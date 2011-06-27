Used 2014 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Please, don't buy a RAM Truck
I hope this review saves someone else from wasting a lot of money and time on a RAM truck. A little history of my ownership experience: My use of a truck is not just driving on pavement. I spend a great deal of time on forest roads, this is not hardcore off road terrain. Bumpy, Muddy, and a bit of fun yes, but not “Off road” really. I pull trailers, the heaviest around 13,000 Lbs and lots of freeway driving. I have always owned trucks, my first vehicle was a mid-80’s Toyota pick-up, then a mid-90’s Toyota Tacoma, then a 2004 Toyota Tundra. In early 2013 I wanted a bigger truck and I also missed driving a manual transmission truck. The only automatic vehicle I have ever owned was the 2004 Tundra. I went all out and purchased a new 2012 RAM 2500 diesel Crew Cab. The 2012 was in the shop every month like clockwork. You could not drive this truck for more than half a day off pavement without the check engine light coming on, which was ironic since the mode of the truck was an “Outdoorsman”. After two years I had had enough and worked it out with the dealership to trade the truck in on a 2014 RAM 3500 diesel with a manual transmission. I was thinking that all RAMs could not be this bad or the company would be out of business. Well I was wrong. 2014 RAM 3500 Big Horn 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel Crew Cap with a manual Transmission Review: The truck has power I’ll give it that, but only when it is not in the shop for something. The main issue was the exhaust system. In my option it is a very poor design that has various bandaid fixes, but should be redesigned and made functional. In the two years I owned this truck every part of the exhaust system was replaced at least once and many were replaced multiple times. One comment I get all the time was why not just install a “delete kit” and solve the problem. I’m sure this would have made the truck usable and improved the overall performance, but I feel you should not have to break Federal Law for a functional truck. The truck put me in limp home mode 2 times while more than 100 miles from home. If you are not familiar with this mode, the truck computer will give you a warning that in 150 miles your top speed will be 5mph. This is one of the most frustrating things, since it is not a failure of a key system that allows the engine to function, but rather an exhaust system failure Aside from the exhaust issues, there was a host of other issues: 1. The 3rd taillight leaked water in the cab twice. I finally gave-up on the dealer fixing this and fixed it myself with a little bit of caulking. It should be noted that this also occurred on my 2012 RAM. It is a very common problem with RAMs. Easy fix with caulking, but for the price you pay for this truck the cab should not leak. 2. The windshield wiper motor failed, casing the windshield wipers to no longer work. 3. The emergency brake light would not go out in cold weather, luckily the emergency brake would disengage. 4. Transmission started leaking a little around 30,000 miles 5. The cruise-control button started not working intermittently around 50,000 miles 6. The latch on the middle console stopped working and was locked in the closed position 7. Around 58,000 miles a bushing in the front end started to fail and would make a clunking sound every time you turned the wheel while driving or not. 8. The exterior body detail between the front and rear doors started to crack and peel. While the 2014 RAM was in the shop a little less than the 2012 RAM, both trucks were complete failures. If you are looking at purchasing a new truck please, don’t buy a RAM. Hopefully you will never know firsthand the pains and financial loss of owning one.
Buyer beware
This truck has been back and forth to the shop since it was 3 days old. The motor uses oil has since about 4500 miles, radio is going out has been since the truck was maybe 2 months old, the side bar step on the drivers side is falling apart cruise control is out has an open recall that has not been done been in the shop twice since parts were made available, back window leaks water traction control out abs system works sometimes fender flares are falling off brake controller out has been for 3 months been replaced twice cooling unit light comes on has a lag in the motor tires are wore out have been since 12000 miles lag vibration motor sounds like its gonna blow
Safety really bad, do not get
Really a great truck ? Right. But Have none of the problems as above. Have diesel Asin tranny 8 foot Bighorn. Will go into limp mode if low on Def but never have. Exhaust will have problems if you do not go 25 miles when regenerating. Shutting off when in regenerating will mean exhaust will carbon up and might not go back into regeneration again for quite a while. Taillight leaking in cab? Must be front but never have and fail to see how anyway. Would I buy again? No for the following reasons regarding saftety. I do not have HID headlights. Mine does not light up sharp corners. I have some sharp corners with trees. I have to stop and inch around. Completely blind in pitch dark. Easy head on. Lights do not adjust right or left. Truck like this should be electrical adjust for up and down with the loads this carries.Had to put on another set of driving lights pointing sideways. I get blinked. Signal in mirrors are worthless except from front. People in blind spot can not see them. Look at Ford for good ones and their lights. Pulling a 5th wheel is dangerous for all plus law suit. Should be in mirror like every body else (Ford). Headlights from Stone Age have been like this. Now brakes also from Stone Age. Go back to 1996 and read about lights and brakes. Still the same. If pulling a trailer with brakes granted you will not notice. They help stop the truck. Peddle goes 1/3 down and then you stand on it. Cured with $350 Hawk HD pads, wow! Bad low speed lag worse at 1,2,3 were you need it must with Aisn. Sucks! Gauges suitable for towing in 150 larime yuppy truck but not in 3500! What? All of this could kill you, your family or somebody else. Unforgivable
The Best Truck
Couldn’t be happier with my 2014 3500. Comfort, power and workability gave been great.
