Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(9)
2019 Ram 2500 Mega Cab

What’s new

  • The 2019 Ram 2500 is completely redesigned
  • Stronger and lighter frame components
  • Upgraded powertrains and transmissions
  • New interior and exterior styling
  • Part of the fifth Ram 2500 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive power and torque from available diesel engine
  • Versatile and high-tech cabin, especially on higher trims
  • Comfortable seats and quiet cabin for such a big vehicle
  • Power Wagon trim offers massive off-road capability
  • With the diesel engine, chatter is always present
  • The driving position is a little too high
MSRP Starting at
$46,500
2019 Ram 2500 Mega Cab pricing

Which 2500 does Edmunds recommend?

When it comes to heavy-duty trucks, there is no one-size-fits-all. The Ram 2500 comes in several configurations with widely varying capabilities and specialties. You may want the bare-bones Tradesman for a work truck or the topped-out Limited trim level for ultimate road-trip luxury. However, we think the most appealing option for a lot of truck shoppers will be the Ram 2500's Big Horn/Lone Star trim level.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.9 / 10

When you're already on top of the mountain, it's difficult to get any higher. But that's what the 2019 Ram 2500 has done. Already a class-leading heavy-duty pickup truck, the redesigned Ram 2500 has added all the modern tech you could ask for. It also has more towing and hauling power than ever before. And as if that weren't enough, the new 2500 has one of the most impressive interiors in its class.

The 2019 Ram 2500's frame is now made with more high-strength steel, and some body panels made from aluminum help bring the Ram's overall weight down. But it's not just the hardware that stands out. Available safety features such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning have been added to the lineup as well.

Under the hood, the Ram 2500 gives you a choice of one of two engines: a standard 6.4-liter gasoline V8 or an optional turbocharged 6.7-liter six-cylinder diesel. The V8 is now paired to an eight-speed transmission that increases efficiency and drivability. The optional turbodiesel gets more torque and more towing power, putting it right at the top of the heap when it comes to optional heavy-duty pickup truck engines.

Naturally, Chevrolet and Ford offer heavy-duty trucks of their own that offer stout capability as well. But if you're shopping for a heavy-duty pickup truck, the 2019 Ram 2500 should be at the top of your list to check out.

Notably, the 2019 Ram 2500 is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article, and we picked the 2019 Ram 2500 and the 2500 Diesel as one of Edmunds' Best Trucks for this year.

2019 Ram 2500 models

Whatever your needs, a heavy-duty truck such as the 2019 Ram 2500 probably has a configuration that will fit your fancy. There are three cab styles, two bed lengths, two engines, two transmissions, and six trim levels to choose from: Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Longhorn, Limited and Power Wagon.

Cab styles include a two-door regular cab, a four-door crew cab and a four-door jumbo crew cab called the Mega Cab. The regular cab comes with a long bed (8 feet) only, while the crew cab has either the long bed or the short bed (6 feet 4 inches). The Mega Cab rides on the same wheelbase as the long-bed crew cab but combines an even bigger cabin with the short bed.

The standard engine for the Ram 2500 is a 6.4-liter V8 (410 hp, 429 lb-ft of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Aside from the Power Wagon, every Ram 2500 also offers an available turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel six-cylinder engine. It puts out 370 hp and 850 lb-ft and is matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. The 2500 is available with either rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, except the Power Wagon, which is available in 4WD form only.

The Tradesman is the most basic trim. Standard feature highlights include 17-inch steel wheels, a locking tailgate, air conditioning, a 40/20/40-split front bench, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 3.5-inch driver information display, vinyl upholstery, and a six-speaker stereo, Bluetooth, a USB port and a 5-inch touchscreen interface.

Power windows and locks, including the locking tailgate, are standard on crew-cab models, as are power-adjustable heated mirrors. Regular-cab models have manual controls and non-heated mirrors by default.

The Big Horn (Lone Star for shoppers in Texas) adds chrome exterior trim, 18-inch steel wheels, an integrated trailer brake controller, remote locking and unlocking, a power-sliding rear window, remote ignition, cloth upholstery, carpeted floors, full power accessories for all body styles, and an extra charge-only USB port.

The Laramie builds off the Big Horn/Lone Star and adds more chrome trim (including the bumpers), a soft-closing tailgate, LED headlights and taillights, foglights, a 115-volt power outlet, power-folding auto-dimming mirrors, remote ignition, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7-inch driver display screen, a power-adjustable driver's seat, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory functions, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, an upgraded driver information display, a 10-speaker surround-sound audio system, HD and satellite radio, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Longhorn adds to the Laramie's substantial features list by including a chrome mesh grille, a spray-in bedliner, LED bed lights, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, upgraded leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, wood interior and steering wheel trim, power-adjustable pedals with memory settings, front bucket seats, heated rear seats, and a navigation system.

The Limited trim adds power-deployable running boards, 20-inch wheels, additional chrome exterior trim, the RamBox cargo management system (includes bedside storage compartments, an adjustable bed divider and tie-downs), and special black leather upholstery.

Finally, there's the off-road-themed Power Wagon, which is available only in crew-cab 4WD with the short bed and the 6.4-liter V8. It has some slightly different exterior and interior styling changes, but it's the extensive mechanical upgrades that make a Power Wagon. They include unique 17-inch wheels shod with aggressive all-terrain tires, off-road shock absorbers, tow hooks, skid plates, a manual transfer case, electronically locking front and rear differentials with a 4.10 axle ratio, hill descent control, an integrated front winch, and a front stabilizer bar that can be disconnected electronically to improve wheel articulation off-road.

There's also a way to get Power Wagon capability at a lower price. The Power Wagon option package can be added to a crew-cab Tradesman V8 4WD. That way, you get all of the Power Wagon mechanical bits, including the fender flares, but none of the bodywork styling cues or graphics.

Those who aren't looking for the extreme capability of the Power Wagon can add the Off-Road package that is available on 2500 crew-cab and Mega Cab 4WD models. This package can be paired with either the standard V8 or the optional turbodiesel, and it includes hill descent control, tow hooks, a transfer case skid plate and upgraded shocks.

Many upper-trim features are available on lower trim levels as part of packages or as stand-alone options. Other option highlights include a load-leveling air suspension, tow mirrors, a cargo-view camera, a 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen, wireless smartphone charging, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, a 360-degree surround-view parking camera, fifth-wheel trailer preparation, off-road tires, a 17-speaker stereo system, a CD player and a sunroof.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Ram 2500 Limited Mega Cab Standard Bed (turbo 6.7L inline-6 diesel | 6-speed automatic | 4WD).

Scorecard

Overall7.9 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.5
Technology8.5

Driving

7.5

For such a massive rig, the Ram 2500 accelerates, handles and stops reasonably well. Full-throttle acceleration is gradual but totally adequate. The Ram took 8.3 seconds to do 0-60 mph at the Edmunds test track, which is respectable for the segment. A simulated-panic stop from 60 mph took 140 feet — an average distance for a heavy-duty truck.

Around corners, there isn't a lot of body roll and the tires are reasonably grippy. The steering is appropriately light, but the handling limits are low. If you ignore the 2500's size, it's actually pretty drivable in the city. For off-road use, the Laramie trim is not ideal because the suspension is optimized for load carrying. But the Power Wagon has some serious off-road capability that most 2500s don't offer.

Comfort

8.0

Both the front and back seats of the Ram 2500 are extremely comfortable. The seats are well-padded and well-bolstered, and they have lots of adjustments. Soft-touch surfaces are nice for hands and elbows. And the ride on the highway is as good as you can expect in a 2500 — which is to say bumpy but not disturbing.

Climate control is operated via touchscreen and some button controls, but the touchscreen functions are hard to find. With the optional diesel powertrain, there's a lot of vibration coming up through the pedals and steering wheel as well as a constant drone on the highway — that's not completely unheard of for the class but still annoying.

Interior

8.0

From the basic, no-frills Tradesman to the top-trim Limited, the Ram 2500 has an appealing interior. The 12.3-inch touchscreen on our tester is one of the best in the business. The buttons and interior controls are laid out in a logical and easy-to-use manner, and there's enough space in every seating position for adults. Getting in and out isn't an issue thanks to the power-deployable side steps and big openings from all four doors. Visibility is excellent thanks to the large windows and relatively low beltline.

Utility

8.5

As you'd expect from a truck such as the Ram 2500, towing and hauling capability is massive. The available rear air suspension's exclusive kneeling function makes loading and trailer hookups easy. With our Laramie 4x4 test truck, the maximum payload is 2,520 pounds and max towing sits at 19,040 pounds. Both are impressive numbers, even among the admittedly strong competition.

The Ram 2500's center console is impressive, and the rear half of the cab has cavernous cargo capacity. The center console is huge, and small storage bins abound. If you're carrying kids, the ultra-wide back seat can easily hold three child seats, and the seat anchors are accessible.

Technology

8.5

The Ram's 12.3-inch touchscreen is only rivaled by much more expensive luxury systems from Mercedes and Audi. The crisp, clear screen has an easy-to-learn organizational structure. But we also like the less expensive 8.4-inch touchscreen. Both of them offer easy access to your connected smartphone and voice controls that work well. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto operate seamlessly, and you'll find all the USB ports you could ask for. Those willing to spend extra for great sound can opt for an excellent 17-speaker premium stereo.

Driver aids such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring are effective without being intrusive.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ram 2500.

5 star reviews: 56%
4 star reviews: 11%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 11%
1 star reviews: 22%
Average user rating: 3.7 stars based on 9 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    1 out of 5 stars, No more Dodge Ram trucks for me
    Disappointed w ram,
    Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)

    This is my ninth and last dodge truck. This one is a 2500 hemi powerwagon. Never again. They have been getting progressively worse over the years and this one is an overpriced junker. Nav/computer is awful and not fully functional. Everything electronic is unreliable. Less than 3 years old and I’m sitting here waiting for a tow truck. 4wd doesn’t engage well. Often doesn’t start. Then there are the days it doesn’t want to turn off. Won’t always get out of park even when completely level. Cruise control only works about 30 percent of the time. Truck thinks the axle lock is always on. Several recalls which means several wasted days at the dealership waiting and weeks of truck not being safe to drive while waiting for recall parts to arrive.

    5 out of 5 stars, awesome
    david,
    Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)

    love it

    Write a review

    See all 9 reviews

    2019 Ram 2500 videos

    Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram Power Wagon -- 2019 Off-Road Truck Review

    Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram Power Wagon -- 2019 Off-Road Truck Review

    [MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: If you've got $60,000 to spend--DAN EDMUNDS: Or more.CARLOS LAGO: --on your next full-size off-road pickup truck, you're going to end up with one of these two.DAN EDMUNDS: That's right, the Ford Raptor and the Ram Power Wagon represent the apex of what these truck makers bring to the table.CARLOS LAGO: And in this video through a mix of low-speed driving and high-speed driving on varied terrain we're going to show you what these trucks excel at and what they're not so suited for, and we've got the perfect weather to do it.DAN EDMUNDS: Or we will as soon as this storm moves out. We'll have no dust, a little bit of mud, maybe a lot.CARLOS LAGO: Look at us sensitive Californians. Anyway, before we get started, make sure to hit Subscribe and visit Edmunds.com to find your perfect truck.Though these trucks cost about the same, they're built for two very different off-road goals. That means we have to think of this video not like a traditional comparison but rather two reviews in one.Based on the F-150, the current version of the Raptor has been around for a few years. Though it has a smaller engine than the Power Wagon, the Raptor's twin-turbo 3 and 1/2 liter V6 packs more oomph. Not only that, the extra two gears in its 10-speed automatic transmission give that output more chances to work.It rides on 35-inch tires but has slightly less ground clearance than the Power Wagon. Where the Ram gets its approach angle from standing tall, the Raptor's comes from the construction of its front end. It's meant to clear berms and sand dunes.The interior features big controls that are well labeled and logically placed. Knobs are large and easy to reach. One of the best interior design features are the puddle shifters. They work as they would on any sports car because they allow good hand placement on the wheel and also good control of the transmission. It truly reflects the sport-forward design philosophy of this truck.DAN EDMUNDS: The new Power Wagon is, at its heart, a Ram 2500 crew-cab truck with the same V8 and eight-speed automatic you'll find elsewhere in the lineup. What's special here is its off-road suspension still delivers great towing and payload capabilities, and then it's got this factory-installed winch, something no other truck offers. All these features add up to an off-road truck that's ready to work.The Power Wagon's tall ride height and its 33-inch tires give it plenty of clearance and strong approach and departure angles, so there's no worry about dragging a bumper on an incline.Inside, we get a lot of the redesigned interior features that we love in the Ram 1500. It has this beautiful dash, great switches, and an impressively clear center display, but they didn't upgrade everything. First of all, this cab isn't as large as a 1500's crew cab. They also didn't bring over its new steering wheel. This old-school design doesn't telescope, and the buttons aren't nearly as nice. It has these inconveniently placed gear-select buttons that are designed for towing, which is nice. When you're going up a grade, you'll want to limit your gears. But these finicky buttons are a pain. I'd rather have shift paddles.You ready to do this?CARLOS LAGO: Let's rock. Well, now we're heading out to Randsburg. We're taking some of these muddy, dirty roads. The Raptor has a mission statement that's near and dear to my heart, and that is speed. Let's just dig into it a little bit. Let's thread the needle through here. [LAUGHS] What happened there?DAN EDMUNDS: I couldn't find the wipers fast enough.CARLOS LAGO: And what I just love about this truck is that you can go this fast on road this rough and really have a good time. This is what the truck is for, and it's so good at that.The suspension setup is fairly traditional, leaf springs in the rear, though you have internal bypass Fox Shox at all four corners. Rears are remote reservoir, and those are going to really help with the durability that the shocks need with doing constant whoops and constant washboard. That jittering really does a number on them.Now you only have a locking rear diff, not in the front. It's electronically controlled, as are the shocks, as is the four-wheel drive system. And you can control a lot of those settings through drive modes down here. Right now I have it parked in the Baja setting, and it gives me four high. And it gives me a lot of control and traction over this road.Dan, how are you doing back there?DAN EDMUNDS: Loving it. This V8 sounds awesome.[LAUGHTER]CARLOS LAGO: Big one. Big one.Did I hear you right that the collision mitigation is going off?DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, you threw up a wall of water, and the collision-avoidance system detected it and thought it was a car something.CARLOS LAGO: That's great.DAN EDMUNDS: The Ram Power Wagon is a 3/4-ton truck with a 6 and 1/2 foot bed and a crew cab, which makes it a really good work truck. It's got a solid axle in back with coil springs, which is a Ram exclusive. It's also got a solid axle upfront, and it's got an extra articulation link and a disconnecting stabilizer bar, which allows the front axle to really flex in rough going. It's also got front and rear locking differentials. You can think of it as a 3/4-ton-truck version of a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.The Power Wagon's beefy suspension is controlled by Bilstein monotube shocks. And on this road, it feels stiff, but it also feels in control. You able to keep up?CARLOS LAGO: No problem. I may be down a few cylinders, but I think I got more power.[ENGINE REVVING][LAUGHTER]DAN EDMUNDS: Here's another one if that wasn't enough. Hang on there. Hang on.CARLOS LAGO: Yee-ha. This is the best. Oh, here come the whoops.[MUSIC PLAYING]DAN EDMUNDS: Oh! Ow.CARLOS LAGO: That was painful.DAN EDMUNDS: Oh man, this is something else.CARLOS LAGO: Big one. Big one.DAN EDMUNDS: Let's get out of here.CARLOS LAGO: Hey, the [INAUDIBLE] are over. Yay!DAN EDMUNDS: Finally. I was getting beat up.CARLOS LAGO: One thing this Raptor does well, it should be able to soak up this washboard. I'm not so sure about Dan back there in the Power Wagon though.DAN EDMUNDS: Oh, washboard roads, my favorite-- not.CARLOS LAGO: There's a car wash just ahead. I got to say, I really feel for these shocks right now.DAN EDMUNDS: Hey, this is what they were born to do.CARLOS LAGO: Oh man, the rear end of that thing is dancing.DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, this just [INAUDIBLE] machine.CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, so you have to take it up to about 60 before it disappears. That was a deep one.I see a lot of wide-open space in front of us. Do you think that locking read diff in that thing can let you have any fun?DAN EDMUNDS: I'd like to find out. All right, and punch it. This is big understeering. It feels like a donut, but I don't think it looks like a donut. It looks like a croissant or something. Stability control is coming on.CARLOS LAGO: All right. let's engage high-school mode. This is what this truck is made for right here. Let's flick it. Oh, I miss high school. Truck stuff.DAN EDMUNDS: I think that Raptor had the edge today. I wonder how it will do on the trail in the morning.CARLOS LAGO: We're here, right? We're at this turn out here?Well, the rain's gone. The wind persists. The rain also kind of modified our plans. At the outset we wanted to be more technical with our analysis, but the rain just decided we should have fun.DAN EDMUNDS: And we did.CARLOS LAGO: It was a good time through mud, over wash.DAN EDMUNDS: And it never gets old.CARLOS LAGO: At a good clip too, let's say.DAN EDMUNDS: At times.CARLOS LAGO: The rain also washed out the trail we wanted to take, so right now we're looking for a new one that is a bit more technical so where we can show off the articulation and the features that sort of separate these two trucks. Like for example, this one has a disconnectable front sway bar. That one doesn't.DAN EDMUNDS: The Ram has front and rear locking differentials. The Raptor is just a rear locker.CARLOS LAGO: And then there's also the issue of dimensions. This is a larger truck except for width where it's actually quite a bit narrower than the Raptor. The Raptor has a stadium super truck like stance. In a highly unscientific experiment, we lined up the Raptor to the driver's side tire track of the Ram, and you can see a quick visualization of just how much wider the Raptor is.Let's find a trail.DAN EDMUNDS: All right, let's do it.The Power Wagon's four-wheel-drive system is really easy to engage using this lever. Once you're in four wheel drive high, you can lock the rear differential by pressing this button here, and you can lock the front and rear together by pressing the button just above it. You can also disconnect the front stabilizer bar with a touch of a button to improve articulation in rocky terrain or to just improve ride comfort on uneven surfaces and washboard.CARLOS LAGO: For four-wheel drive you have this dial here, and that gets you from two high to four all-wheel drive, which goes back and forth between two and four-wheel drive. This truck only can lock the rear diff, and you do that by just tapping the center button of that dial. There is a trail control system that's kind of like a low-speed off-road cruise control. You turn that on by pressing the button here next to the stability control.Now you do have a trailer backup control. Underneath that, you have a trailer brake controller. It's nice that the Raptor comes with those features or offers them, but it certainly can't tow as much as the Power Wagon, but nor is it trying to do the same thing. That's OK. Why tow your toys to the off-road park when your towing vehicle is the toy?There's just enough space here for this truck to fit through, just enough, but what happens is I don't get a lot of room for error. So if I'm coming around the corner and there's a big rock in the center, I've got to be very decisive about how I tackle it. Like this right here, I've got to try to squeeze between these two, and the tread width on this truck is just so much wider than that Ram.We're coming across rutted roads that don't really have an even thing for us to climb up. You have to drive the truck straight up to it and then hit it with a tire and then just crawl over it, and that can exhibit or at least show how the clearances on these trucks work.Dan, how are you feeling back there over those rocks?DAN EDMUNDS: You know, if I take my time and pick a good line, it's not a problem.CARLOS LAGO: What do you mean take your time? I thought we were supposed to be going fast.DAN EDMUNDS: Well, I'm doing that too, but every once in a while there's a rock. There's a lot of rocks that get exposed when the water runs through, and they can take out your tire in a heartbeat. So you've got to be really careful that you don't clip the edge and rip a gash in your sidewall. Probably going to have to hit a little bit. No harm, no foul, right?That's what's nice about having a truck like this. You've got a lot of capability. We're not exceeding its limits or even reaching them. This truck is really tall, certainly narrower than the Raptor. The widest point though is these mirrors. These mirrors are made for towing, and they stick way, way out. But I can press this button here if I have a tight squeeze and gain myself a foot of clearance at least just by doing that.Visibility is not too bad over the hood because Ram's signature styling has the hood dip down over low-mounted headlights, and that actually increases my sight lines when I'm trying to see the corners and pick my way through the rocks like I am right now.CARLOS LAGO: The Raptor's visibility is pretty strong when you're on this flat surface like this. These shocks are doing a good job of keeping this thing composed over ruts. This truck still bounces around a lot, but I'll say I've never felt like I've had an issue trying to control the truck. I've just got to say too, these seats are really comfortable.Hey, a straightaway. That's what I want to be doing. I want to be hauling through this wash. Let's go faster, Dan. Come on. Let's go.DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, that is kind of a sporty truck. I mean, that's the difference. This thing's built to work. That one's built to play.A nice little water crossing here. Let's see if we drag our tails as we go through.CARLOS LAGO: I'm worried about that exhaust tip.DAN EDMUNDS: You're good. You're good.CARLOS LAGO: Yeah.DAN EDMUNDS: That wasn't so bad. Something looks interesting up ahead.CARLOS LAGO: This could be the technical stuff we've been looking for.DAN EDMUNDS: I think you're right.CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, this does look pretty good.DAN EDMUNDS: Bringing [INAUDIBLE].CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, I think just straddle the gully a little bit. There's a little bit of a shelf at the bottom, but I think if I go slow, I can make it.DAN EDMUNDS: You're up first.CARLOS LAGO: OK.DAN EDMUNDS: All right, I think we're ready, or I'm ready. I don't know about Carlos. And I got to put it in low range first. Neutral, back to drive. Pretty easy to control speed here, but I sure don't want to drop off this ledge up here and smack something too hard. Slow and steady, low-low. There's this ledge. Ease it over. Good. Didn't hit anything, or nothing hit me.CARLOS LAGO: Piece of cake.DAN EDMUNDS: Absolutely, and now it's your turn.CARLOS LAGO: All right, let's put it in neutral. Engage four low. I'm actually going to use the front-facing camera here too to find my way down the hill. Now's the time where my ideal position, which is super low, is not too ideal. No problems. Piece of cake.I thought this was supposed to be hard?DAN EDMUNDS: Well, that didn't look like a thing.CARLOS LAGO: That wasn't a thing.DAN EDMUNDS: It wasn't a thing?CARLOS LAGO: I used to say in grade school, that was a pizza cake.DAN EDMUNDS: I know how to make it a thing.CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, how's that?DAN EDMUNDS: We go back up. We work against gravity rather than with it.CARLOS LAGO: All right. I go first.DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, that's what I was saying.CARLOS LAGO: All right, this was a piece of cake coming down. Let's see about the way up. Got it in first gear, still four low. So then I come up to this ledge here. Smooth, consistent throttle, and a little bit of left. Let's put the camera facing forward too. Why not? Come on, you're good. No problem. Bigger rock there than I thought. That's the problem with visibility. Easy.DAN EDMUNDS: All right, now it's my turn.Though their engines and transmissions couldn't be more different, these two trucks wind up with a similar crawl ratio of around 51 to 1. This super-low gearing delivers a ton of torque to each wheel at low speeds, which is great for traction, but it's even better for control.Hey Carlos, looking at the map, if we keep going on this trail, it looks like we'll end up in a mine.CARLOS LAGO: What really surprised me about this truck is we thought it was going to be pretty different than the Ram, and it is in a lot of ways. But it's not like these two aren't so dissimilar. Like the Venn diagram overlaps in more areas than you would think. This can still do a lot, even considering its width. It's still really capable, and it's still a ton of fun.DAN EDMUNDS: When we first came out here, we had one trail all picked out, but the paved road got washed out. The weather had other ideas. So we had to switch it up, but that's OK. A truck like this, it's got the equipment to handle anything you can throw at it, and that's the thing. I just like to come out and explore and know that my vehicle is going to be able to cope.[MUSIC PLAYING]CARLOS LAGO: Well, the weather prevented us from doing the trail that we wanted to do, but we still had a good time.DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, we found some pretty cool stuff out there.CARLOS LAGO: And we got to test some of the limits of these trucks like the articulation, how wide they are in some areas.DAN EDMUNDS: You found a few rocks.CARLOS LAGO: You know, maybe we'll talk about that. Tell me about the Power Wagon now.DAN EDMUNDS: I thought it was going to be big and ungainly, but it's actually a lot more maneuverable than it looks like it would be, and it's got the credentials underneath.CARLOS LAGO: The Raptor on the other hand, that thing's more like a sports car of pickup trucks, and that's been like that for a long time.DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, it begs to be driven wide open.The Ram, it feels more like a work truck. The solid front axle that's so great out here just doesn't feel so great on the freeway. And the steering that goes along with it, eh, it's a little bit [INAUDIBLE].CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, and then on the Raptor's downsides, payload's pretty low.DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah. The Ram Power Wagon, it's still a 2500 truck, so it can do a lot of work.CARLOS LAGO: But overall, these are still some super rad trucks.Both of these trucks are equally capable over most terrain. So who's the winner? Well, that depends on the kind of off-roading you want to do. If you want to go fast, really fast, over dunes or through the wash, the Raptor can't be beat. If you're looking for more of a work-oriented rig, one that can confidently tow or crawl through unfamiliar terrain, then you'll find nothing better than the Power Wagon.

    If you have around $60,000 to spend on a large off-road pickup truck, you're going to end up thinking Ford F-150 Raptor vs. Ram Power Wagon. These are the two most off-road-capable trucks from their respective brands, but they go about their business in two very different ways. This video shows the differences and similarities, and it explains the purpose of each truck.

    Features & Specs

    Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB features & specs
    Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB
    6.4L 8cyl 8A
    MSRP$53,500
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower410 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB features & specs
    Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB
    6.4L 8cyl 8A
    MSRP$60,700
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower410 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB features & specs
    Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB
    6.4L 8cyl 8A
    MSRP$65,700
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower410 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB features & specs
    Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB
    6.4L 8cyl 8A
    MSRP$46,500
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower410 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 Ram 2500 Mega Cab features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts' favorite 2500 safety features:

    Forward Collision Alert
    Warns the driver of an imminent front-end collision and can apply the brakes to bring the vehicle to a stop.
    Front and Rear Park Assist
    Sounds an alert as the truck approaches an object in front of or behind the vehicle, helping to prevent low-speed collisions.
    Surround-View Camera
    Gives a simulated 360-degree bird's-eye view of the vehicle to help fit into tight spaces.

    Ram 2500 vs. the competition

    Ram 2500 vs. Ford F-250 Super Duty

    Along with the Ram 2500, the Ford Super Duty is one of our favorite heavy-duty trucks. Much like the Ram, the Ford has several cabin and cab configurations available. The Ford's interior rivals the Ram's in terms of usability, making it an easy truck to live with every day. The Ram, however, is a bit more luxurious, especially on the higher trim levels. Don't use that as an excuse to avoid test-driving the F-250, however — it's definitely worth a look.

    Compare Ram 2500 & Ford F-250 Super Duty features

    Ram 2500 vs. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

    The Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD has been redesigned for 2020, but that vehicle wasn't available at the time of our review's publication. So, for the purposes of this comparison, we're referencing the 2019 Chevy. With that in mind, the current Silverado 2500 is still a robust and capable heavy-duty pickup truck. It has massive towing power and a spacious interior, and it is reasonably priced. But the current Chevy falls behind the Ram in terms of available tech and safety equipment.

    Compare Ram 2500 & Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD features

    Ram 2500 vs. GMC Sierra 2500HD

    Just like its Chevrolet brethren, the 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a bit out of date. GMC has announced a new truck for the 2020 model year, but it's not out yet. Undoubtedly, the GMC Sierra 2500HD is a solid truck with impressive towing numbers and a high build quality. But none of its numbers are class-leading, and its interior tech is a bit behind the times.

    Compare Ram 2500 & GMC Sierra 2500HD features

    2019 Ram 2500 First Drive

    Stately and High-Tech on the Surface, Big and Bold Underneath

    Travis Langness by Travis Langness , Reviews EditorFebruary 27th, 2019

    The Ram 2500 is completely redesigned for 2019. It has a fresh new face, a high-tech user interface, and an infusion of the latest advanced driver safety equipment. But deep down, we know that's not what it's all about. All of the luxury trimmings on a heavy-duty rig are rendered useless if the truck can't perform where it counts: towing and hauling. And guess what? The new Ram 2500 shines in those categories, too.

    What's New?

    As before, the Ram 2500 sits between the full-size Ram 1500 and the dually-only Ram 3500 in regards to capability and price. (We've also driven the redesigned 3500. For the full details on that vehicle, check out our First Drive.) The most obvious change for the 2019 Ram 2500 is its updated appearance that is highlighted by a new grille design, new headlights and taillights, and a flashy new interior.

    Under the hood, the Ram features a revised powertrain lineup. The previously standard 5.7-liter V8 engine is no longer available. In its place is the previously optional 6.4-liter V8 that's paired to a new eight-speed automatic transmission. The turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel six-cylinder is still optional, and it still comes with a six-speed automatic.

    The heavy-duty Ram also gets chassis and suspension updates. Thanks to a frame with more high-strength steel, an aluminum hood, and reductions in powertrain mass, overall weight for the 2500 is down by about 140 pounds. The 2500's suspension bushings are new, as are the engine mounts and exhaust hangers, all of which help reduce noise and vibration in the cabin. Ram says it has also decreased the truck's drag coefficient with the redesign, adding active grille shutters and making the truck more aerodynamically efficient.

    How Capable Is It?

    While the 3500 is the king when it comes to towing and hauling, the 2500 is no slouch. With the standard V8, the Ram 2500 puts out a healthy 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque. Unless you opt for a chassis-cab style, that means you can have a rig with a potential maximum payload rating of 4,050 pounds, depending on configuration. And for towing? The Ram 2500, in the right configuration, can tow as much as 17,580 pounds with the standard V8. Power delivery is strong under full throttle, with lots of low-end grunt and a satisfying growl from under the hood.

    Fitted with the optional turbocharged 6.7-liter six-cylinder engine, the Ram 2500 gets even more capable. Reworked from the previous-generation truck, the diesel now produces 370 horsepower and a stout 850 lb-ft of torque. That's an increase of 50 lb-ft over last year's version. With this engine, the Ram 2500 has a max payload capacity of 3,260 pounds and a maximum tow rating of 19,780 pounds. The diesel powertrain makes that classic diesel rumble at idle, but on the highway it settles down nicely, allowing for a relatively quiet ride. Having 850 lb-ft of torque on tap is always positive, whether your rig is empty or towing at full capacity.

    How Does it Drive?

    The 2500 is big, no doubt, but it doesn't feel unwieldy. The steering is light enough that you can turn quickly and maneuver on the highway without much effort. Helping you navigate tight spaces are a standard rearview camera with a crisp display and an optional 360-degree camera system that gives you a simulated bird's-eye view of the truck. Combine those features with the available front and rear parking sensors and the 2500 becomes a rig that you could easily live with on a daily basis.

    The Ram 2500 is also comfortable on the open road even when it is unladen. Ride quality with all heavy-duty trucks is going to be stiff — this is no ultra-luxury sedan — but the Ram is particularly good at isolating you from those stiff-legged qualities. And that's especially true when you put some weight in the bed to settle things down a bit.

    The cabin is astonishingly quiet when you're not burying the throttle in the floor or towing a large load up a grade. Ram added active noise cancellation technology to the 2019 truck. This tech, plus the aforementioned changes to the chassis that keep out vibrations, has cut cabin noise in the new heavy-duty truck by 10 decibels, Ram says.

    How Luxurious Is It?

    The 2019 Ram 2500 comes in six trim levels: Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, the off-road-oriented Power Wagon, Laramie, Longhorn and Limited. Depending on the trim level you select, there are four configurations to choose from: single cab with an 8-foot bed, crew cab with a 6-foot-4-inch bed, crew cab with an 8-foot bed, and mega cab with a 6-foot-4-inch bed. If you go with a crew-cab or a mega-cab configuration, there's more than enough room for tall adults in every seating position. Ram has clearly succeeded in making this as comfortable a rig as possible without compromising capability.

    At the base trim levels, the 2500 feels and looks like a basic workhorse, as it should. Buyers who aren't interested in high-tech options can still have a bare-bones pickup — or at least one that plays the part. But move your way up the trim-level ladder and the Ram 2500 becomes truly upscale.

    Long gone are the days of bare-bones workhorse trucks — the Ram 2500 is just as customizable as any other ride on the road. On higher trim levels, you get access to all sorts of available leather upholstery options and different wood-trim choices. The seats feel plush and supportive and there are lots of soft-touch points throughout the cabin. Combine all of this with the optional 12-inch Uconnect screen (the same one that debuted in the latest Ram 1500) and you've got a truly impressive cabin.

    Other notable options from the Lone Star on up include LED headlights and taillights, a 10-speaker or 17-speaker optional stereo, an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen (or the previously mentioned 12-inch screen), heated front seats, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision mitigation with emergency braking. New for 2019 is a 360-degree surround-view camera that will certainly be appreciated on such a big vehicle if you're ever trying to fit it into a tight spot. Also new is a trailer tire-pressure monitoring system that accommodates up to six pickup tires (in case you go for the 3500 dually) and 12 trailer tires.

    Aside from all those optional extras, you can also get the Ram 2500 in Power Wagon trim, which features all sorts of off-roading equipment, such as a disconnecting sway bar, a 12,000-pound-capacity winch, locking front and rear differentials, a 2-inch factory lift and off-road tires. And while most of that equipment was available on last year's Power Wagon too, this one comes with all the benefit of the Ram 2500's new tech and creature comforts.

    How Much Does It Cost?

    At the base Tradesman trim level, in regular-cab configuration with rear-wheel drive, the Ram 2500 starts at $35,090, including a $1,695 destination fee and a crew-cab model checks in at $38,645, including destination. Most midlevel trims are in the $40,000 to $55,000 range, with the off-road specialist Power Wagon landing at $54,595. A top-trim Limited 2500 in mega-cab configuration (with four-wheel drive, the only option at that trim level) starts at $67,395 and can climb easily, with the optional Cummins turbodiesel engine adding $9,100 to the sticker price.

    Should I Buy One?

    In a word, yes. If you need a rig that can tow small planets and you want a cabin that embraces you with soft-touch leather, all while offering one of the most user-friendly and high-tech infotainment interfaces on the road today, then the 2019 Ram 2500 should be right at the top of your list. Be sure to check back soon for full details on competitors including the redesigned Ford Super Duty and Chevrolet Silverado HD.

    Notably, we picked the 2019 Ram 2500 as one of Edmunds' Best Trucks for Towing and the 2019 Ram 2500 Power Wagon as one of Edmunds' Best Off-Road Trucks for this year.

    2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 First Look

    Tech Geeks and Torque Dorks Rejoice

    Kurt Niebuhr by Kurt Niebuhr , Vehicle Test EditorJanuary 13th, 2019

    Arms races can be expensive — just ask the Soviet Union. And while they can also drive innovation, they have the same ability to obliterate the very challenge they help to promote when success becomes monopolized; see Can-Am racing and the dominant Penske Porsche 917s from the early 1970s. But there is, and has been, an arms race of sorts in the heavy-duty truck market since there's been a heavy-duty truck market. In the latest chapter, Ford fired the opening round with its massive F-250s and F-350s. And just recently, Chevrolet released its controversially styled but hugely powerful HD lineup. So it was only a matter of time before Ram loaded up a few shells of its own and lit the fuse.

    The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty 2500 and 3500 pack more power and capability than we've ever seen in this segment. The power? How about 1,000 pound-feet of torque from the optional high-output Cummins diesel. And the capability? A maximum tow rating of 35,100 pounds with a top payload rating of 7,680 pounds. That's ... madness. There will surely be a response from Ram's crosstown rivals. But until then, let's take a closer look at the soon-to-be-released 2500 and 3500 offerings from Ram. Spoiler alert: There's a new Power Wagon, too.

    Torque Talks

    Three engines are available for the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty lineup, but let's get right to it: The high-output Cummins 6.7-liter turbodiesel inline-six makes 400 horsepower at 2,800 rpm and a robust 1,000 lb-ft of torque at 1,800 rpm. At the heart of this engine, available only on the 3500, is a compacted graphite-iron block with a new cast-iron cylinder head packed with new exhaust valves and springs and new rocker arms. Inside the cylinders are lighter and stronger pistons, new low-friction piston rings and forged connecting rods. Bolted to a redesigned exhaust manifold is a new variable geometry turbocharger that can add up to 33 psi of boost. Whew.

    By comparison, the standard-output version of this engine, available on both the 2500 and 3500, makes 370 hp at 2,800 rpm and a mere 850 lb-ft at 1,700 rpm. Both engines weigh just over 60 pounds less than the old model, which is a nominal difference considering the extra power that's been added. The standard-output 6.7-liter routes power through an upgraded 68RFE six-speed automatic, while the high-output utilizes a heavy-duty Aisin AS69RC six-speed automatic transmission.

    The standard engine is Ram's tried-and-true 6.4-liter gasoline V8, which is unchanged from last year, still producing a healthy 410 hp at 5,600 rpm and 429 lb-ft at 4,000 rpm. But for 2019, the 6.4-liter V8 is mated to the eight-speed TorqueFlite 8HP875, which should provide fuel economy and drivability gains over the six-speed unit in last year's truck. Sadly, there's no diesel option for the Power Wagon so you'll have to make do with the V8, at least for now.

    There are only two axle ratios available for the entire HD lineup: a 3.73 and a 4.10. Only the Power Wagon gets no choice — it comes solely with the 4.10. Still, the ability to mix and max powertrains, bed lengths, wheelbases and rear-wheel configurations can greatly affect towing and payload limits, so be sure you know exactly what you need.

    What Lies Beneath

    To handle the maximum payload (7,680 pounds on the 3500) and towing (35,100 pounds on the 3500) numbers takes more than just a stout powertrain. The new 2500 and 3500 trucks use frames that are now 98.5 percent high-strength steel, with six cross-members, hydroformed main rails and fully boxed rear frame rails. But even with the beefed-up chassis, the new trucks are up to 143 pounds lighter than their predecessors.

    The suspension in both the 2500 and the 3500 should un-truck some of the ride quality, too, especially when the truck isn't towing a house or hauling a small planet. All trucks receive Frequency Responsive Damping (FRD) shocks all around, which are sensitive to vertical inputs and can automatically adjust to provide the correct damping for the situation. The 2500 uses Ram's impressive five-link rear suspension, which can be augmented with air springs, while the 3500 gets rear leaf springs with an optional air suspension.

    Both air suspension packages provide three modes of operation: Normal, Trailering and Bed Lowering. In Normal mode, the air suspension compensates for a lighter payload to keep the ride pleasant. The Trailering mode, meanwhile, can detect the heavier load, all the way to the 35,100-pound max, raising the ride height and keeping the body motions under control. It can also lower the truck to keep a favorable truck-trailer alignment. The bed-lowering feature can lower the truck to make it easier to line up the trailer hitch, as well as aid in loading and unloading cargo.

    Comfort and Convenience

    If you still see heavy-duty pickup trucks as glorified farm implements, you might want to have a look inside the Ram HD lineup. For 2019, the Heavy-Duty has inherited essentially the same stunning interior as the half-ton Ram 1500. Yeah, that includes the massive 12-inch infotainment touchscreen, along with a multitude of leather and wood trim packages, depending on the trim level selected. The HD also includes acoustic glass, a multitude of USB and USB-C ports, and up to three three-prong 115-volt household plugs for nearly every reasonably imaginable on-the-go charging need.

    Then there's the matter of interior storage. And as nice as the interior might be, it, too, still needs to handle the demands of the modern HD truck buyer. The trick multiconfiguration center console alone offers 22.6 liters of storage capacity, for a total storage volume, at least for the Mega Cab, of 258 liters. To put that in a more American metric, you could empty out 258 one-liter bottles of Mellow Yellow into the various pockets and bins and never see a drop of that stuff. That's a lot of space. It would also be gross.

    But there's a curious detail about the rear-seat legroom. Rear passengers in these Ram Heavy Duty trucks enjoy a more spacious back seat than passengers in all but the most gigantic luxury cars. But while the 1500 crew cab offers 45.2 inches of legroom, the Heavy Duty Mega Cab manages only 43.1 inches, not the full length of its little brother. However, that's still a significant amount of stretching space, considering the Mega Cab's rear seats recline as well.

    Tech City

    Of course, there's Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, but the optional 12-inch display is certainly the highlight of the interior. We're fans of the Uconnect system, and the heavy-duty trucks get the fourth and latest generation of this infotainment system. Wi-Fi is available, too, as a well as an optional 750-watt, 17-speaker audio system with active noise cancellation. But an invaluable feature on this massive truck is the optional 360-degree camera system for when you absolutely have to venture into a Whole Foods parking lot or don't want to run over a sleeping ranch hand. A payload view camera can also be added for keeping track of what's in the bed as well as helping to connect to a gooseneck trailer.

    And there's safety tech, too. Adaptive cruise control is available — crucial on cross-country trips — as well as automatic emergency braking, which can extend to the trailer you're towing. The available blind-spot monitoring and rear parking sensors are set up specifically to account for the optional dual rear-wheel setup. LED headlights with adaptive lighting as well as mirror-mounted spotlights help out with nighttime loading and unloading.

    Perhaps the most "why didn't anyone else think of this?" feature is a tire pressure monitor that not only has the capacity to manage up to six truck tires (remember, there's a dually option) but can also monitor up to 12 trailer tires on properly equipped trailers. This feature could very well be a lifesaver and will no doubt be appreciated by anyone who's had a trailer tire blow out in the middle of nowhere, or anywhere for that matter.

    Pricing and Release Date

    When the 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 go on sale in a few months, you'll have your choice of six trim levels — Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Power Wagon, Laramie, Laramie Longhorn and Limited. Pricing hasn't been released yet, but expect there to be quite a range, from a 2500 Tradesman work truck to the top-of-the-line 3500 Limited with the high-output diesel engine. While Ram assured us the trucks aren't likely to cross the six-figure mark, it won't be surprising to see them go over $80K for a top model.

    This salvo is not likely to be the final one fired in the heavy-duty truck segment. So stay on top of what's next by heading to Edmunds. Along with our expert ratings and in-depth comparisons, we'll help you make sense of the big-truck market.

    Is the Ram 2500 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 2500 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ram 2500. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 Ram 2500?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ram 2500:

    • The 2019 Ram 2500 is completely redesigned
    • Stronger and lighter frame components
    • Upgraded powertrains and transmissions
    • New interior and exterior styling
    • Part of the fifth Ram 2500 generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the Ram 2500 reliable?

    To determine whether the Ram 2500 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 2500. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 2500's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 Ram 2500 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Ram 2500 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 2500 and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 2500 is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Ram 2500?

    The least-expensive 2019 Ram 2500 is the 2019 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $46,500.

    Other versions include:

    • Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $53,500
    • Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $60,700
    • Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $65,700
    • Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $46,500
    • Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $46,500
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Ram 2500?

    If you're interested in the Ram 2500, the next question is, which 2500 model is right for you? 2500 variants include Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), and Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A). For a full list of 2500 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2019 Ram 2500 Mega Cab Overview

    The 2019 Ram 2500 Mega Cab is offered in the following styles: Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), and Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A).

    What do people think of the 2019 Ram 2500 Mega Cab?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ram 2500 Mega Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 2500 Mega Cab 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 2500 Mega Cab.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ram 2500 Mega Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 2500 Mega Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including Laramie, Longhorn, Limited, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2019 Ram 2500 Mega Cab here.

