2019 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

After much researching and internet surfing plus test driving over 20 truck types and models, we ended up with a new 2019 RAM 3500 Crew Cab tradesman 4x4 Dually. We needed a truck that was an easy daily plus could pull our 12,000 LB fifth wheel, but also did not cost me over $48k and this fit the bill perfectly. I only purchased a few optional packages on the Tradesman Crew Cab 4x4 Dually, which included the Tradesman Level 2 Equipment Group, Chrome Appearance Group, LED Bed Lighting, Parksense Rear Park Assistance and of course Trailer Brake Control and a few other minor things but cant remember what they were. TIP: I had the Dealership install the aftermarket B&W gooseneck/fifth wheel stuff, which honestly is better then stock prep. So far the truck comes with lots of standard features what usually you would have to pay extra for, and here are some of the options I can recall that are included : Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Information on all 6 tires (Dually), UConnect, adjustable dash viewing options, configurable truck option in settings, Integrated Voice Control, Bluetooth Phone connectivity, Multiple USB connections, Rear storage under rear seats that fold up and out of the way, Power windows with one-touch down AND up too, power locks, power mirrors with blind spot mirrors plus flip out for towing, 32 Gallon tank (wow), Comes with both 4-pin and 7-pin connections for trailers, power rear sliding window, Rear window defroster, of course A/C and heater is in it (remember when A/C was optional, ha ha), Remote keyless entry, push button start (no key needed, just the FOB in pocket) and SiriusXM 1-year included plus several other things I forget. I did just get it last night, so I am still learning all of the features. BTW, I was able to get this for only $39k with extended warranty, after dealing with Dealer a lot, lol. This comes standard with a 3yr/36,000 bumper to bumper warranty (I increased warranty to 75k miles), plus a 5yr/60,000 mile Powertrain warranty on Gas engine (100k miles on diesel).

Todd Heading , 05/20/2019 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)

19 of 26 people found this review helpful

New 2019 Ram 3500 Laramie has a lot of improvements comparing to my 2017 Ram 3500 Laramie. However, it came with a lot of quality/technical issues. My truck has 700 (seven hundred) miles on odometer, out of first two weeks of ownership I was deriving vehicle one week, another week it's in service. *** Previously owned 2017 Ram 3500 Laramie 4x4 with Cummins Diesel, heavy-duty transmission and dual rear wheels, I've learned a few lessons and ordered this 2019 Ram 3500 Laramie in configuration, optimal for my task (10% recreational towing, 90% commute). By eliminating a few options that I almost never used previously, I have saved almost ~20k on purchase price. I decided to go with gasoline HEMI engine, no 4x4 and standard transmission with 2019 Ram 3500. *** The first catch was with specifications: Ram advertises ~150–200 lbs more in both payload and towing capacity in their marketing materials that actual vehicle was built and delivered (they explained it as those measurements were done for Tradesman trim and not applicable to higher trims like my Laramie). *** After delivery immediately second issue was realized – I was reinstalling fifth-wheel PullRite sliding hitch from my 2017 Ram 3500 and have found that my brand new 2019 Ram 3500 has distance between fifth-wheel prep sockets 3 mm longer on passenger side than on driver side. Fortunately, ISR frame by PullRite could accommodate this but on the length limit. *** Another surprise I have got after a few hundred miles – fueling truck was taking almost 40 minutes as nozzle was clicking back every quarter gallon. Dealership, after inspection, stated that "fuel line was crossed during manufacturing process" and still waiting for required parts for warranty replacement. *** Interior is definitely updated and feels much more luxury. I don't recommend going with their 12" screen as it's still driven by relatively old software, slow and buggy. Another catch – if you order Group 2 option you will have wireless charging for your smartphone, but will still need to connect device with original cable to use Apple Car Play (i.e. Google Maps). *** Comparing 2017 and 2019, I don't see too many visible exterior improvements (i.e. panoramic sunroof is available only on 2019 Ram 1500), the best difference for me so far – front LED lights, makes a huge difference driving at night. *** HEMI pulls my 16.5k lbs trailer very nice, I can't tell the difference in towing between my 2017 Ram with Diesel / AISIN and 2019 Ram HEMI. I didn't drive in mountains yet, but don't think gasoline engine doesn't have exhaust brake, it actually doesn't need it. For engine braking purposes you downshift from steering wheel with 2019 Ram 3500 HEMI. *** Overall, great improvements, but looks like Quality Control needs to be greatly improved at Ram factory.