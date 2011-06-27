  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 2500
  4. Used 2017 Ram 2500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Ram 2500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2017 2500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,845
See 2500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,845
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,845
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,845
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle49.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,845
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,845
SLT Quick Order Package 2EGyes
Snow Chief Groupyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Groupyes
Off Road Packageyes
Protection Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Luxury Groupyes
SLT Quick Order Package 27Gyes
SLT Quick Order Package 26Gyes
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Preparatory Groupyes
SLT Quick Order Package 22Gyes
SLT Quick Order Package 2FGyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,845
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,845
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,845
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,845
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mountedyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Uconnect 3C w/8.4" Displayyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,845
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,845
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,845
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,845
MOPAR 20K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitchyes
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Delete Pickup Boxyes
20" x 8.0" Painted Aluminum Wheels w/Chrome Insertsyes
Clearance Lampsyes
Center Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camerayes
Wheel To Wheel Side Stepsyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Fog Lampsyes
18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
Add Full Size Spare Tireyes
LED Bed Lightingyes
Power Folding Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,845
Angle of departure21.4 degrees
Length259.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity16660 lbs.
Curb weight6802 lbs.
Gross weight9000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Angle of approach21.7 degrees
Height77.6 in.
Maximum payload2200 lbs.
Wheel base168.9 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,845
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Agriculture Red
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Power Tan
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Low Vol Holland Blue
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Hills Green
  • Luxury Brown Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
Interior Colors
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,845
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
LT275/70R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,845
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,845
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See 2500 Inventory

Related Used 2017 Ram 2500 SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles