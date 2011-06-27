Used 2014 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews

J.Chors , 03/15/2019 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Megacab diesel dually Laramie 4x4, the works. What a heap. EVERYTHING attached to that mighty Cummins motor is junk. I had $21,000 of repairs (3months of shop time) in the first year! Towed off the highway 6 times Only half of it was covered under warranty. Here's what was replaced or rebuilt: Transmission, rear end twice, AC compressor and condensor, sepentine pulleys and brackets, ECM, water pump, front brakes complete rebuild, rear calipers, front wheel hubs, u-joint, harmonic balancer, fan clutch and fan shroud. The worst part is this truck was a replacement for another Mega Cab i owned for 17 months before it caught fire and burned to the ground in a snowstorm ( along with the brand new 5th wheel toy hauler i was pulling). I'll never buy another RAM.