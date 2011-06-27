Used 2016 Ram 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Were all the reviews written by real owners/ Jim , 08/16/2016 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful I own a 2016 dodge ram 2500, heavy duty 4x4. 5.7 . uses gas like you would'nt believe , even if you drive like an old lady ! when towing even light loads transmission shifts up and down , cant find a gear it likes. the brakes you have to stand on them to make it stop, dont think you could skid the tires if you had to. Looks good and will haul any thing you can load on it without any problems. I"ve owned plenty of Dodge trucks, non of them have been really good on gas. Changing to a power chip for better all around performance requires premium fuel, why waste the money. I can"t wait to get rid of it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Transmission Failure Edward J Deichmeister , 09/21/2016 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 22 of 27 people found this review helpful I purchased a NEW 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 6.4 L engine gas. The first day I drove the truck I lost acceleration on the highway and I had to pull off the road. The transmission had a problem with only 65 miles. I called Dealer and they told me to call Chrysler support and arrange for towing back to Dealer. Since I was more than 40 miles from the Dealer I would have to pay for the towing. BS! After a week at the Dealers service department I was told the transmission had to be replaced! Remember it only has 65 miles on the odometer. I demanded a new truck from the Dealer and they told me it's no possible since it was titled. The Customer Support was terrible, no one at the Dealer would return my calls, General Manager and Service Manager. I called the Attorney Generals Office and my Attorney. I'm still waiting for a resolution!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse