Used 2018 Ram 2500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews
Beast of a truck
Be aware of your dealer's ethics in all aspects of your purchase. ie. Financing, your trade in, extras that you add on, the extended warranty on diesels, and lock in a good interest rate. Shop for financing before you shop for your truck. Don't let the dealer rush you into anything, they like to wait late into the day, to then rush you into signing the papers quickly. On to the truck. The best vehicle I've ever bought. Milage is awesome. 21 to 22.5 average. Towing is unreal. I can't even tell my boat is behind me. Handling and ride is the best on any 2500 I've ever driven, mine or company vehicle. I rarely reccomend a vehicle with 5 stars, but there isn't a 6 star rating, or I'd chose it on this one.
Shotty software/Lack of tech support
We've had nothing but internment problems since we bought it. Problems include: trailer brake controller cutting power to brakes, loss of sound, seat memory, cruise control, exhaust brake, phone connection, navigation app, door locks, auto headlights, ignition. Truck has been to the shop 8 times for over 45 days total in the first year.
