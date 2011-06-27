Used 2011 Ram Dakota Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

rdsteve23 , 05/24/2015 BigHorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A)

I like my V6 crew cab 2WD BigHorn. It has decent power, handles good, rides smooth but has a firm suspension, and is comfortable. This is a nice light duty pickup, perfect for my family of 4, which can haul some light payloads and tow my camping trailer. I like the bold exterior look it gives, while the interior is comfortable and convenient. I've owned it for about 5 years now, and the only issues to come up was a faulty tire pressure sensor (still covered under warranty at the time) and every once and a while the gas gauge reads empty when I start it up, but then will slowly go to correct reading. All in all, this is a solid truck that didn't cost me an arm and a leg like most trucks do...