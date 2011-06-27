2019 Ram 2500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews

Disappointed w ram , 07/29/2019 Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)

This is my ninth and last dodge truck. This one is a 2500 hemi powerwagon. Never again. They have been getting progressively worse over the years and this one is an overpriced junker. Nav/computer is awful and not fully functional. Everything electronic is unreliable. Less than 3 years old and I’m sitting here waiting for a tow truck. 4wd doesn’t engage well. Often doesn’t start. Then there are the days it doesn’t want to turn off. Won’t always get out of park even when completely level. Cruise control only works about 30 percent of the time. Truck thinks the axle lock is always on. Several recalls which means several wasted days at the dealership waiting and weeks of truck not being safe to drive while waiting for recall parts to arrive.