Used 2018 Ram 2500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 2500
Beast of a truck

Chris, 11/24/2018
Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A)
30 of 34 people found this review helpful

Be aware of your dealer's ethics in all aspects of your purchase. ie. Financing, your trade in, extras that you add on, the extended warranty on diesels, and lock in a good interest rate. Shop for financing before you shop for your truck. Don't let the dealer rush you into anything, they like to wait late into the day, to then rush you into signing the papers quickly. On to the truck. The best vehicle I've ever bought. Milage is awesome. 21 to 22.5 average. Towing is unreal. I can't even tell my boat is behind me. Handling and ride is the best on any 2500 I've ever driven, mine or company vehicle. I rarely reccomend a vehicle with 5 stars, but there isn't a 6 star rating, or I'd chose it on this one.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Shotty software/Lack of tech support

Zach, 10/28/2019
Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

We've had nothing but internment problems since we bought it. Problems include: trailer brake controller cutting power to brakes, loss of sound, seat memory, cruise control, exhaust brake, phone connection, navigation app, door locks, auto headlights, ignition. Truck has been to the shop 8 times for over 45 days total in the first year.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
