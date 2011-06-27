  1. Home
Used 2016 Ram 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

3.7
3 reviews
Jim, 08/16/2016
Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

I own a 2016 dodge ram 2500, heavy duty 4x4. 5.7 . uses gas like you would'nt believe , even if you drive like an old lady ! when towing even light loads transmission shifts up and down , cant find a gear it likes. the brakes you have to stand on them to make it stop, dont think you could skid the tires if you had to. Looks good and will haul any thing you can load on it without any problems. I"ve owned plenty of Dodge trucks, non of them have been really good on gas. Changing to a power chip for better all around performance requires premium fuel, why waste the money. I can"t wait to get rid of it!

Transmission Failure

Edward J Deichmeister, 09/21/2016
SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
22 of 27 people found this review helpful

I purchased a NEW 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 6.4 L engine gas. The first day I drove the truck I lost acceleration on the highway and I had to pull off the road. The transmission had a problem with only 65 miles. I called Dealer and they told me to call Chrysler support and arrange for towing back to Dealer. Since I was more than 40 miles from the Dealer I would have to pay for the towing. BS! After a week at the Dealers service department I was told the transmission had to be replaced! Remember it only has 65 miles on the odometer. I demanded a new truck from the Dealer and they told me it's no possible since it was titled. The Customer Support was terrible, no one at the Dealer would return my calls, General Manager and Service Manager. I called the Attorney Generals Office and my Attorney. I'm still waiting for a resolution!!!

poor shift points

Phil v., 11/19/2017
Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this ram new and pull about 10k weekly, diesel motor, auto,with 342 gears, when pulling a hill in tow mode the truck will start to build power and then it decides to shift into a higher gear.this makes the truck labor up the hill, you then have to use the tap shifter to shift down to regain it's power, very poor setup on rams part, called the dealer on it.can't change it. This is not good for the transmission, no wonder they have transmission problems, also the interior fabric feels like berlap, mirrors are for highway use ,convex mirrors are misleading in backing up a trailer, the good part is nice handling truck, fuel milage is very good. Will probably have to put a tuner on it to make it perform and shift like it should.

Research Similar Vehicles