes through headlights(replaced twice each side the past year), last.....threw a rod at 111K. Parts are difficult to find, and expensive when you do. Pretty sad for a $38,000 dollar vehicle.....
Beware
I have 4 of these vans. Used for construction related biz. Also own Ford and GM vans. The Dodge Promaster is without a doubt the worst trucks we have ever owned. Mechanical and electrical failures. Cannot keep head lights in them. Also, these front wheel drive trucks do not go through snow or even wet roads. If you put any weight past the rear axle forget it. Front tires wear out fast. We have switched to Ford Transit vans. To early to tell how they will work out. If you buy a Dodge Promaster be sure do buy as much extended warranty as you can afford. You will need it.
Every contractor or delivery person should own it!
While there are a few quirks about this vehicle, the good far outweighs them. The front wheel drive is great. I have driven it twice in snow and wheels barely spin. The turning radius is great also and cargo is much better than my old GMC Savanna. The quirks are the left side arm rest is way too low for the seating position. And you sit at top of front window while putting the seat in lowest position. Like I said there is a lot to like about this vehicle for what I use it for. I'm in a service based business. I do not haul a lot of weight.
Best vehicle I’ve ever owned!
Updated review...completely satisfied with my huge bully of a cargo van! Well made. REALLY well made. My favorite characteristic is the up front/forward seating position with its panoramic windshield. The front wheel drive is a blast and the engine torque is very powerful. Once you reach cruising speed, smooth, smooth sailing. FYI...I’m still amazed at the MPG this thing gets. I’m averaging approx 20. Go figure?! Anywho I love this thing. Great interior, get the cargo box panel lining. Super sharp looking. VERY comfortable seats too. Be sure to get the armrest on both seats. Also be sure to get the power fold side mirrors. Opt for the aluminum wheels...wish they had some deep dish options to choose from. You can never look too cool even in a van. A few suggestion for FCA, more powerful A/C...pleeeease! A decent subwoofer under the seats would be a nice option too. An easy DIY, to quiet the cargo area, simply cram some sponge like insulation neatly between the roof and cross beams. I know it sounds weird but it will make you feel like your in a high priced sedan. Costs maybe $7 at HomeDepot. I installed two bubble top ventilation fans in the cargo bay that help take the load off the A/C. FCA, are you listening? One last thing. It’s a cargo van right? I can’t count how many times I’ve been approached about the van by contractors and just Dads. Let’s face it. This is America. We do stuff here. And nothing beats a big square cargo bay to make weekend projects fun. Expect relatives you didn’t know you had calling you to borrow it. Yeesh!
