Used 2015 Ram 2500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Edmunds Needs To List ALL Models Steve Watson , 07/08/2016 Tradesman Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I don't have a Tradesman, but the Big Horn with the 6.4 liter Hemi wasn't listed. Overall rating is excellent. this is my 5th Ram having purchased my first, a 1500 in 2006. I have owned (3) 1500's, (1) 3500 and now the 2500. I balanced the cost of the diesel against the cost of the hemi, and found the latter to be the better deal. I pull my 38' 10k RV behind my truck with few issues and on occasion even put my HD Ultra in the bed while towing the RV. Wish I had bought the 8' bed vice the short bed....next time. Truck pulls fine on the open road, but will struggle a bit on steep inclines. The trailer brake system works great. Transmission is fine, but at times, will shift hard when rapid down shifting. I intend to have the dealer check it out at the 30k service. I love the email vehicle status updates I get via email from Ram on a monthly basis. Modern technology....Cabin is spacious and I find it better than the competitors offering the same trim level. Price is better also! Ram needs to dump Firestone. The factory tires don't wear well. If your looking for a heavy duty truck that also gets great gas mileage, you might want to look elsewhere. Just keep in mind, the 6.4 Hemi has all the balls you may need, but fuel economy suffers. 15-17 mpg on the highway at 72-75 mph, 7-10 mph pulling the RV at 60-65mph. Cabin is well put together and comfortable. I have cloth, but the first thing I did was Scotch Guard it and continue to do so every 6 months or so....no stain issues. Seriously, this truck gets the job done at a price below the competition while offering the same quality of materials and workmanship. My wife loves driving it....that in itself says a lot about the Ram. (She drives a '17 Ford F150...).

2015 Ram 2500 Big Horn 2500 4x4 Steve Watson , 02/12/2016 Laramie Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful TRUCK WAS TRADED IN FOR A 2018 RAM 2500 4x4 w/ Cummings Diesel. My truck with the 6.4 Hemi wasn't listed so I used the Laramie as the model. My 5th Ram since 2006 including my 2008 dually. I just can't find a better truck for the money. I've seen other comments and really don't know what direction the authors come from. I've driven my truck through water that came up over the chrome step assists.....never had an issue. Back up camera works fine. Takes getting used to when all you have been doing is using mirrors in the past....but I have never had to make more than 3 attempts to hook up to my RV. Plenty of cabin room, has all the gadgets and doodads, (although I do miss the CD player), and it does any job asked of it. It's had a few recalls, but I think every damn car/truck in my neighborhood has too. It's towing capacity is a bit fuzzy. Ram's website says 15k other sites say 16k. Have had issues with tire vibrations at 70-75mph but the dealer is working to resolve. I finally got rid of the factory tires and put Cooper on/off road tires on. Resolved the issue for the most part. I have found that bad dealer service puts a bad taste in customers mouths and they post comments about their vehicles reflecting not so much the vehicle as the dealer. I have had a great dealer, Arrigo in SawGrass, FL, so I guess I'm lucky. I even drive there from FL to have it serviced. Great service advisor,Alana, who ENSURES customer satisfaction. **** After driving from FL to Yellowstone...then to MA I learned that although the 6.4 Hemi is a strong engine, it doesn't like pulling 10k in RV weight up steep hills. Lots of downshifting and high RPM' s. If I had to do it again, I would go back to the 3500 diesel dually I owned. Likely will go to the 3500 again but not the dually. You just need the torque to pull heavy trailers. The built in Jake brake is great. Works well but still puts a strain on the engine on steep declines. Despite this, I'm still a Ram fan.

Awesome Truck Mike , 11/30/2015 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 9 of 11 people found this review helpful I have owned several trucks. FORD, CHEVY and DODGE. By far the best purchase I have ever made. RAM hit the nail on the head with this truck. I wasn't sure about owning a diesel with DEF fluid, but with the fuel mileage I get I have no problem with it. It only consumes DEF fluid when I pull and it doesn't go through that much. When empty I don't use any. Big advantage to Ram is there is a gauge so you see your level of DEF fluid vs dummy lights on Ford and Chevy. And to fill the DEF tank is right next to the fuel. Chevy you have to pop the hood to fill the DEF tank. The diesel is amazing, huge amounts of torque when pulling and the fuel mileage is crazy. Empty I get about 23mpg Hwy and 18 in town. Pulling a 10K trailer 75 mph I get 13 and it doesn't slow down for any hill or mountain. Just set the cruise and go. Reliability is standard Cummins reputation. Diesel still require the maintenance, if you ignore it you will pay for it. I went with Ram Cummins because of the issues with Duramax eat injectors and Powerstrokes have had issues in the past and Ford Dealerships are garbage.

Great truck, bad design flaw Shannon Thigpen , 12/30/2015 Tradesman Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought a 2015 Ram2500 4x4 6.4 hemi. Over all the great is a great truck. BUT the air box was designed top pull air in too low on the truck. Engine damage will occur if you use this truck for anything other than a pavement princess. I drove my truck through approx 1ft of water on my hunting club. Due to the low air box, it sucked in just enough water to hydro lock the engine. And of course Chrysler Corp is not standing behind their product. Although I love the truck, this will be the last Ram I will ever buy. I will go back to Ford!!