  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 2500
  4. 2019 Ram 2500
  5. 2019 Ram 2500 Mega Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

2019 Ram 2500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 2500
5(50%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(50%)
3.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all 2500s for sale
MSRP Starting at
$46,500
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:

No more Dodge Ram trucks for me

Disappointed w ram, 07/29/2019
Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
40 of 94 people found this review helpful

This is my ninth and last dodge truck. This one is a 2500 hemi powerwagon. Never again. They have been getting progressively worse over the years and this one is an overpriced junker. Nav/computer is awful and not fully functional. Everything electronic is unreliable. Less than 3 years old and I’m sitting here waiting for a tow truck. 4wd doesn’t engage well. Often doesn’t start. Then there are the days it doesn’t want to turn off. Won’t always get out of park even when completely level. Cruise control only works about 30 percent of the time. Truck thinks the axle lock is always on. Several recalls which means several wasted days at the dealership waiting and weeks of truck not being safe to drive while waiting for recall parts to arrive.

Report Abuse
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Ram 2500
Search Inventory
Ramtrucks.com

awesome

david, 05/13/2020
Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

love it

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 2500s for sale

Related 2019 Ram 2500 Mega Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars